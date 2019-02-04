Crystal House owner expected to cash out of D.C.-area with HQ2 incoming

Roseland Residential Trust is seeking major new density for its Crystal House apartments in Crystal City, but its parent company appears ready to cash out of HQ2’s backyard before anything gets built. During a late…

During a late January investor day presentation on its company strategy going forward, Jersey City, New Jersey-based Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (NYSE: CLI) made clear the D.C.-area market — along with Paramus and Cranford in New Jersey and White Plains in New York — is not in its future. It instead will focus largely on its Hudson River waterfront developments.

“The DC Metro area is not one of Mack-Cali’s core geographies, and the Company will eventually exit its positions,” the company said in its written presentation. “Amazon’s HQ2 is expected to drive demand in the DC residential market and produce premiums at sale.”

Roseland, Mack-Cali’s multifamily subsidiary, partly owns two properties in Greater Washington, both under joint ventures: Station House at 701 Second St.…