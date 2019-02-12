First look: Former L’Enfant Plaza Hotel to reopen in April

Hilton is finally getting ready to reopen the long-shuttered L’Enfant Plaza Hotel in Southwest D.C. The hotel, which is now called Hilton Washington D.C. National Mall, will open April 1, according to a release from…

Hilton is finally getting ready to reopen the long-shuttered L’Enfant Plaza Hotel in Southwest D.C.

The hotel, which is now called Hilton Washington D.C. National Mall, will open April 1, according to a release from Hilton (NYSE: HLT). The former hotel closed in December 2013 after Stanford Hotels Group purchased it for $48.7 million.

Located at 480 L’Enfant Plaza SW, the property has undergone a $30 million renovation, including a revamp of its 367 hotel rooms. The rooms now include 50 executive suites, one ambassador suite and one presidential suite, all of which have access to the executive lounge and added perks including complimentary continental breakfast and evening hors d’oeuvres daily.

The hotel’s 23,000 square feet of meeting space also got a facelift. The three main event spaces are the 5,400-square-foot L’Enfant Ballroom on the ground floor, the 4,240-square-foot Gallery Ballroom on the hotel’s second floor, and the 2,109-square-foot Solarium on one of the…