BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 69609 3.19 3.03 3.12—.10 AT&TInc 2.04f 183243 29.56 28.92 29.02—.54 Adientn 1.10 34530 19.09 16.37 17.03—4.30 Alibaba 63492 169.61 164.81 165.01—6.51 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 85815 9.89 9.63 9.63—.28 Altria 3.44f 44494 49.39 48.28 48.43—.84 Ambev .05e 373441 4.99 4.88 4.94+.06 Anadarko 1.20f 43304 45.44 42.76 42.80—2.66 Annaly 1.20e 39267 10.40 10.33 10.36—.03 AnteroRes 1 32620 9.31 8.79 8.87—.45 Aphrian 69408 9.89 9.07 9.36—.34 Arconic .24 x30639 18.28 17.34 17.44—.82 ArloTcn 45484 4.05 3.65 3.77—.09 AuroraCn 182443 7.90 7.28 7.58+.01 Avon 44842 2.54 2.36 2.38—.17 BB&TCp 1.62 132899 51.50 48.91 49.70+1.17 BPPLC 2.38 48227 43.26 42.48 42.52—.52 BRFSA 41568 6.29 6.14 6.20—.41 BcoBrads .06a 84907 11.95 11.68 11.69—.10 BcoSantSA .21e 36127 4.62 4.54 4.56—.15 BkofAm .60 286079 28.64 27.91 27.96—.77 BarrickGld 73300 13.40 13.17 13.37+.13 BostonSci 41294 39.09 38.15 38.69—.08 BrMySq 1.64f 46618 50.77 49.85 49.92—1.22 CanopyGrn 57412 47.89 44.90 45.90—.63 CardnlHlth 1.91 39773 54.65 52.75 54.58+3.79 Cemex .29t 54002 5.31 4.98 4.98—.34 CntryLink 2.16 83892 14.22 13.88 14.00—.35 ChesEng 285726 2.57 2.42 2.43—.18 CgpVelLCrd 101516 13.65 12.25 12.30—1.53 CgpVelICrd 44386 10.33 9.40 10.30+1.03 Citigroup 1.80 81347 63.63 61.91 62.20—1.69 CitizFincl 1.28f 46648 36.02 35.01 35.57+1.05 ClevCliffs .20 65852 11.26 10.63 10.76—.33 CocaCola 1.56 32518 49.46 49.00 49.19—.07 Comerica 2.40f 32126 85.07 82.95 83.55+3.95 Coty .50 45494 7.49 7.19 7.20—.24 CousPrp .26 35994 9.27 8.88 9.25+.25 DenburyR 48439 1.97 1.80 1.82—.16 DeutschBk .83e 50660 8.70 8.33 8.35—.60 DxSOXBrrs 37315 8.52 8.04 8.52+.66 DxGBullrs 49888 20.34 19.36 19.47—.57 DrGMBllrs .09e 59263 10.86 10.28 10.32—.37 DirSPBears 55458 24.64 23.85 24.61+1.08 DxSPOGBls 48972 10.77 9.44 9.44—1.54 DxSCBearrs 50194 11.01 10.54 10.93+.45 DrxSPBulls 35550 41.46 40.05 40.13—1.92 Disney 1.76f 32150 111.11 109.84 109.92—1.49 DowDuPnt 1.52 59755 52.96 51.49 51.56—1.65 EnCanag .06 115053 6.70 6.29 6.30—.43 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 x32403 14.75 14.12 14.16—.51 ENSCO .04 35966 4.65 4.38 4.39—.31 ExxonMbl 3.28 54020 75.19 73.97 74.01—1.26 FiatChrys 139442 15.44 15.17 15.24—2.11 FstDatan 49501 25.09 24.51 24.83—.32 FstHorizon .56f 38294 15.63 15.11 15.26+.34 FordM .60a 265609 8.62 8.29 8.32—.40 FrptMcM .20 128995 12.14 11.80 11.90—.01 GenElec .04m 468565 10.44 10.05 10.07—.40 GenMotors 1.52 45792 39.41 38.34 38.48—1.43 Gerdau .02e 39496 4.21 4.08 4.10—.04 Goldcrpg .24 43715 11.19 10.96 11.01—.06 GrubHub 153597 78.18 66.62 75.30—8.65 Hallibrtn .72 31856 31.99 30.35 30.37—1.66 Hanesbdss .60 136845 18.72 16.36 18.43+2.86 IAMGldg 1.52f 45599 3.64 3.45 3.46—.16 iShGold 50546 12.56 12.51 12.56+.05 iShBrazil .67e 129258 43.53 42.58 42.64—.69 iShSilver 32951 14.75 14.69 14.72+.04 iShChinaLC .87e 176402 42.87 41.96 42.09—.79 iShEMkts .59e 538441 42.71 42.03 42.09—.74 iShiBoxIG 3.87 88802 116.06 115.78 115.84—.24 iSh20yrT 3.05 38293 121.59 121.23 121.45+.42 iSEafe 1.66e 160945 62.67 62.16 