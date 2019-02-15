D.C. restaurant software company sets sights on international markets

D.C. restaurant software company Hostme LLC has landed new funding to fuel growth into new international markets. The firm’s recent raise pooled $1.3 million from investors that include Cyprus-based communications technology developer Mfms and California-based…

D.C. restaurant software company Hostme LLC has landed new funding to fuel growth into new international markets.

The firm’s recent raise pooled $1.3 million from investors that include Cyprus-based communications technology developer Mfms and California-based Shaffer Family Trust, an investor since 2016, according to Chief Marketing Officer Mary Fabro. This latest infusion, about $700,000, adds to about $600,000 the company raised in 2017.

In all, Hostme has raised about $1.9 million since 2016, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. It’s funneled some of those dollars toward improving its product, which provides cloud-based software to restaurants to help manage reservations and table seatings.

The company used earlier funding for product improvement, while it hopes to use the new dollars toward boosting its sales and marketing team and developing and marketing the product beyond its base of typically English-speaking customers in the U.S., Canada, Australia…