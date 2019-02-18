Dollar down

The U.S. dollar is down against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.32 Canadian dollars, down from late Friday. And the dollar is trading at 19.25 Mexican pesos, down from late…

The U.S. dollar is down against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.32 Canadian dollars, down from late Friday.

And the dollar is trading at 19.25 Mexican pesos, down from late Friday.

