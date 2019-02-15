202
BC-150-actives-n

By The Associated Press February 15, 2019 12:11 pm 02/15/2019 12:11pm
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 31730 3.09 3.00 3.03+.04
AMNHlth 31713 56.40 51.02 54.84—10.16
AT&TInc 2.04f 174109 30.50 29.93 30.49+.70
Alibaba 53389 168.77 165.66 165.77—2.61
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 45341 9.95 9.86 9.92+.06
Altria 3.44f 30795 49.40 48.92 49.09—.05
Ambev .05e 110886 5.01 4.90 4.94—.02
AmIntlGrp 1.28 62203 41.78 40.54 41.50+1.31
Annaly 1.20e 47563 10.31 10.24 10.25—.02
Aphrian 63240 9.91 9.33 9.50+.41
AstraZens 1.37e
26749 40.67 40.21 40.66+.68
AuroraCn 100089 7.28 7.00 7.06—.05
Avalaran 34174 50.14 48.70 49.37—1.15
BcoBrads .06a 47894 12.43 12.21 12.32—.01
BcoSantSA .21e 33498 4.65 4.59 4.63+.11
BkofAm .60 273708 29.22 28.67 29.21+.82
BarrickGld 52804 13.00 12.70 12.77—.14
BostonSci 34646 40.32 39.79 39.96+.04
BrMySq 1.64f 53686 51.47 50.92 51.22+.39
CBSB .72 34274 51.07 48.46 50.35+1.25
CVSHealth 2 31040 68.96 67.85 68.85+1.16
CdaGoosen 28047 53.64 51.80 51.95+.42
CanopyGrn 144502 49.86 46.51 47.66+1.54
Cemex .29t 32402 4.96 4.88 4.95+.05
Cemigpf .08e 28587 3.73 3.63 3.67—.02
CntryLink 2.16 180878 13.87 12.89 13.86+1.08
ChesEng 131409 2.62 2.54 2.62+.11
CgpVelLCrd 67130 15.11 14.67 15.11+.89
CgpVelICrd 83232 8.66 8.37 8.37—.57
Citigroup 1.80 72749 64.24 63.01 64.24+1.82
ClevCliffs .20 53190 11.53 11.16 11.28+.04
CocaCola 1.56 157421 46.26 45.55 45.70+.11
ConAgra .85 38729 24.41 23.93 24.41+.69
Coty .50 29477 11.25 11.01 11.14+.06
CredSuiss 1.22e 55630 11.74 11.60 11.73+.17
DRHorton .50 29475 40.22 39.56 39.63—.18
Deere 3.04f 39605 163.40 157.73 158.96—3.46
DeltaAir 1.40 26734 51.47 50.57 51.31+.83
DenburyR 62326 2.22 2.10 2.15+.07
DeutschBk .83e 29371 8.78 8.59 8.76+.42
DevonE .32 29370 28.38 27.67 28.37+1.04
DxSOXBrrs 35784 7.66 7.41 7.54—.09
DxGBullrs 39723 20.11 19.38 19.65—.05
DrGMBllrs .09e
47783 11.13 10.68 10.88+.04
DirSPBears 31273 22.70 22.45 22.54—.56
DxSPOGBls 30596 11.79 11.27 11.70+.75
DxSCBearrs 56527 9.83 9.49 9.50—.42
DrxSPBulls 28316 43.97 43.49 43.78+1.09
Disney 1.76f 27692 112.23 111.03 112.04+1.38
DowDuPnt 1.52 41506 53.77 53.16 53.45+.79
ElancoAnn 34193 29.74 29.20 29.67+.33
EliLilly 2.58f 28383 121.54 120.40 121.46+.71
EllieMae 31885 98.90 98.56 98.87+.12
EnCanag .06 144033 6.81 6.64 6.79+.25
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 33038 15.15 14.99 15.09+.08
ENSCO .04 41611 4.72 4.54 4.70+.21
ExxonMbl 3.28 45997 77.24 76.75 77.06+.79
FordM .60a 138899 8.56 8.41 8.56+.14
FrptMcM .20 85341 12.62 12.27 12.31+.15
GenElec .04m 327723 10.28 10.06 10.23+.19
GenMotors 1.52 36066 39.17 38.74 39.13+.24
Gerdau .02e 60105 4.27 4.18 4.23—.03
Goldcrpg .24 30700 10.92 10.73 10.76—.05
HPInc .64 50021 23.40 23.14 23.29+.06
Hallibrtn .72 29715 32.27 31.66 31.92+.32
HarmonyG .05 31541 1.96 1.88 1.90—.05
HPEntn .45e 57045 16.24 15.99 16.04+.05
iShGold 46990 12.63 12.59 12.61+.03
iShBrazil .67e 125115 44.60 43.93 44.25—.01
iShChinaLC .87e
169920 42.73 42.53 42.60—.26
iShEMkts .59e 257860 42.13 41.95 42.04—.11
iShiBoxIG 3.87