62.18—.88 iShiBxHYB 5.09 157597 84.71 84.67 84.69—.41 iShR2K 1.77e 95521 150.70 148.39 148.82—2.11 iShJapanrs 35885 53.51 53.13 53.14—.81 iSTaiwnrs 42020 33.26 32.84 32.86—.59 iShCorEM .95e 83430 51.31 50.54 50.62—.85 ItauUnHs 108616 9.91 9.66 9.68—.13 JPMorgCh 3.20 49605 103.50 101.44 101.70—2.04 Kellogg 2.24 45506 57.87 55.83 55.94—3.23 Keycorp .56 221366 17.51 16.85 16.93+.44 KindMorg .80 45988 18.07 17.73 17.74—.33 Kinrossg 61259 3.41 3.29 3.32—.06 Lannett 39756 10.00 8.00 8.71+.19 MarathnO .20 50061 15.83 15.28 15.31—.61 MarathPts 2.12 38686 68.74 63.24 63.29—3.58 Masco .48 42106 35.81 34.39 35.05+1.80 MetLife 1.68 30458 43.95 42.68 42.75—2.45 MorgStan 1.20 53704 42.18 41.04 41.25—1.13 Nabors .24 96908 3.22 2.87 2.87—.34 NOilVarco .20 43585 32.63 28.37 28.53—2.06 NokiaCp .19e 263524 6.03 5.95 5.96—.10 OasisPet 45586 5.76 5.42 5.47—.29 Oracle .76 45425 50.99 50.30 50.32—.95 PetrbrsA 38327 13.81 13.34 13.36—.38 Petrobras 84985 16.27 15.73 15.75—.47 Pfizer 1.44f 74086 42.15 41.22 41.33—1.00 PhilipMor 4.56 29588 78.62 75.77 76.17+.66 PUltSP500s 50959 43.81 42.32 42.40—2.02 ProctGam 2.87 33721 97.60 96.35 96.39—1.53 ProShSPrs 29968 29.22 28.90 29.22+.46 PrUShSPrs 38820 37.12 36.32 37.11+1.14 RangeRs .08 37802 10.10 9.57 9.58—.57 RegionsFn .56 168612 16.26 15.57 15.57+.16 RiteAid 34090 .81 .77 .79—.01 S&P500ETF 4.13e 394401 271.55 268.49 268.56—4.18 SpdrS&PBk .53e 33596 44.32 43.39 43.54+.20 SpdrLehHY 2.30 115055 35.27 35.17 35.19—.20 SpdrS&PRB .74e 113072 55.38 54.19 54.38+.50 SpdrOGEx .73e 116590 29.92 28.67 28.70—1.40 Schlmbrg 2 58771 44.87 43.00 43.08—1.99 SnapIncAn 337613 8.69 8.04 8.48—.11 SwstnEngy 129310 3.96 3.65 3.65—.33 Sprint 40434 5.94 5.77 5.84—.01 Squaren 55071 72.98 70.52 71.27—1.41 SPHlthC 1.01e 30871 90.33 89.29 89.42—1.35 SPCnSt 1.28e 56372 53.58 53.20 53.22—.36 SPEngy 2.04e 66377 64.48 62.71 62.74—1.92 SPDRFncl .46e 272236 26.05 25.59 25.66—.40 SPInds 1.12e 72992 73.38 72.40 72.51—.96 SPTech .78e 59564 68.20 67.25 67.30—1.24 SpdrRESel 29021 34.49 34.09 34.39+.11 SPUtil 1.55e 56752 55.14 54.47 54.99+.27 SunTrst 2 143555 66.21 62.58 63.62+4.88 Synchrony .84 29322 30.27 29.80 29.90—.21 Tapestry 1.35 122659 34.18 32.00 32.01—7.30 TevaPhrm .73e 54051 19.09 18.38 18.39—.79 Transocn 64365 8.75 8.07 8.08—.75 Twitter 447670 31.73 30.31 30.45—3.71 UndrArms 42295 20.60 20.18 20.27—.45 USBancrp 1.48 35588 52.00 50.85 50.97—.47 USOilFd 110013 11.29 10.90 10.91—.41 USSteel .20 49983 23.28 22.46 22.56—.62 ValeSA .29e 253161 11.39 11.03 11.09—.28 Valvolinen .42 41731 20.54 17.57 17.72—5.15 VanEGold .06e 102497 22.35 21.98 22.03—.20 VnEkSemi .58e 42635 100.45 98.47 98.47—2.83 VEckOilSvc .47e 47771 17.44 16.50 16.51—.94 VanEJrGld 33858 32.26 31.67 31.73—.32 VangEmg 1.10e 87226 41.45 40.81 40.87—.66 VangFTSE 1.10e 40966 39.80 39.47 39.49—.56 Vereit .55 39922 8.19 8.08 8.14+.03 VerizonCm 2.41 38921 53.73 53.13 53.19—.61 WalMart 2.08f 29166 96.82 95.00 96.07+.43 WeathfIntl 108983 .90 .80 .84—.06 WellsFargo 1.80f 115818 49.30 47.80 48.01—1.21 Yamanag .02 50462 2.78 2.68 2.70—.06 iPtShFutn 152616 35.88 34.02 35.81+2.28 