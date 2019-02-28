CEO’s grandsons bring new vision to Rosenthal Automotive

If you’ve ever shopped for a new car in the D.C. area, odds are you’ve visited a Rosenthal dealership. What started as a Chevy dealership on the corner of Columbia Pike and Glebe Road in…

If you’ve ever shopped for a new car in the D.C. area, odds are you’ve visited a Rosenthal dealership.

What started as a Chevy dealership on the corner of Columbia Pike and Glebe Road in Arlington has grown to 14 outposts selling Honda, Mazda and Acura, as well as luxury brands BMW, Land Rover and Jaguar.

Indeed, it was the addition of imported and luxury cars that helped Rosenthal grow to the size it is today, says Nick Cafritz, Rosenthal vice chairman and grandson of CEO Robert Rosenthal. During the oil crisis in the late 1970s, Rosenthal started selling fuel-efficient Japanese cars like Toyota and Datsun, the brand that eventually became Nissan. “He was one of the first on the East Coast and that helped propel the business,” Cafritz says.

Nearly 30 years later, in 2007, the acquisition of a luxury dealership selling BMW, Porsche and Audi also helped propel Rosenthal’s success. “It was a risky move for my grandfather,” Cafritz says. But that luxury group ended up being…