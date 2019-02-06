Eleventh Street Development advances plans for Virginia Square multifamily project

A key block along Washington Boulevard in Arlington could soon get a major facelift. Alexandria-based Eleventh Street Development LLC is advancing its plans for a 255-unit apartment building that would go up on a 1.58-acre…

Alexandria-based Eleventh Street Development LLC is advancing its plans for a 255-unit apartment building that would go up on a 1.58-acre site at 3421, 3415 and 3411 Washington Blvd. and 1122 North Kirkwood Ave.

County officials held their first site plan review committee meeting this week on the 263,922-square-foot project located in the Virginia Square area and adjacent to the Lyon Village neighborhood. It’s located near George Mason University’s Arlington campus and within walking distance of the Clarendon and Metro station.

Company officials did not return a reporter’s phone calls about the project.

But Michael Cullen, a principal county planner overseeing the project, said there will be at least two more site plan review committee meetings before the Arlington County Board would hold a hearing on the project. That hearing could come as early as May or June.

If built, the development would replace…