Federal Realty adds to Northern Virginia retail portfolio

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has paid $22.5 million for a Fairfax retail center as it follows through on plans to beef up its presence in Northern Virginia.

The Rockville-based real estate investment trust recently acquired Fairfax Junction, a nearly 81,000-square-foot retail center at 11001 Lee Highway, from an affiliate of First Allied Corp. The center, assessed at nearly $16.4 million, sits at the heavily traveled intersection of Routes 29 and 50 and is anchored by an Aldi Food Market, Advance Auto Parts and Planet Fitness.

It’s not a market-moving deal by any stretch. Nor does Federal Realty view the property as the next Pike & Rose, its successful redevelopment of the former Mid-Pike Plaza. The center is fully leased, and the company doesn’t have any immediate renovation or redevelopment plans for the property, said Deirdre Johnson, vice president of asset management for Federal Realty.

At the same time, Johnson said, that’s something the company may pursue down the…