BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 36057 3.22 3.12 3.15—.02 AT&TInc 2.04f 86622 31.29 31.02 31.11—.04 Alibaba 130238 183.72 180.73 182.49+5.57 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|36057
|3.22
|3.12
|3.15—.02
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|86622
|31.29
|31.02
|31.11—.04
|Alibaba
|130238
|183.72
|180.73
|182.49+5.57
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|48831
|9.92
|9.83
|9.84—.01
|Altria 3.44f
|50545
|52.32
|51.51
|52.10+.60
|Ambev .05e
|46662
|4.90
|4.85
|4.86+.02
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|28017
|44.17
|43.06
|44.14+1.27
|Anadarko 1.20
|30760
|44.00
|43.34
|43.88+.19
|Annaly 1.20e
|53519
|10.17
|10.07
|10.08—.07
|Aphrian
|40966
|10.11
|9.61
|9.82—.36
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|43800
|41.73
|41.45
|41.67+.73
|AuroraCn
|73792
|7.08
|6.91
|7.01+.05
|Avon
|73309
|3.41
|3.16
|3.19—.03
|BPPLC 2.38
|35232
|42.68
|42.35
|42.37—.09
|BcoBrads .06a
|70583
|11.97
|11.77
|11.85—.03
|BcoSantSA .21e
|43711
|4.77
|4.73
|4.74+.06
|BkofAm .60
|247423
|29.58
|29.12
|29.58+.50
|BarrickGld
|102471
|13.12
|12.80
|12.83—.21
|BostonSci
|40829
|40.75
|40.18
|40.31—.21
|BrMySq 1.64f
|32501
|51.15
|50.57
|50.74—.24
|CVSHealth 2
|47531
|62.29
|61.73
|62.10+.15
|CabotO&G .28f
|31816
|25.26
|24.20
|25.09+.83
|CanopyGrn
|34895
|44.50
|42.91
|43.87—.67
|Cemex .29t
|51206
|5.02
|4.87
|4.91—.06
|CntryLink 2.16
|48780
|13.57
|13.26
|13.28—.16
|ChesEng
|195258
|2.64
|2.55
|2.57—.04
|CgpVelLCrd
|96726
|15.35
|14.28
|14.35—1.67
|CgpVelICrd
|67533
|8.73
|8.21
|8.70+.83
|Citigroup 1.80
|48174
|65.38
|64.45
|65.29+1.15
|ClevCliffs .20
|33448
|11.57
|11.27
|11.41—.18
|CloudPeak
|37597
|.54
|.46
|.48—.06
|CocaCola 1.60f
|67525
|45.07
|44.97
|45.07—.21
|DRHorton .50
|29011
|41.41
|40.81
|41.34+.50
|Danaher .64
|54358
|124.10
|121.33
|122.50+9.02
|DenburyR
|41809
|2.13
|2.05
|2.06—.09
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|75757
|28.21
|27.96
|28.16+1.69
|DevonE .32
|30659
|29.95
|29.39
|29.61—.04
|DiploPhm
|31924
|6.31
|5.85
|5.85—.02
|DxGBullrs
|43457
|22.20
|21.58
|21.91—.23
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|53843
|12.44
|12.06
|12.18—.18
|DirSPBears
|27578
|21.69
|21.48
|21.57—.43
|DirDGlBrrs
|29114
|17.47
|17.00
|17.24+.13
|DxSPOGBls
|31938
|11.57
|11.07
|11.22—.12
|DxSCBearrs
|45489
|9.02
|8.88
|8.94—.18
|DirxChiBull .38e
|
|40432
|26.28
|25.76
|26.08+1.59
|Disney 1.76f
|29008
|115.80
|114.38
|114.47—.78
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|27203
|55.99
|55.08
|55.86+.89
|ElancoAnn
|35652
|29.50
|29.00
|29.13—.06
|EliLilly 2.58f
|45945
|124.67
|123.47
|124.45+.45
|EnCanag .06
|124623
|7.02
|6.86
|6.96+.07
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|41858
|15.52
|15.37
|15.39+.02
|ENSCO .04
|33543
|4.52
|4.33
|4.38—.03
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|33811
|78.85
|78.20
|78.57+.15
|Fitbitn
|35383
|6.82
|6.66
|6.67—.03
|FordM .60a
|157231
|8.85
|8.75
|8.78+.07
|FrptMcM .20
|74995
|13.30
|13.11
|13.25+.03
|GenElec .04
|1702474
|11.75
|10.95
|11.11+.94
|Genworth
|117814
|4.35
|3.75
|3.77—.53
|Gerdau .02e
|52969
|4.15
|4.07
|4.11+.06
|GoldFLtd .02e
|26494
|4.21
|4.15
|4.19+.03
|Goldcrpg .24
|159028
|11.13
|10.78
|11.09—.05
|HPInc .64
|33447
|24.09
|23.81
|23.97+.23
|Hallibrtn .72
|29789
|32.01
|31.10
|31.78+.46
|HeclaM .01e
|32044
|2.69
|2.57
|2.65+.06
|HPEntn .45e
|53343
|16.90
|16.35
|16.87+.55
|HostHotls 1a
|29810
|20.35
|19.91
|19.92—.22
|Huyan
|41904
|26.06
|24.72
|24.92+1.17
|ICICIBk .16e
|28237
|10.06
|9.97
|10.04+.13
|iShGold
|56466
|12.77
|12.71
|12.71—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|110959
|44.58
|44.04
|44.19+.04
|iShMexico .78e
|31797
|45.27
|44.84
|45.13+.48
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|204295
|45.25
|44.91
|45.13+.99
|iShEMkts .59e
|319352
|43.73
|43.48
|43.60+.56
