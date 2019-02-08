Digital First launches hostile bid to take over Gannett’s board

Digital First Media Inc. is launching a hostile takeover bid of Gannett Co.’s board of directors just days after the publisher of USA Today and other newspapers rejected a $1.4 billion buyout offer from the…

Digital First Media Inc. is launching a hostile takeover bid of Gannett Co.’s board of directors just days after the publisher of USA Today and other newspapers rejected a $1.4 billion buyout offer from the hedge fund-backed media company.

Gannett said Thursday that Digital First — officially known as MNG Enterprises Inc. and owner of about 7.5 percent of Gannett’s stock — notified the company of its intent to nominate six candidates for Gannett’s upcoming board election. Gannett (NYSE: GCI) said it will evaluate Digital First’s proposed nominees, all of whom are affiliated with Digital First or its majority shareholder, Alden Global Capital LLC.

McLean-based Gannett said its board will consider whether Digital First is making these board nominations in the best interest of Gannett’s shareholders or if they’re beholden to Digital First’s interests and its acquisition offer.

