Ex-Sotera chief John Hillen tapped to lead EverWatch

Longtime industry vet John Hillen is the new CEO of EverWatch, the Ashburn defense and national security government contractor that traces its lineage to five heritage companies. Hillen most recently led Sotera Defense Solutions, which…

Longtime industry vet John Hillen is the new CEO of EverWatch, the Ashburn defense and national security government contractor that traces its lineage to five heritage companies.

Hillen most recently led Sotera Defense Solutions, which was acquired in March 2017 for $235 million by KeyW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: KEYW). Since then he’s been serving on boards, teaching classes at George Mason University and writing a book. Hillen said he’s joining EverWatch to build a leading mid-tier contractor offering highly sought-after defense and intelligence capabilities.

Two other well-known executives are joining him to beef up EverWatch’s management team. Fred Funk was named chief growth officer and Diane Nguyen is the new chief financial officer.

Funk co-founded Hanover, Maryland-based KeyW — which went public in 2010, about two years after it was launched — and was president of ASRC Federal’s cyber and signals intelligence systems division. Nguyen has been with General Dynamics Corp.’s…