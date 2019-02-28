Cordero family bringing a new taco joint to Rosslyn

Taco lovers in Rosslyn will have one more spot to frequent starting in May. Chef Mike Cordero and his sons, Nick and Anthony, will bring Taco Rock to 1501 Wilson Blvd., the space that formerly…

Chef Mike Cordero and his sons, Nick and Anthony, will bring Taco Rock to 1501 Wilson Blvd., the space that formerly housed fast-casual pizza place SpinFire. You might remember NFL wide receiver Pierre Garcon was an investor in that venture.

The Cordero team has signed a 20-year lease agreement with Monday Properties for their grab-n-go taco joint and tequila bar. Taco Rock’s managing team includes Stefano Marzano, executive chef and owner of Burke-based meal-prep company MightyMeals.

The menu includes tacos featuring everything from jerk chicken to shrimp and fish served on homemade blue corn tortillas. Taco Rock will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner and include a tequila bar offering cocktails and Mexican beers.

