Buchanan Partners plans ‘Quartz District’ for 145 untouched acres in Woodbridge

Gaithersburg-based Buchanan Partners is planning to transform 145 undeveloped acres in Woodbridge into a walkable mixed-use development. If built, the “Quartz District” project would add to Buchanan’s growing portfolio in Prince William County and the…

Gaithersburg-based Buchanan Partners is planning to transform 145 undeveloped acres in Woodbridge into a walkable mixed-use development.

If built, the “Quartz District” project would add to Buchanan’s growing portfolio in Prince William County and the city of Manassas, where the firm has developed more than 1 million square feet of retail and commercial over the past 20 years.

The Quartz District is planned for the prominent intersection of Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road. It is owned by a venture of Mitchell Phelps LLC of Woodbridge and Buchanan Partners.

Located near Potomac Mills, the project is slated to include 125,000 square feet of retail, 1,000 residential units including townhomes, multifamily and condos and approximately 200,000 square feet of office.

Kingsley McAdam, a principal with Buchanan Partners, said the company is currently working with the county on an application it submitted in October to rezone the property to a planned mixed-use district. He hopes…