Dollar higher

By The Associated Press February 13, 2019 4:06 pm 02/13/2019 04:06pm
The U.S. dollar is higher against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.33 Canadian dollars, up slightly from late Tuesday.

And the dollar is trading at 19.42 Mexican pesos, also up from late Tuesday.

