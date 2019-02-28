Captain hookah: How this four-generation company came to dominate the industry

If you have ever smoked hookah — at home or at a hookah bar — there’s a strong chance the contraption before you is from Mya Saray. The reason why dates back to 2002, when…

If you have ever smoked hookah — at home or at a hookah bar — there’s a strong chance the contraption before you is from Mya Saray.

The reason why dates back to 2002, when Mahmoud Badawi was tapped by his father in-law to head U.S. operations of his family’s Mya Saray hookah company, based in Lebanon but with offices in the Czech Republic, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Outside of the U.S., you’d know the company as Mya International Offshore. But in all, Mya (pronounced mee-ah), which is being honored with the Washington Business Journal’s Centennial Award at the 2019 Family-Owned Business Awards, traces its roots four generations back to 1863.

Hookah, both literally and culturally, has long been a fixture in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, with the first hookahs dating back to the 1500s. For more than the last century, Mya Saray has built an empire in the Middle East by not only selling hookahs, but also creating products such as chandeliers and vases…