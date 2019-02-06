Do You Have Orthosomnia?

Ms. B went to bed at 11 p.m. most nights and awoke to a 7:50 a.m. alarm most mornings — a near-9-hour snooze stretch most Americans would envy. She didn’t wake up for long periods…

Ms. B went to bed at 11 p.m. most nights and awoke to a 7:50 a.m. alarm most mornings — a near-9-hour snooze stretch most Americans would envy. She didn’t wake up for long periods at night, feel sleepy during the day or test positive for sleep apnea. By sleep medicine physicians’ accounts, she was a pretty healthy sleeper. But by Ms. B’s sleep tracking device’s account, she was not — and to her, that was something to lose sleep over.

“Why does my Fitbit say I’m sleeping poorly?” the 27-year-old reportedly asked clinicians after an overnight lab test — the medical gold standard — revealed she was indeed getting sufficient deep sleep. She didn’t follow through on recommendations for cognitive behavioral therapy, and how she’s sleeping today is anyone’s guess.

Ms. B is one of three patients (whose full names weren’t used) detailed in a 2017 study in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. In it, the researchers introduced the term “orthosomnia” to describe a phenomenon they were seeing in clinic in which people were so set on getting what their sleep trackers indicate is the right amount of sleep, enough deep sleep or both, that they shot themselves in the slipper. The term is a sibling of orthorexia, or an unhealthy obsession with healthy eating. Neither orthosomnia nor orthorexia is an official medical diagnosis, but both highlight how the quest for optimal wellness can go too far.

“We’re observing more patients buying wearable sleep technology and asking about their data,” says the orthosomnia study’s lead author Kelly Baron, an associate professor at the University of Utah, where she directs the behavioral sleep medicine program. “Most of the time, they are trying to gain some insight into their sleep patterns, but in some cases, it appears to be making them more anxious about their sleep.”

[See: Can These New Devices Really Help You Sleep, Drug-Free?]

Sleep is, no question, essential for health and well-being — linked to weight loss and maintenance, better mood, a strong immune system, productivity and more. Yet only 10 percent of American adults prioritize it over other aspects of their lives like work, fitness and hobbies, the National Sleep Foundation reports.

The good news is that seems to be changing. “In the last 10 years … to an amazing degree, society has come around to this idea of sleep being important,” says Michael Grandner, a psychologist who directs the University of Arizona’s Sleep and Health Research Program.

Indeed, books like “Sleep Smarter” are best-sellers, apps like Headspace that offer guided meditations to improve sleep (and other aims) are ubiquitous on smartphone screens and sleep-promoting candles, teas and soaps have become popular wellness purchases. In fact, the “sleep market” was worth $28.6 billion in 2017 and continues to grow, according to MarketResearch.com. Sleep tracking devices are now the latest breed of wearables (trailing diet and activity trackers) to decorate Americans’ wrists, fingers, mattresses and bedside tables, with big names like Phillips, Fitbit and Garmin in the game. While they don’t all work the same, most detect things like movement, breathing patterns and heart rate to draw conclusions about how long you’re asleep, how often you wake up and how deep your sleep is.

The tools are promising in that they raise awareness about the importance of sleep and engage patients in their health outside of the doctor’s office, says Dr. Neomi Shah, an associate professor of sleep medicine at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine in New York. “They’re accessible, relatively inexpensive and they provide some real-time data for patients and provider.”

But they also raise some concerns, especially since they’re not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and aren’t, on the whole, terribly accurate. Research has shown, as Baron’s study points out, that the wearables are generally ineffective at discriminating between different stages of sleep and aren’t great at detecting if and when you wake up at night. Sometimes, they think you’re awake when you’re not. “Most of these devices are not FDA-cleared or validated against any gold standard metrics,” Shah says. As a result, she adds, “there are none we can recommend (as medical professionals) at this time.”

Some people like Ms. B., too, can rely too heavily on their sleep tracker data — valuing what it tells them over valid lab tests or their own self-reflection. “The problem is when we become more focused on the data than how we actually feel,” Shah says. If your mood is good, you can engage in important tasks, manage stress effectively and recover from exercise, exactly how many hours you got the night before isn’t so important, Baron adds.

[See: 7 Signs You’re Tired Other Than Yawning.]

Sleep trackers too can encourage some folks to develop unrealistic expectations of what their sleep should look like, and get frustrated or anxious when life gets in the way. “The human body doesn’t work that way; we’re adaptable; we’re flexible,” Grandner says. “It’s not ‘I need 7.8 hours of sleep or else I will fall apart.'” Just like you don’t have to eat a perfect diet every day to be healthy, it’s your overall sleep patterns that matter most for your health. “There’s wiggle room,” Grandner says.

What’s more, an over-reliance on sleep trackers or obsession with perfect sleep can distract people from seeking well-proven treatments like cognitive behavioral therapy for depression and other concerns they may be wrongly blaming on sleep. “People are assuming ‘if sleep is important for health and well-being and mood and energy, and if those things aren’t great, maybe my sleep is the problem,'” Grandner says. “That’s just taking it too far.”

Finally, while monitoring is a well-supported tenant of behavior change — writing down what you eat every day, for instance, can lead to healthier diet choices even if that wasn’t your intention — that tactic applies less to sleep, which isn’t entirely in your control. “Sleep isn’t something that you do — it’s something that happens,” Grandner points out. “If a situation allows for it, our body takes care of the rest.”

To create a sleep-promoting situation, power down screens a couple hours before bed, do your best to make sure your room is cool and dark, try to maintain a consistent sleep schedule and give yourself sufficient — but not excessive — time to fall asleep. Too much time in bed can actually backfire, as some of the participants in Baron’s study illustrated. “People would spend more time in bed trying to get their numbers up, but that may have just made their sleep more fragmented over the night, and left them less rested,” she says.

[See: 13 Ways to Solve Sleep Problems in Seniors.]

If you still don’t feel rested during the day on a consistent basis, visit a sleep specialist, who might encourage you to keep a sleep log marking things like what time you went to bed and got up, your alcohol and caffeine intake, and your exercise patterns. That old-fashioned tool can help specialists understand the next best step, be it suggesting you undergo a sleep study in the lab, seeking cognitive behavioral therapy or something else.

Meantime, ditch the tracker if it’s giving you sleep anxiety. Some people are totally consumed by the numbers while others use the devices more casually, which Shah says is probably the best approach. “Sleep is funny in that the more you want it, the less able you are to get it,” Baron says. “Stressing about your sleep never helps anyone.”

More from U.S. News

Trouble Sleeping? Ask Yourself Why

10 Ways to Get Better Sleep (and Maybe Cure Your Insomnia)

10 Reasons You May Be Feeling Fatigued

Do You Have Orthosomnia? originally appeared on usnews.com

Correction 02/07/19: An earlier version of this story used Kelly Baron’s former title.