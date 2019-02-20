Does My Child Have ADHD?

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is one of the most common childhood behavioral disorders, but that doesn’t mean it’s simple to recognize, diagnose or treat. ADHD is a neurological disorder that causes dysregulation of attention, behavior…

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is one of the most common childhood behavioral disorders, but that doesn’t mean it’s simple to recognize, diagnose or treat.

ADHD is a neurological disorder that causes dysregulation of attention, behavior and, sometimes, mood.

The four main categories of observable behaviors that lead to a possible diagnosis are:

— Distractibility.

— Inattention.

— Difficulty with impulse control.

— Hyperactivity.

Kids don’t need to have all four of these behaviors to meet criteria for the diagnosis. But their struggle with such challenging behavior must be much more problematic than for other children their age. For example, a 3-year old might exhibit all four of these behaviors all the time, but since this is often normal for preschoolers, the child would not be diagnosed with ADHD.

In addition, in order to be diagnosed with ADHD, the child’s behavioral challenges must negatively impact most areas of life; and these behaviors typically impact all areas of a child’s life. If a child only has trouble controlling impulses or paying attention at home, but is fine socially and academically, it’s important to keep searching for an explanation that better reflects the reason for this behavior. In many cases, children with ADHD have a hard time keeping up academically and have trouble both socially and behaviorally at home and in school.

Since ADHD is neurological condition, it’s hard-wired and present from a very young age, even if it isn’t diagnosed until much later. When a child (or adult) first presents with symptoms of ADHD at a time later than elementary school, it’s important to seek possible alternative diagnoses as there are other things that might trigger difficulties with focus, attention and impulse control — such as anxiety and depression. That being said, when a health professional takes a thorough history of the child’s struggles, it may become clear that, in fact, the child had ADHD all along, but it just didn’t become a significant problem for the child until later.

Sometimes parents suspect that a child has ADHD and proactively seek help. But often, a teacher or school psychologist recommends having the child evaluated for it, which involves observing and interviewing the child. As a parent, it can be difficult to learn that one’s child may have a “disorder,” and the inclination may be to wait and see if it goes away. However, if recommended, it’s always important to pursue the evaluation. Undiagnosed ADHD can make life very difficult for a child, causing academic struggles — studying is a challenge, focusing during a test can be impossible; social problems, as negative behaviors related to poor impulse control can alienate peers; and home stress — kids with ADHD are often yelled at, criticized and punished for not completing schoolwork or chores or following rules.

It’s important to find the correct health professional to conduct the evaluation. Sometimes this is a child’s primary care medical practitioner, but usually a specialist is a better choice. A child psychologist, child psychiatrist, developmental pediatrician or another professional specializing in disorders of childhood will almost always offer a parent the shortest route to the most accurate diagnosis. A thorough evaluation includes interviewing parents, as well as teachers or a school counselor, or both, and of course the child.

If an ADHD diagnosis is confirmed, the next step is to decide on the right treatment plan. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to ADHD management, because treatment depends on the severity of the issue, a family’s coping skills and whether the child has additional diagnoses.

Since ADHD is a biological disorder, a biological intervention — medication — can be an excellent choice, but it is not the only choice. With or without medication, a child and family must also seek other types of treatment and support. It’s vital to consult with a professional, such as a psychologist, counselor or social worker, to learn how to manage challenging behaviors associated with ADHD and how to structure routines at home that will reduce family stress and help improve behavior. It’s also very important to share the diagnosis with the school and find out whether the school can offer academic, behavioral and social support to help a child perform at his or her highest level. In addition, keeping an open line of communication with the school is an important part of making sure that a child’s needs are being met.

Finally, many children and teens diagnosed with ADHD struggle emotionally because their diagnosis can make it hard for them to experience success socially, academically or even athletically, placing them at higher risk for low self-esteem, depression or anxiety. They might require emotional support from a therapist so they don’t develop these more significant problems. Listening without judgment to a child’s thoughts and feelings, as well as paying attention to whether he or she appears happy socially and academically, are two good ways to determine whether a child might need therapy support.

ADHD is challenging, but with appropriate professional help for both parents and children, it can be very successfully managed.

