Exclusive: Reston poised to benefit from Google’s growth plans

Google Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) plans to nearly double its footprint in Reston as part of a much larger expansion its chief executive announced Wednesday.

The Mountain View, California-based company is close to announcing plans to move from Reston Town Center to 1900 Reston Metro Plaza, the trophy office building Comstock Holding Cos. Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCH) developed speculatively at the foot of the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station, said two sources familiar with the situation but not authorized to comment publicly. Google has had its sights set on Comstock’s 365,000-square-foot building in Fairfax County for some time now, as the WBJ exclusively reported in October.

Google would lease about 90,000 square feet at 1900 Reston Metro Plaza, potentially to include prominent signage on the Helmut Jahn-designed trophy building, sources said. It now has about 45,000 square feet at 1875 Explorer St. under a lease that extends to 2025, with an early termination option next year provided it gives notice…