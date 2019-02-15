BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 31730 3.09 3.00 3.03+.04 AMNHlth 31713 56.40 51.02 54.84—10.16 AT&TInc 2.04f 174109 30.50 29.93 30.49+.70 Alibaba 53389…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|31730
|3.09
|3.00
|3.03+.04
|AMNHlth
|31713
|56.40
|51.02
|54.84—10.16
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|174109
|30.50
|29.93
|30.49+.70
|Alibaba
|53389
|168.77
|165.66
|165.77—2.61
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|45341
|9.95
|9.86
|9.92+.06
|Altria 3.44f
|30795
|49.40
|48.92
|49.09—.05
|Ambev .05e
|110886
|5.01
|4.90
|4.94—.02
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|62203
|41.78
|40.54
|41.50+1.31
|Annaly 1.20e
|47563
|10.31
|10.24
|10.25—.02
|Aphrian
|63240
|9.91
|9.33
|9.50+.41
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|26749
|40.67
|40.21
|40.66+.68
|AuroraCn
|100089
|7.28
|7.00
|7.06—.05
|Avalaran
|34174
|50.14
|48.70
|49.37—1.15
|BcoBrads .06a
|47894
|12.43
|12.21
|12.32—.01
|BcoSantSA .21e
|33498
|4.65
|4.59
|4.63+.11
|BkofAm .60
|273708
|29.22
|28.67
|29.21+.82
|BarrickGld
|52804
|13.00
|12.70
|12.77—.14
|BostonSci
|34646
|40.32
|39.79
|39.96+.04
|BrMySq 1.64f
|53686
|51.47
|50.92
|51.22+.39
|CBSB .72
|34274
|51.07
|48.46
|50.35+1.25
|CVSHealth 2
|31040
|68.96
|67.85
|68.85+1.16
|CdaGoosen
|28047
|53.64
|51.80
|51.95+.42
|CanopyGrn
|144502
|49.86
|46.51
|47.66+1.54
|Cemex .29t
|32402
|4.96
|4.88
|4.95+.05
|Cemigpf .08e
|28587
|3.73
|3.63
|3.67—.02
|CntryLink 2.16
|180878
|13.87
|12.89
|13.86+1.08
|ChesEng
|131409
|2.62
|2.54
|2.62+.11
|CgpVelLCrd
|67130
|15.11
|14.67
|15.11+.89
|CgpVelICrd
|83232
|8.66
|8.37
|8.37—.57
|Citigroup 1.80
|72749
|64.24
|63.01
|64.24+1.82
|ClevCliffs .20
|53190
|11.53
|11.16
|11.28+.04
|CocaCola 1.56
|157421
|46.26
|45.55
|45.70+.11
|ConAgra .85
|38729
|24.41
|23.93
|24.41+.69
|Coty .50
|29477
|11.25
|11.01
|11.14+.06
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|55630
|11.74
|11.60
|11.73+.17
|DRHorton .50
|29475
|40.22
|39.56
|39.63—.18
|Deere 3.04f
|39605
|163.40
|157.73
|158.96—3.46
|DeltaAir 1.40
|26734
|51.47
|50.57
|51.31+.83
|DenburyR
|62326
|2.22
|2.10
|2.15+.07
|DeutschBk .83e
|29371
|8.78
|8.59
|8.76+.42
|DevonE .32
|29370
|28.38
|27.67
|28.37+1.04
|DxSOXBrrs
|35784
|7.66
|7.41
|7.54—.09
|DxGBullrs
|39723
|20.11
|19.38
|19.65—.05
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|47783
|11.13
|10.68
|10.88+.04
|DirSPBears
|31273
|22.70
|22.45
|22.54—.56
|DxSPOGBls
|30596
|11.79
|11.27
|11.70+.75
|DxSCBearrs
|56527
|9.83
|9.49
|9.50—.42
|DrxSPBulls
|28316
|43.97
|43.49
