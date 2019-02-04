Could Northam’s yearbook photo scandal affect Amazon HQ2?

The scandal over a racist photo in Gov. Ralph Northam’s 1984 medical school yearbook erupted less than three months after he scored perhaps the biggest victory of his short tenure — landing Amazon.com Inc.’s second…

The scandal over a racist photo in Gov. Ralph Northam’s 1984 medical school yearbook erupted less than three months after he scored perhaps the biggest victory of his short tenure — landing Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters in Arlington County.

Up until word of the photo broke Friday, the governor, who was a champion of the HQ2 project and a key player in the incentives deal, was expected to sign the $750 million incentive package into law Tuesday.

Whether the Democrat will still be governor then remains up in the air, as he is said to be meeting with his staff and Cabinet to determine his future amid widespread calls for his resignation.

But there is little expectation that the controversy will affect the legislation — or Amazon’s plans to bring 25,000 jobs to the Crystal City and Pentagon City with average annual salaries of $150,000. If Northam were to resign before he signed the bill, it’s likely Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat from Northern Virginia who would succeed…