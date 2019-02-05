D.C. lands two hotels in top 20 of latest U.S. News ranking

The District landed two of the top 20 luxury hotels and resorts in the U.S., according to the latest U.S. News Best Hotels ranking, and 12 in the top 10 percent of the nearly 4,000…

The District landed two of the top 20 luxury hotels and resorts in the U.S., according to the latest U.S. News Best Hotels ranking, and 12 in the top 10 percent of the nearly 4,000 hotels considered.

Four Seasons Hotel Washington, D.C., at 2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, came in at No. 15 overall while The Hay-Adams came in at No. 20. The Jefferson fell just outside, at No. 21 overall.

The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii was ranked No. 1 among all U.S. hotels, followed by The Peninsula Chicago and the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club in Florida.

The U.S. News rankings of top hotels, done in partnership with TripAdvisor, only considers those in the luxury category — those that land, at a minimum, 3.5 stars and have at least 20 rooms. It does not rank condo properties, apartments, vacation rentals or timeshares.

The U.S. News list also provides gold badges to hotels in the top 10 percent of the 3,878 hotels ranked. D.C. has 12 gold badges, tied for third most of any single city.…