|43.78+1.09
|Disney 1.76f
|27692
|112.23
|111.03
|112.04+1.38
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|41506
|53.77
|53.16
|53.45+.79
|ElancoAnn
|34193
|29.74
|29.20
|29.67+.33
|EliLilly 2.58f
|28383
|121.54
|120.40
|121.46+.71
|EllieMae
|31885
|98.90
|98.56
|98.87+.12
|EnCanag .06
|144033
|6.81
|6.64
|6.79+.25
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|33038
|15.15
|14.99
|15.09+.08
|ENSCO .04
|41611
|4.72
|4.54
|4.70+.21
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|45997
|77.24
|76.75
|77.06+.79
|FordM .60a
|138899
|8.56
|8.41
|8.56+.14
|FrptMcM .20
|85341
|12.62
|12.27
|12.31+.15
|GenElec .04m
|327723
|10.28
|10.06
|10.23+.19
|GenMotors 1.52
|36066
|39.17
|38.74
|39.13+.24
|Gerdau .02e
|60105
|4.27
|4.18
|4.23—.03
|Goldcrpg .24
|30700
|10.92
|10.73
|10.76—.05
|HPInc .64
|50021
|23.40
|23.14
|23.29+.06
|Hallibrtn .72
|29715
|32.27
|31.66
|31.92+.32
|HarmonyG .05
|31541
|1.96
|1.88
|1.90—.05
|HPEntn .45e
|57045
|16.24
|15.99
|16.04+.05
|iShGold
|46990
|12.63
|12.59
|12.61+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|125115
|44.60
|43.93
|44.25—.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|169920
|42.73
|42.53
|42.60—.26
|iShEMkts .59e
|257860
|42.13
|41.95
|42.04—.11
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|37222
|116.26
|116.03
|116.15+.07
|iSEafe 1.66e
|123083
|63.41
|62.71
|63.37+.66
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|100691
|85.37
|85.28
|85.35+.22
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|113405
|156.02
|154.27
|155.98+2.21
|iShChina .61e
|28650
|59.08
|58.76
|58.76—.45
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|29645
|59.40
|59.22
|59.37+.65
|Infosyss
|47082
|10.78
|10.64
|10.76—.01
|IntcntlExcs 1.10f
|
|34784
|76.11
|74.49
|74.97—.98
|iShCorEM .95e
|104676
|50.69
|50.48
|50.58—.14
|ItauUnHs
|55023
|10.09
|9.94
|10.01—.06
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|69594
|105.50
|103.66
|105.48+3.06
|Kellogg 2.24
|32837
|57.07
|55.72
|56.50—.08
|KindMorg .80
|60315
|18.98
|18.89
|18.93+.05
|Kinrossg
|58387
|3.30
|3.23
|3.30+.04
|LloydBkg .47a
|89110
|2.97
|2.95
|2.96+.06
|MGIC Inv
|27588
|13.31
|12.73
|13.21+.63
|MGM Rsts .48
|50498
|28.32
|27.39
|28.30+.93
|Macys 1.51
|32806
|25.35
|24.90
|25.03—.12
|MarathnO .20
|76098
|17.25
|16.94
|17.03+.12
|McDerIrs
|31471
|7.38
|7.04
|7.35+.23
|Merck 2.20
|38127
|80.13
|79.27
|79.100+1.06
|MorgStan 1.20
|47559
|41.94
|41.13
|41.92+1.20
|Nabors .24
|54650
|3.20
|3.05
|3.15+.03
|NobleEngy .44
|26682
|22.87
|22.16
|22.60+.59
|NokiaCp .19e
|128068
|6.32
|6.26
|6.30—.00
|OasisPet
|38160
|6.26
|5.95
|6.26+.34
|Oracle .76
|53277
|51.63
|51.07
|51.54+.06
|Penney
