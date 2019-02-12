Fairfax real estate tech firm raises $30 million

Fairfax-based real estate data and analytics company Remine has closed a $30 million Series A funding round, bringing its total amount raised to $48 million. Stripes Group, a New York-based growth equity firm, was the…

Fairfax-based real estate data and analytics company Remine has closed a $30 million Series A funding round, bringing its total amount raised to $48 million.

Stripes Group, a New York-based growth equity firm, was the lead investor. It has invested in other tech firms, such as Flatiron Health, Sift Science SPINS and Upwork.

Remine, founded in 2016, collects public property records and information that it distributes to MLS database markets across the country. The company has agreements with 40 of the top MLS markets in the country, making its platform available to 825,000 of 1.3 million real estate agents and their clients.

Mark Schacknies, CFO and co-founder, said Remine plans to be in all 50 top MLS markets by the end of the year, giving it access to 80-85 percent of the agents that use MLS data.

“Our whole vision is to empower agents of the future with modern technology and data to provide actionable insights so they could do a better job for their clients,” Schacknies said.

Remine…