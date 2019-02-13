Countries Seen to Have the Lowest Manufacturing Costs

Countries for Cheap Manufacturing Lowering manufacturing costs are often part of the production strategy of many companies and industries. Many businesses relocate to areas where they can make their products cheaper, either by focusing on…

Countries for Cheap Manufacturing

Lowering manufacturing costs are often part of the production strategy of many companies and industries. Many businesses relocate to areas where they can make their products cheaper, either by focusing on lowering labor costs or the cost of the materials, or a mix of both.

While China has been perceived as a low-cost production place for more than a decade, experts are now talking about a shift to India as the next factory to the world. For some, Malaysia and Thailand may be seen as another option for replacing China, but those countries may be more focused on high- and medium-tech manufacturing.

Being seen as offering affordable manufacturing costs one of five attributes used to develop the Open for Business sub-ranking in the 2019 Best Countries report. The survey is based on a study that surveyed more than 20,000 global citizens from four regions to assess perceptions of 80 countries on 75 different metrics.

The following are the top 10 countries viewed to have the lowest manufacturing costs. The U.S. ranks 77th.

Myanmar

Best Cheap Manufacturing Rank: 10

Best Countries Overall Rank: 61

Sri Lanka

Best Cheap Manufacturing Rank: 9

Best Countries Overall Rank: 45

Pakistan

Best Cheap Manufacturing Rank: 8

Best Countries Overall Rank: 75

Malaysia

Best Cheap Manufacturing Rank: 7

Best Countries Overall Rank: 38

Philippines

Best Cheap Manufacturing Rank: 6

Best Countries Overall Rank: 50

Indonesia

Best Cheap Manufacturing Rank: 5

Best Countries Overall Rank: 43

Thailand

Best Cheap Manufacturing Rank: 4

Best Countries Overall Rank: 26

Vietnam

Best Cheap Manufacturing Rank: 3

Best Countries Overall Rank: 39

India

Best Cheap Manufacturing Rank: 2

Best Countries Overall Rank: 27

China

Best Cheap Manufacturing Rank: 1

Best Countries Overall Rank: 16

