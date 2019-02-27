China Moves Ahead of U.S. in Global Leadership Survey

The global view of Chinese leadership is now higher than the U.S., according to a newly released survey that also shows the Russia has pulled into a virtual tie with America. The Gallup poll released…

The Gallup poll released on Thursday that measured opinions in 133 countries of four countries: China, Germany, Russia and the U.S. The poll, conducted in 2018, showed a median approval for U.S. leadership was 31 percent, while 30 percent approve of Russia’s leadership. China received a 34 percent approval rating and Germany finished at the top, with a 39 percent approval rating.

The views of the U.S. in 2018 were more stable than the previous year; America’s approval ratings for leadership in the Gallup survey fell from 48 percent in 2016, Barack Obama’s final year as president, to 30 percent in 2017, as Donald Trump entered the White House. The disapproval rating for the U.S. was 40 percent in 2018, down from 43 percent the previous year but still the highest of the four countries assessed.

Across regions, the image of U.S. leadership polled worst in Europe, where approval remained low and stable, dropping 1 percentage point from the previous year to 24 percent.

The global views of China and Russia rose substantially from the previous year. The 34 percent approval rating for China was the country’s highest since 2009. The 30 percent approval rating for Russian leadership was that country’s highest since 2008.

The approval ratings for China and Russia rose by at least 10 percentage points from the previous year in more than a dozen countries. Neither the U.S. nor Germany saw such large gains in as many countries. The disapproval ratings for Germany (22 percent), China (28 percent) and Russia (31 percent) were lower than the U.S.

The Gallup results highlighted countries such as Turkey as examples of countries reflecting the shifting global public opinions of leadership. In 2017, the leadership approval ratings for the U.S., China and Russia were each at about 30 percent. Last year, however, China and Russia both experienced a gain of at least 10 percentage points in Turkey, while the U.S. witnessed is ratings fall by 13 points.

The Gallup poll results were based on interviews with about 1,000 people in each of the 133 countries surveyed. The poll was conducted in March through December of last year.