|44907
|1.40
|1.31
|1.33—.05
|PetrbrsA
|27523
|14.55
|14.38
|14.51+.07
|Petrobras
|54443
|16.83
|16.58
|16.73+.01
|Pfizer 1.44f
|62938
|42.46
|42.08
|42.39+.42
|Pretiumg
|39895
|7.37
|6.80
|7.23—.33
|ProctGam 2.87
|45134
|99.20
|98.54
|98.83+.37
|PrUShSPrs
|28744
|35.15
|34.88
|35.00—.61
|PrUShD3rs
|37226
|14.19
|13.89
|13.91—.62
|RadianGrp .01
|29811
|21.23
|20.05
|21.20+1.63
|RegionsFn .56
|34599
|16.00
|15.62
|15.99+.48
|RiteAid
|53483
|.81
|.79
|.81+.02
|RoyDShllB 3.76
|38146
|63.98
|63.38
|63.55—.32
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|436003
|277.13
|276.13
|276.74+2.36
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|27867
|56.12
|55.09
|56.12+1.27
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|68729
|31.00
|30.50
|30.91+.72
|Schlmbrg 2
|31298
|45.10
|44.47
|45.00+.86
|Schwab .52
|36120
|46.22
|45.64
|46.08+.79
|SnapIncAn
|93432
|9.23
|9.04
|9.13—.06
|SwstnEngy
|60123
|4.17
|4.02
|4.17+.16
|Sprint
|28723
|6.25
|6.18
|6.22+.04
|Squaren
|33402
|76.86
|75.51
|76.06+.39
|SPMatls .98e
|33133
|54.62
|54.13
|54.27+.52
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|35842
|92.50
|91.47
|92.43+.96
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|40097
|54.45
|54.07
|54.36+.52
|SPEngy 2.04e
|43747
|66.17
|65.68
|65.96+.89
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|204283
|26.41
|25.88
|26.41+.53
|SPInds 1.12e
|51303
|75.70
|74.99
|75.51+.82
|SPTech .78e
|26723
|69.69
|69.23
|69.39+.32
|SPUtil 1.55e
|44690
|55.92
|55.53
|55.67+.13
|Suncorg 1.44
|34816
|33.96
|33.01
|33.86+1.31
|Synchrony .84
|27758
|31.71
|31.11
|31.71+.88
|TaiwSemi .73e
|31097
|38.28
|37.87
|38.03—.04
|TevaPhrm .73e
|58136
|17.70
|17.46
|17.54+.26
|Transocn
|74798
|8.95
|8.64
|8.95+.41
|Twilion
|28378
|107.66
|104.25
|105.55—1.72
|Twitter
|94122
|31.80
|31.05
|31.09+.13
|USOilFd
|84846
|11.71
|11.59
|11.70+.22
|USSteel .20
|40855
|23.32
|22.80
|22.100+.35
|ValeSA .29e
|153570
|12.33
|12.16
|12.31+.17
|VanEGold .06e
|77973
|22.32
|22.02
|22.12—.02
|VnEkRus .01e
|39483
|20.48
|20.37
|20.47+.15
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|26706
|102.96
|101.85
|102.44+.41
|VangEmg 1.10e
|87597
|40.98
|40.75
|40.85—.08
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|31038
|40.28
|40.15
|40.27+.42
|VerizonCm 2.41
|56047
|54.76
|54.32
|54.72+.69
|WalMart 2.08f
|31625
|99.79
|98.86
|99.45+.93
|WeathfIntl
|46116
|.87
|.83
|.86+.01
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|88284
|49.42
|48.49
|49.40+.88
|WmsCos 1.36
|47440
|27.43
|27.05
|27.42+.56
|XPOLogis
|115651
|51.05
|47.11
|49.21—10.35
|Yamanag .02
|153600
|2.66
|2.42
|2.46—.12
|iPtShFutn
|122173
|33.35
|32.63
|32.63—1.14
|—————————