|iSEafe 1.66e
|75568
|64.58
|64.40
|64.40+.28
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|52355
|85.83
|85.71
|85.74+.15
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|68730
|159.50
|158.72
|159.16+1.01
|iShChina .61e
|38908
|62.32
|61.95
|62.16+1.23
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|30870
|60.53
|60.35
|60.36+.26
|Infosyss
|35390
|10.92
|10.81
|10.85+.22
|iShJapanrs
|40585
|55.23
|55.08
|55.08+.40
|iShUK rs
|33871
|32.57
|32.47
|32.47+.01
|iShCorEM .95e
|64068
|52.53
|52.26
|52.41+.66
|ItauUnHs
|30322
|9.83
|9.69
|9.75+.03
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|38373
|107.15
|105.69
|107.11+2.11
|KindMorg .80
|52142
|19.36
|19.19
|19.21—.12
|Kinrossg
|59709
|3.66
|3.58
|3.59—.05
|MGM Rsts .48
|29640
|28.40
|27.95
|28.16+.45
|Macys 1.51
|54296
|24.89
|24.24
|24.54+.48
|MarathnO .20
|55573
|16.90
|16.65
|16.72—.17
|McDerIrs
|76989
|7.40
|6.80
|7.28—.47
|MorgStan 1.20
|38927
|42.86
|42.11
|42.77+.98
|Nabors .24
|36627
|3.19
|3.03
|3.17+.07
|NewResid 2
|34538
|16.70
|16.45
|16.48—.06
|NewmtM .56
|77664
|36.49
|35.44
|36.35—.14
|NokiaCp .19e
|182001
|6.28
|6.15
|6.19—.06
|OasisPet
|29573
|6.17
|6.04
|6.08—.08
|Oracle .76
|48927
|53.03
|52.62
|52.80+.32
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|31054
|18.83
|17.92
|18.44—.33
|PPDAIn
|31317
|5.26
|4.71
|5.03+.60
|ParsleyEn
|27000
|19.56
|18.42
|18.74—.60
|PetrbrsA
|27771
|14.45
|14.28
|14.35—.16
|Petrobras
|66843
|16.58
|16.27
|16.35—.28
|Pfizer 1.44f
|60681
|43.37
|42.96
|43.30+.34
|Pier1 .28
|47590
|1.55
|1.36
|1.40+.09
|PitnyBw .20m
|47618
|7.99
|7.46
|7.46—.40
|PUltSP500s
|46596
|48.52
|48.06
|48.31+.87
|Qudiann
|64919
|6.50
|6.01
|6.40+.59
|RangeRs .08
|29852
|11.08
|10.50
|10.91+.30
|RegionsFn .56
|49671
|16.55
|16.35
|16.54+.30
|RiteAid
|45016
|.78
|.75
|.78+.04
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|275698
|281.31
|280.41
|280.92+1.78
|SpdrBiots .44e
|39837
|89.78
|88.41
|89.54+3.80
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|61282
|30.84
|30.39
|30.53—.10
|SiderurNac
|51480
|3.55
|3.34
|3.52+.22
|SnapIncAn
|243327
|10.29
|9.85
|10.17+.46
|SwstnEngy
|52762
|4.42
|4.22
|4.40+.16
|Sprint
|27350
|6.52
|6.42
|6.46+.02
|Squaren
|51465
|78.56
|76.88
|77.36+1.28
|SPMatls .98e
|26518
|56.30
|55.89
|56.22+.44
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|33391
|93.24
|92.78
|93.13+.58
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|37399
|54.70
|54.22
|54.36—.07
|SPEngy 2.04e
|53026
|66.09
|65.49
|65.86+.10
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|163050
|26.82
|26.57
|26.82+.36
|SPInds 1.12e
|42678
|77.13
|76.69
|76.94+.73
|SPTech .78e
|63825
|71.47
|71.15
|71.33+.69
|SPUtil 1.55e
|55275
|57.14
|56.50
|56.69—.36
|Synchrony .84
|28304
|32.31
|32.08
|32.25+.37
|TALEducs
|35556
|35.75
|34.62
|35.62+1.65
|TJX .78
|32906
|50.54
|49.87
|50.09—.26
|TevaPhrm .73e
|46254
|17.75
|17.40
|17.74+.49
|Transocn
|47166
|8.42
|8.20
|8.28+.03
|TurqHillRs
|62874
|2.17
|2.03
|2.05—.07
|Twitter
|79841
|32.71
|31.95
|32.15+.44
|USOilFd
|154519
|11.77
|11.50
|11.52—.43
|USSteel .20
|36661
|24.34
|23.77
|23.83—.27
|ValeSA .29e
|133782
|12.60
|12.37
|12.51+.01
|VanEGold .06e
|
|135733
|23.09
|22.87
|22.100—.07
|VnEkRus .01e
|33515
|20.92
|20.74
|20.76+.03
|VangEmg 1.10e
|58408
|42.59
|42.34
|42.49+.65
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|61711
|41.08
|40.97
|40.98+.18
|Vereit .55
|55623
|8.13
|8.01
|8.05—.06
|VerizonCm 2.41
|33548
|57.27
|56.55
|56.84—.08
|Vipshop
|111912
|7.09
|6.84
|6.88+.24
|WPXEngy
|27749
|12.87
|12.57
|12.64—.21
|WalMart 2.12f
|30351
|100.13
|99.59
|99.87+.32
|Wayfair
|39116
|162.74
|151.30
|159.98+10.03
|WeathfIntl
|70231
|.82
|.77
|.81+.02
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|39964
|49.91
|49.25
|49.91+.89
|Yamanag .02
|54362
|2.75
|2.67
|2.74+.06
|iPtShFutn
|96212
|30.12
|29.56
|30.01—.58
|—————————
