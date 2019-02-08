202
Bill would fold Virginia tech funding entities under new authority, CIT included

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 8, 2019 2:19 pm 02/08/2019 02:19pm
Legislation moving through the Virginia General Assembly would create a new authority to oversee grant funding for startups and universities working toward the commercialization of technology.

House bill 2550, introduced by Dels. Mark Sickles, D-Franconia, and S. Chris Jones, R-Suffolk, would establish the Commonwealth of Virginia Research Consortium Authority under which the functions and coffers of several tech funding entities, including the Center for Innovative Technology, would be consolidated.

The bill was unanimously approved by the House of Delegates this week and been sent to the Senate Finance Committee.

Robby Demeria, Virginia’s deputy secretary of commerce and trade for technology, told me the bill is designed to make it much simpler for technology firms, universities and startups to gain access to funding.

“Rather than jumping from entity to entity, you would go to a single entity,” Demeria said. “If you think of it as a runway, it’s a stop-go approach. And we want to…

