Binge Eating Disorder Signs, Diagnosis and Treatments

“I was going into debt because of my eating disorder,” says Sheldon, who learned via the website that he was spending most of his money on food. Not that he had much to spend: He had quit his tech job because his brain couldn’t process both number crunching and food obsessing at once.

“I would wake up thinking about food, go to sleep thinking about food and wake up at 2 in the morning and stare at the fridge,” remembers Sheldon, who was in his mid-20s at the time. When he wasn’t planning for his next binge, he was berating himself for his last. He’d restrict food and tell himself he was worthless. Then, he’d do it all again. “I lived so much of my life like that not knowing it was a problem.”

But after confronting his Mint.com profile and hearing a friend reference a TV commercial that used the term “binge eating disorder,” Sheldon looked up the condition online. The description rang so true that he brought it up to his therapist, who wasn’t aware of the condition, which became an official diagnosis in the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual a few years earlier in 2013. Later, the therapist looked it up, officially diagnosed Sheldon with the condition and referred him to an eating disorder specialist.

“It was like a weight was lifted off of me,” says Sheldon, now a 31-year-old ambassador for the National Eating Disorders Association. “I thought, ‘This is the beginning of my new life.'”

What Is Binge Eating Disorder?

Binge eating disorder is believed to be the most common eating disorder, affecting 3.5 percent of women and 2 percent of men at some point during their lives, according to research compiled by the National Eating Disorders Association. To be diagnosed, someone must binge eat at least once a week for three months, with a “binge” meaning eating a larger amount of food in a certain time frame than most people would eat in that same window and feeling out of control while doing it. Bingeing episodes are also characterized by at least three of the following: eating very fast, eating until uncomfortably full, eating alone, eating when not hungry and feeling ashamed afterward, according to APA’s book, “Understanding Mental Disorders: Your Guide to DSM-5.”

As Sheldon experienced, the condition can affect every aspect of well-being, from occupation and income to relationships and health. Many people with BED also have at least one other psychiatric condition like depression or anxiety, says Julie Friedman, a health psychologist in Chicago who serves as national senior director of the Binge Eating Treatment and Recovery Program for the Eating Recovery Center. “It is serious, and it has lasting implications on someone’s emotional health, mental health and physical health,” she says.

Diagnosing BED

Binge eating disorder became an official diagnosis in 2013 (before that, it was lumped in with ” eating disorders not otherwise specified“), but that doesn’t mean it’s always quickly or accurately diagnosed. That’s in part due to stereotypes about what someone with an eating disorder looks like, says Chevese Turner, NEDA’s chief policy and strategy officer who founded and led the Binge Eating Disorder Association, which merged with NEDA last year.

“About 81 percent of people with BED fall into higher-weight categories,” she says. “The general health care community still thinks the approach to recover from BED is to help someone lose weight. That’s exactly the thing they should not be doing.” Indeed, in some cases, dieting is a cause — not a solution — to the disorder, according to the Mayo Clinic.

But just like all people on diets don’t go on to develop eating disorders, not all people with binge eating disorder can trace it back to dieting, Friedman says. “It’s not just a response to restrictive eating or dieting,” she says. “It’s also a compulsive or impulsive behavior pattern that’s brain-based.” The pattern can be similar to addictions in that way, which helps explain why people with BED often have substance abuse issues in their families or in their own past. “There’s a symptom swap” in some cases, Friedman says.

Binge eating disorder can also be tough to identify because unnatural eating patterns are relatively normalized, especially with the popularity of diets like intermittent fasting. The condition can also be chalked up to “stress eating,” Friedman says, or thought of as a food addiction. Plus, primary care doctors and therapists aren’t always well-trained in spotting eating disorders, especially one that wasn’t a diagnosis when most current practitioners were trained. Friedman finds most people who come to her treatment center have been in the care of a specialist, but those providers weren’t aware of their disorder.

How to Treat Binge Eating Disorder

Just over one-quarter of people with BED are currently receiving treatment and less than half of those who have it at some point in their lives ever get treatment, NEDA reports. But professional treatment is almost always necessary for recovery. “People really struggle to do this on their own,” Friedman says. If people do get treatment for BED, it’s often because they’ve sought it out themselves after the distress it causes becomes overwhelming. “They feel like they can’t keep going the way they’ve been going,” Friedman finds. “They say, ‘My way wasn’t working.'”

The good news is that treatment options and insurance coverage for them has expanded, albeit slowly, since the diagnosis was recognized in 2015. “There are treatments out there that are shown to help with binge eating disorder,” including cognitive behavioral therapy and other types of psychotherapy, says Turner, who is recovered from binge eating disorder and author of the book “Binge Eating Disorder: Journey to Recovery and Beyond.” “The critical thing is to find someone who is educated in eating disorders … and who is trained in binge eating disorder, because not all eating disorders are the same.”

A residential setting can be effective for some people too, says Friedman, who started the Binge Eating Treatment and Recovery Program at the Eating Recovery Center in order to accelerate recovery and be inclusive of people in larger bodies who can feel ostracized in traditional eating disorder treatment programs. Part of the intensive program involves working with therapists, exercise physiologists and other specialists who help patients resolve medical issues and normalize their eating patterns by emphasizing a balanced approach to food. When they return home, then, with the support of their family and an outpatient team, they’ll better be able to maintain their new habits.

“We believe you don’t learn how to manage your eating by talking about it,” Friedman says. “People don’t learn by talking, they learn by doing.” The program may also involve therapy to work through body image issues, related psychiatric problems and past trauma, since 90 percent of women who have BED at some point in their lives have some traumatic event in their history, Friedman says.

Research has also shown drugs including the antidepressants Prozac and Zoloft can be effective for treating binge eating disorder. The prescription drug Vyvanse, which is also used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is the only FDA-approved drug for the condition, though it remains controversial, Friedman says. “It’s thought to work by decreasing some of the impulsivity people feel around food,” she says.

For Sheldon, working with an eating disorder specialist on how to eat intuitively and address his body image issues was key to recovery. He learned to use a hunger scale to assess how hungry or full he really was before eating, and is now able to eat without subsequent guilt. “It’s about being mindful,” he says. Finding an online community and platform was also cathartic for Sheldon, whose Instagram account documents his recovery journey and aims to raise awareness about eating disorders, especially among men.

Sheldon now has a modeling contract that celebrates the very body that he used to avoid seeing by covering mirrors. While he still has his moments of self-consciousness, he hopes that by embracing his height, hairiness and soft stomach — traits he used to hate — and being transparent about this experience, he’ll help someone else. “Even if one person can connect (with my story),” he says, “that’s worth the whole thing.”

