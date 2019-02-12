202
Home » Latest News » Dollar lower

Dollar lower

By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 3:18 pm 02/12/2019 03:18pm
Share

The U.S. dollar is lower against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.32 Canadian dollars, down from late Monday.

And the dollar is trading at 19.29 Mexican pesos, down from late Monday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500