For Fifth and Eye general contractor, there’s something rather familiar

When construction finally begins this spring on the SLS hotel and condominium project in Mount Vernon Triangle, it will be like going home again for general contractor Donohoe — just more than a decade after it was supposed to develop the site.

Donohoe Construction will still bring a building out of the ground there — it will just belong to Peebles Corp., rather than to Donohoe itself. Peebles picked up where Donohoe left off after five years of trying to get its planned mixed-use project, the Arts at 5th and I, off the ground.

Not that anyone could blame them for the hurdles; Donohoe and its team were awarded the Fifth and Eye site by the District the same week that Lehman brothers went belly up — not a great time to be lining up financing for development projects.

The city launched a new solicitation in 2013, ultimately choosing Peebles Corp. to develop the half-acre parcel in 2014. Shortly thereafter, Peebles brought on Donohoe to manage construction of the project,…