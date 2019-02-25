BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 36057 3.22 3.12 3.15—.02 AT&TInc 2.04f 86622 31.29 31.02 31.11—.04 Alibaba 130238 183.72 180.73 182.49+5.57 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 36057 3.22 3.12 3.15—.02 AT&TInc 2.04f 86622 31.29 31.02 31.11—.04 Alibaba 130238 183.72 180.73 182.49+5.57 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 48831 9.92 9.83 9.84—.01 Altria 3.44f 50545 52.32 51.51 52.10+.60 Ambev .05e 46662 4.90 4.85 4.86+.02 AmIntlGrp 1.28 28017 44.17 43.06 44.14+1.27 Anadarko 1.20 30760 44.00 43.34 43.88+.19 Annaly 1.20e 53519 10.17 10.07 10.08—.07 Aphrian 40966 10.11 9.61 9.82—.36 AstraZens 1.37e 43800 41.73 41.45 41.67+.73 AuroraCn 73792 7.08 6.91 7.01+.05 Avon 73309 3.41 3.16 3.19—.03 BPPLC 2.38 35232 42.68 42.35 42.37—.09 BcoBrads .06a 70583 11.97 11.77 11.85—.03 BcoSantSA .21e 43711 4.77 4.73 4.74+.06 BkofAm .60 247423 29.58 29.12 29.58+.50 BarrickGld 102471 13.12 12.80 12.83—.21 BostonSci 40829 40.75 40.18 40.31—.21 BrMySq 1.64f 32501 51.15 50.57 50.74—.24 CVSHealth 2 47531 62.29 61.73 62.10+.15 CabotO&G .28f 31816 25.26 24.20 25.09+.83 CanopyGrn 34895 44.50 42.91 43.87—.67 Cemex .29t 51206 5.02 4.87 4.91—.06 CntryLink 2.16 48780 13.57 13.26 13.28—.16 ChesEng 195258 2.64 2.55 2.57—.04 CgpVelLCrd 96726 15.35 14.28 14.35—1.67 CgpVelICrd 67533 8.73 8.21 8.70+.83 Citigroup 1.80 48174 65.38 64.45 65.29+1.15 ClevCliffs .20 33448 11.57 11.27 11.41—.18 CloudPeak 37597 .54 .46 .48—.06 CocaCola 1.60f 67525 45.07 44.97 45.07—.21 DRHorton .50 29011 41.41 40.81 41.34+.50 Danaher .64 54358 124.10 121.33 122.50+9.02 DenburyR 41809 2.13 2.05 2.06—.09 DBXHvChiA .29e 75757 28.21 27.96 28.16+1.69 DevonE .32 30659 29.95 29.39 29.61—.04 DiploPhm 31924 6.31 5.85 5.85—.02 DxGBullrs 43457 22.20 21.58 21.91—.23 DrGMBllrs .09e 53843 12.44 12.06 12.18—.18 DirSPBears 27578 21.69 21.48 21.57—.43 DirDGlBrrs 29114 17.47 17.00 17.24+.13 DxSPOGBls 31938 11.57 11.07 11.22—.12 DxSCBearrs 45489 9.02 8.88 8.94—.18 DirxChiBull .38e 40432 26.28 25.76 26.08+1.59 Disney 1.76f 29008 115.80 114.38 114.47—.78 DowDuPnt 1.52 27203 55.99 55.08 55.86+.89 ElancoAnn 35652 29.50 29.00 29.13—.06 EliLilly 2.58f 45945 124.67 123.47 124.45+.45 EnCanag .06 124623 7.02 6.86 6.96+.07 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 41858 15.52 15.37 15.39+.02 ENSCO .04 33543 4.52 4.33 4.38—.03 ExxonMbl 3.28 33811 78.85 78.20 78.57+.15 Fitbitn 35383 6.82 6.66 6.67—.03 FordM .60a 157231 8.85 8.75 8.78+.07 FrptMcM .20 74995 13.30 13.11 13.25+.03 GenElec .04 1702474 11.75 10.95 11.11+.94 Genworth 117814 4.35 3.75 3.77—.53 Gerdau .02e 52969 4.15 4.07 4.11+.06 GoldFLtd .02e 26494 4.21 4.15 4.19+.03 Goldcrpg .24 159028 11.13 10.78 11.09—.05 HPInc .64 33447 24.09 23.81 23.97+.23 Hallibrtn .72 29789 32.01 31.10 31.78+.46 HeclaM .01e 32044 2.69 2.57 2.65+.06 HPEntn .45e 53343 16.90 16.35 16.87+.55 HostHotls 1a 29810 20.35 19.91 19.92—.22 Huyan 41904 26.06 24.72 24.92+1.17 ICICIBk .16e 28237 10.06 9.97 10.04+.13 iShGold 56466 12.77 12.71 12.71—.02 iShBrazil .67e 110959 44.58 44.04 44.19+.04 iShMexico .78e 31797 45.27 