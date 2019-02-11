EEOC staying in NoMa for 15 more years

The EEOC is staying put. Union Station Venture, an affiliate of San Francisco-based The Bristol Group Inc., has secured the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission as a tenant at 131 M St. NE for 15 more…

Union Station Venture, an affiliate of San Francisco-based The Bristol Group Inc., has secured the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission as a tenant at 131 M St. NE for 15 more years. The General Services Administration, the federal government’s main real estate arm, made the award on Dec. 21 — the day before the longest federal shutdown in history began — but only posted notice of it only last week.

The new lease at One NoMa Station, the EEOC’s home since 2008, is valued at $109.6 million, or $7.3 million a year. While the award notice does not specify the exact square footage, the GSA’s original solicitation sought a minimum of 139,415 square feet to a maximum of 167,300 square feet. The agency currently leases 161,000 square feet at One NoMa.

The prospectus approved by the Senate for the EEOC space search authorized a rental rate of up to $50 per square foot, or $8.5 million a year.

The EEOC is responsible for enforcing federal laws that make…