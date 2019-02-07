Brian Darmody exiting UMd., takes CEO role with research park association

Greater Washington has landed another HQ2. The Association of University Research Parks has tapped Brian Darmody as its new CEO. Darmody will head its new office in College Park’s Discovery District, touted as “AURP HQ2.” Darmody…

The Association of University Research Parks has tapped Brian Darmody as its new CEO. Darmody will head its new office in College Park’s Discovery District, touted as “AURP HQ2.”

Darmody will phase out of his current role as associate vice president of corporate engagement at the University of Maryland. He’s worked as an administrator at the university for 37 years.

Tucson, Arizona-based AURP is an association of university-related research and science parks that seeks to foster innovation, commercialization and economic growth through university, industry and government partnerships.

Darmody plans to expand outreach to state governments, research universities, historically black colleges and universities, community colleges, federal labs, corporations and communities to cultivate interest and to build research parks and innovation districts like Discovery District. He has frequently spoken on Capitol Hill addressing research, entrepreneurship,…