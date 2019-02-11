D.C. selects Redbrick LMD to develop portion of St. Elizabeths East into town square

A team led by Redbrick LMD has been selected to redevelop a 4.2-acre portion of the D.C.-owned St. Elizabeths East campus into a mixed-use town square located between the Entertainment and Sports Arena and Congress…

A team led by Redbrick LMD has been selected to redevelop a 4.2-acre portion of the D.C.-owned St. Elizabeths East campus into a mixed-use town square located between the Entertainment and Sports Arena and Congress Heights Metro station.

The proposal from D.C.-based Redbrick provides for two residential buildings totaling 288 units, a 200,000-square-foot office building, a hotel with up to 150 keys, and up to 50,000 square feet of retail, plus 450 underground parking spaces. The buildings would surround a town square, activated by retail curated by The Museum’s Greg Harrison, a Ward 8 native.

“Creating a town square destination, right by the Metro and the Entertainment and Sports Arena is something that was very attractive to us,” said Brian Kenner, D.C.’s deputy mayor for planning and economic development.

Redbrick’s presentation lists a high-profile set of partners, including Gragg Cardona Partners, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, ThinkFoodGroup, Adjaye Associates, Winstanley Architects…