Face in the Crowd: Why ‘Inbox Zero’ can make you a managing hero

Stop what you’re doing and look at your inbox. I’ll wait. What number is staring back at you — the glowing, red orb trying to muscle its way onto your to-do list? As of 9:27…

Stop what you’re doing and look at your inbox. I’ll wait.

What number is staring back at you — the glowing, red orb trying to muscle its way onto your to-do list? As of 9:27 a.m. on the Tuesday I write this, my Outlook is sitting at five unread emails. There were dozens more when I first opened my laptop, as is the case most mornings. As one who thrives in the world of “Inbox Zero,” I rarely let things get out of hand.

But in all of my conversations with co-workers and friends (and my significant other, who regularly goes with thousands of unread messages in his personal account), it appears I am the Type A exception, not the rule, when it comes to inbox clutter.

Some people prefer organization, some thrive in chaos. Does a cluttered inbox really matter? Turns out, it might.

In a Feb. 15 New York Times opinion piece, organizational psychologist Adam Grant argued that neglecting your inbox isn’t just a bad habit — it’s rude. “There’s a growing body of evidence that…