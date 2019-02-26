Fairfax magazine publisher files for Ch. 11 bankruptcy

The company that publishes VivaTysons magazine recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after failing to pay back a handful of high-interest loans over the past several years. McLean-based Johnny Hanna & Associates LLC has…

The company that publishes VivaTysons magazine recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after failing to pay back a handful of high-interest loans over the past several years.

McLean-based Johnny Hanna & Associates LLC has between $100,001 and $500,000 in assets and $500,001 to $1,000,000 in debts, according to the Feb. 12 bankruptcy filing.

The two highest creditors among the 19 listed are George Stephenson and his Alexandria-based printing company, Stephenson Printing, for $317,299 and $79,914, respectively. Stephenson, said Publisher Johnny Hanna, is “my printer, backer and friend.”

The bigger concern: Johnny Hanna & Associates owes about $250,000 to a collective of small business lenders, which include On Deck Capital (read more on that company here), TD Bank NA, FC Marketplace LLC, and Kabbage Inc., according to the filing.

Hanna said these loans were not only extremely high in interest but also were required to be repaid in a very short period of time, typically…