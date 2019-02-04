D.C. businesses hired feral cats to fend off rodents. They’re earning their Friskies.

When the Humane Rescue Alliance launched a program to place unadoptable cats at local businesses to fend off rodents, the D.C. animal rescue group wasn’t sure what to expect. Two years later, the cats have…

When the Humane Rescue Alliance launched a program to place unadoptable cats at local businesses to fend off rodents, the D.C. animal rescue group wasn’t sure what to expect.

Two years later, the cats have proven the concept. Decisively.

HRA launched the Blue Collar Cats initiative in 2017, aiming to land 20 to 30 business partners. But the nonprofit has well surpassed that projection, reaching nearly 150 partners, said Lauren Lipsey, vice president of community programs for HRA. The group placed 63 cats in the first year and 182 to date.

The business owners take care of feral cats — all spayed and neutered by the agency — that otherwise would’ve been euthanized. They scare away rats, mice and other problematic critters, all at a crucial time for D.C., which is facing an onslaught of rats citywide.

“It’s been far more successful than we expected,” Lipsey told me, “and I think by nature of just messaging to the community and not just from a ‘save cats’ point of view,…