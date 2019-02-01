202
Dollar about flat

By The Associated Press February 1, 2019 11:07 am 02/01/2019 11:07am
The U.S. dollar is little changed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.31 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Thursday.

The dollar is trading at 19.17 Mexican pesos, up slightly from late Thursday.

