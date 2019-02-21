D.C.’s XFL team hires a head coach

Pep Hamilton has been named the first head coach and general manager of the District’s XFL team. The Howard University graduate has more than 10 years of offensive coaching experience in the NFL with the…

The Howard University graduate has more than 10 years of offensive coaching experience in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Jets. He also coached on the college level with the University of Michigan and his alma mater, where he played quarterback from 1993 to 1996.

Hamilton will be a part of professional wrestling mogul Vince McMahon’s reincarnation of an endeavor that failed in 2001 due to poor viewership.

“We’ll start by hiring an experienced staff and more importantly, hiring guys that don’t have the limitations, that don’t have the mentality that we can’t do certain things,” Hamilton said at a press conference held at Audi Field where the team will play its home contests. “It will be the football you know but we want to make sure every second of the game is exciting for the fan and fan experience,”

