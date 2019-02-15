Booz Allen to expand its Crystal City presence

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (NYSE: BAH) will remain in Crystal City, inking a lease extension and expansion for its space at 1550 Crystal Drive, building owner JBG Smith Properties announced Thursday. The lease, which commences…

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (NYSE: BAH) will remain in Crystal City, inking a lease extension and expansion for its space at 1550 Crystal Drive, building owner JBG Smith Properties announced Thursday.

The lease, which commences in September, brings Booz Allen’s space at 1550 Crystal to 84,000 square feet, about 10,000 square feet more than it currently occupies.

The 25,000-employee global consulting firm operates 13 offices across Virginia, including its McLean headquarters, three in D.C. and eight in Maryland. As part of the new lease in Crystal City, Booz Allen will relocate from the 11th to the third floor, a JBG Smith spokeswoman said. The building is now 92 percent leased.

JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS) has big plans for 1550 Crystal and its neighboring properties, as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) prepares to enter the market. The building itself is undergoing a lobby and common-area renovation and the addition of a ground-floor boutique grocer — the name of which has not been release.…