44.84 45.13+.48 iShChinaLC .87e 204295 45.25 44.91 45.13+.99 iShEMkts .59e 319352 43.73 43.48 43.60+.56 iSEafe 1.66e 75568 64.58 64.40 64.40+.28 iShiBxHYB 5.09 52355 85.83 85.71 85.74+.15 iShR2K 1.77e 68730 159.50 158.72 159.16+1.01 iShChina .61e 38908 62.32 61.95 62.16+1.23 iShCorEafe 1.56e 30870 60.53 60.35 60.36+.26 Infosyss 35390 10.92 10.81 10.85+.22 iShJapanrs 40585 55.23 55.08 55.08+.40 iShUK rs 33871 32.57 32.47 32.47+.01 iShCorEM .95e 64068 52.53 52.26 52.41+.66 ItauUnHs 30322 9.83 9.69 9.75+.03 JPMorgCh 3.20 38373 107.15 105.69 107.11+2.11 KindMorg .80 52142 19.36 19.19 19.21—.12 Kinrossg 59709 3.66 3.58 3.59—.05 MGM Rsts .48 29640 28.40 27.95 28.16+.45 Macys 1.51 54296 24.89 24.24 24.54+.48 MarathnO .20 55573 16.90 16.65 16.72—.17 McDerIrs 76989 7.40 6.80 7.28—.47 MorgStan 1.20 38927 42.86 42.11 42.77+.98 Nabors .24 36627 3.19 3.03 3.17+.07 NewResid 2 34538 16.70 16.45 16.48—.06 NewmtM .56 77664 36.49 35.44 36.35—.14 NokiaCp .19e 182001 6.28 6.15 6.19—.06 OasisPet 29573 6.17 6.04 6.08—.08 Oracle .76 48927 53.03 52.62 52.80+.32 PG&ECp 2.12f 31054 18.83 17.92 18.44—.33 PPDAIn 31317 5.26 4.71 5.03+.60 ParsleyEn 27000 19.56 18.42 18.74—.60 PetrbrsA 27771 14.45 14.28 14.35—.16 Petrobras 66843 16.58 16.27 16.35—.28 Pfizer 1.44f 60681 43.37 42.96 43.30+.34 Pier1 .28 47590 1.55 1.36 1.40+.09 PitnyBw .20m 47618 7.99 7.46 7.46—.40 PUltSP500s 46596 48.52 48.06 48.31+.87 Qudiann 64919 6.50 6.01 6.40+.59 RangeRs .08 29852 11.08 10.50 10.91+.30 RegionsFn .56 49671 16.55 16.35 16.54+.30 RiteAid 45016 .78 .75 .78+.04 S&P500ETF 4.13e 275698 281.31 280.41 280.92+1.78 SpdrBiots .44e 39837 89.78 88.41 89.54+3.80 SpdrOGEx .73e 61282 30.84 30.39 30.53—.10 SiderurNac 51480 3.55 3.34 3.52+.22 SnapIncAn 243327 10.29 9.85 10.17+.46 SwstnEngy 52762 4.42 4.22 4.40+.16 Sprint 27350 6.52 6.42 6.46+.02 Squaren 51465 78.56 76.88 77.36+1.28 SPMatls .98e 26518 56.30 55.89 56.22+.44 SPHlthC 1.01e 33391 93.24 92.78 93.13+.58 SPCnSt 1.28e 37399 54.70 54.22 54.36—.07 SPEngy 2.04e 53026 66.09 65.49 65.86+.10 SPDRFncl .46e 163050 26.82 26.57 26.82+.36 SPInds 1.12e 42678 77.13 76.69 76.94+.73 SPTech .78e 63825 71.47 71.15 71.33+.69 SPUtil 1.55e 55275 57.14 56.50 56.69—.36 Synchrony .84 28304 32.31 32.08 32.25+.37 TALEducs 35556 35.75 34.62 35.62+1.65 TJX .78 32906 50.54 49.87 50.09—.26 TevaPhrm .73e 46254 17.75 17.40 17.74+.49 Transocn 47166 8.42 8.20 8.28+.03 TurqHillRs 62874 2.17 2.03 2.05—.07 Twitter 79841 32.71 31.95 32.15+.44 USOilFd 154519 11.77 11.50 11.52—.43 USSteel .20 36661 24.34 23.77 23.83—.27 ValeSA .29e 133782 12.60 12.37 12.51+.01 VanEGold .06e 135733 23.09 22.87 22.100—.07 VnEkRus .01e 33515 20.92 20.74 20.76+.03 VangEmg 1.10e 58408 42.59 42.34 42.49+.65 VangFTSE 1.10e 61711 41.08 40.97 40.98+.18 Vereit .55 55623 8.13 8.01 8.05—.06 VerizonCm 2.41 33548 57.27 56.55 56.84—.08 Vipshop 111912 7.09 6.84 6.88+.24 WPXEngy 27749 12.87 12.57 12.64—.21 WalMart 2.12f 30351 100.13 99.59 99.87+.32 Wayfair 39116 162.74 151.30 159.98+10.03 WeathfIntl 70231 .82 .77 .81+.02 WellsFargo 1.80f 39964 49.91 49.25 49.91+.89 Yamanag .02 54362 2.75 2.67 2.74+.06 iPtShFutn 96212 30.12 29.56 30.01—.58 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.