37222 116.26 116.03 116.15+.07
iSEafe 1.66e 123083 63.41 62.71 63.37+.66
iShiBxHYB 5.09
100691 85.37 85.28 85.35+.22
iShR2K 1.77e
113405 156.02 154.27 155.98+2.21
iShChina .61e 28650 59.08 58.76 58.76—.45
iShCorEafe 1.56e
29645 59.40 59.22 59.37+.65
Infosyss 47082 10.78 10.64 10.76—.01
IntcntlExcs 1.10f
34784 76.11 74.49 74.97—.98
iShCorEM .95e 104676 50.69 50.48 50.58—.14
ItauUnHs 55023 10.09 9.94 10.01—.06
JPMorgCh 3.20
69594 105.50 103.66 105.48+3.06
Kellogg 2.24 32837 57.07 55.72 56.50—.08
KindMorg .80 60315 18.98 18.89 18.93+.05
Kinrossg 58387 3.30 3.23 3.30+.04
LloydBkg .47a 89110 2.97 2.95 2.96+.06
MGIC Inv 27588 13.31 12.73 13.21+.63
MGM Rsts .48 50498 28.32 27.39 28.30+.93
Macys 1.51 32806 25.35 24.90 25.03—.12
MarathnO .20 76098 17.25 16.94 17.03+.12
McDerIrs 31471 7.38 7.04 7.35+.23
Merck 2.20 38127 80.13 79.27 79.100+1.06
MorgStan 1.20 47559 41.94 41.13 41.92+1.20
Nabors .24 54650 3.20 3.05 3.15+.03
NobleEngy .44 26682 22.87 22.16 22.60+.59
NokiaCp .19e 128068 6.32 6.26 6.30—.00
OasisPet 38160 6.26 5.95 6.26+.34
Oracle .76 53277 51.63 51.07 51.54+.06
Penney 44907 1.40 1.31 1.33—.05
PetrbrsA 27523 14.55 14.38 14.51+.07
Petrobras 54443 16.83 16.58 16.73+.01
Pfizer 1.44f 62938 42.46 42.08 42.39+.42
Pretiumg 39895 7.37 6.80 7.23—.33
ProctGam 2.87 45134 99.20 98.54 98.83+.37
PrUShSPrs 28744 35.15 34.88 35.00—.61
PrUShD3rs 37226 14.19 13.89 13.91—.62
RadianGrp .01 29811 21.23 20.05 21.20+1.63
RegionsFn .56 34599 16.00 15.62 15.99+.48
RiteAid 53483 .81 .79 .81+.02
RoyDShllB 3.76 38146 63.98 63.38 63.55—.32
S&P500ETF 4.13e
436003 277.13 276.13 276.74+2.36
SpdrS&PRB .74e
27867 56.12 55.09 56.12+1.27
SpdrOGEx .73e 68729 31.00 30.50 30.91+.72
Schlmbrg 2 31298 45.10 44.47 45.00+.86
Schwab .52 36120 46.22 45.64 46.08+.79
SnapIncAn 93432 9.23 9.04 9.13—.06
SwstnEngy 60123 4.17 4.02 4.17+.16
Sprint 28723 6.25 6.18 6.22+.04
Squaren 33402 76.86 75.51 76.06+.39
SPMatls .98e 33133 54.62 54.13 54.27+.52
SPHlthC 1.01e 35842 92.50 91.47 92.43+.96
SPCnSt 1.28e 40097 54.45 54.07 54.36+.52
SPEngy 2.04e 43747 66.17 65.68 65.96+.89
SPDRFncl .46e
204283 26.41 25.88 26.41+.53
SPInds 1.12e 51303 75.70 74.99 75.51+.82
SPTech .78e 26723 69.69 69.23 69.39+.32
SPUtil 1.55e 44690 55.92 55.53 55.67+.13
Suncorg 1.44 34816 33.96 33.01 33.86+1.31
Synchrony .84 27758 31.71 31.11 31.71+.88
TaiwSemi .73e 31097 38.28 37.87 38.03—.04
TevaPhrm .73e 58136 17.70 17.46 17.54+.26
Transocn 74798 8.95 8.64 8.95+.41
Twilion 28378 107.66 104.25 105.55—1.72
Twitter 94122 31.80 31.05 31.09+.13
USOilFd 84846 11.71 11.59 11.70+.22
USSteel .20 40855 23.32 22.80 22.100+.35
ValeSA .29e 153570 12.33 12.16 12.31+.17
VanEGold .06e 77973 22.32 22.02 22.12—.02
VnEkRus .01e 39483 20.48 20.37 20.47+.15
VnEkSemi .58e
26706 102.96 101.85 102.44+.41
VangEmg 1.10e 87597 40.98 40.75 40.85—.08
VangFTSE 1.10e
31038 40.28 40.15 40.27+.42
VerizonCm 2.41 56047 54.76 54.32 54.72+.69
WalMart 2.08f 31625 99.79 98.86 99.45+.93
WeathfIntl 46116 .87 .83 .86+.01
WellsFargo 1.80f
88284 49.42 48.49 49.40+.88
WmsCos 1.36 47440 27.43 27.05 27.42+.56
XPOLogis 115651 51.05 47.11 49.21—10.35
Yamanag .02 153600 2.66 2.42 2.46—.12
iPtShFutn 122173 33.35 32.63 32.63—1.14
