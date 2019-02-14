Exclusive: Greater Washington Partnership lands well-known exec

The Greater Washington Partnership has named the former D.C. official in charge of development for St. Elizabeths East the new vice president for policy and programs. Buell, who served as the executive director for St.…

The Greater Washington Partnership has named the former D.C. official in charge of development for St. Elizabeths East the new vice president for policy and programs.

Buell, who served as the executive director for St. Elizabeth’s East in the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development from 2012 to 2016, was most recently the president and CEO of the Atlanta Housing Authority.

Buell said in a statement she was thrilled to join a team that was “empowering the capital region” and helping it reach its full potential.

“I’ve dedicated my career to lifting up communities, and I look forward to beginning this next chapter in my role at the Greater Washington Partnership to help find smart and inclusive solutions to the most pressing problems our region faces.”

The new hire brings the Greater Washington Partnership’s staff to 13, and comes as the organization continues to grow. It recently added several new board members, including Matt Kelly, CEO of real estate investment…