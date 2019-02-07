BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 69609 3.19 3.03 3.12—.10 AT&TInc 2.04f 183243 29.56 28.92 29.02—.54 Adientn 1.10 34530 19.09 16.37 17.03—4.30 Alibaba…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|69609
|3.19
|3.03
|3.12—.10
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|183243
|29.56
|28.92
|29.02—.54
|Adientn 1.10
|34530
|19.09
|16.37
|17.03—4.30
|Alibaba
|63492
|169.61
|164.81
|165.01—6.51
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|85815
|9.89
|9.63
|9.63—.28
|Altria 3.44f
|44494
|49.39
|48.28
|48.43—.84
|Ambev .05e
|373441
|4.99
|4.88
|4.94+.06
|Anadarko 1.20f
|43304
|45.44
|42.76
|42.80—2.66
|Annaly 1.20e
|39267
|10.40
|10.33
|10.36—.03
|AnteroRes 1
|32620
|9.31
|8.79
|8.87—.45
|Aphrian
|69408
|9.89
|9.07
|9.36—.34
|Arconic .24
|x30639
|18.28
|17.34
|17.44—.82
|ArloTcn
|45484
|4.05
|3.65
|3.77—.09
|AuroraCn
|182443
|7.90
|7.28
|7.58+.01
|Avon
|44842
|2.54
|2.36
|2.38—.17
|BB&TCp 1.62
|132899
|51.50
|48.91
|49.70+1.17
|BPPLC 2.38
|48227
|43.26
|42.48
|42.52—.52
|BRFSA
|41568
|6.29
|6.14
|6.20—.41
|BcoBrads .06a
|84907
|11.95
|11.68
|11.69—.10
|BcoSantSA .21e
|36127
|4.62
|4.54
|4.56—.15
|BkofAm .60
|286079
|28.64
|27.91
|27.96—.77
|BarrickGld
|73300
|13.40
|13.17
|13.37+.13
|BostonSci
|41294
|39.09
|38.15
|38.69—.08
|BrMySq 1.64f
|46618
|50.77
|49.85
|49.92—1.22
|CanopyGrn
|57412
|47.89
|44.90
|45.90—.63
|CardnlHlth 1.91
|39773
|54.65
|52.75
|54.58+3.79
|Cemex .29t
|54002
|5.31
|4.98
|4.98—.34
|CntryLink 2.16
|83892
|14.22
|13.88
|14.00—.35
|ChesEng
|285726
|2.57
|2.42
|2.43—.18
|CgpVelLCrd
|101516
|13.65
|12.25
|12.30—1.53
|CgpVelICrd
|44386
|10.33
|9.40
|10.30+1.03
|Citigroup 1.80
|81347
|63.63
|61.91
|62.20—1.69
|CitizFincl 1.28f
|46648
|36.02
|35.01
|35.57+1.05
|ClevCliffs .20
|65852
|11.26
|10.63
|10.76—.33
|CocaCola 1.56
|32518
|49.46
|49.00
|49.19—.07
|Comerica 2.40f
|32126
|85.07
|82.95
|83.55+3.95
|Coty .50
|45494
|7.49
|7.19
|7.20—.24
|CousPrp .26
|35994
|9.27
|8.88
|9.25+.25
|DenburyR
|48439
|1.97
|1.80
|1.82—.16
|DeutschBk .83e
|50660
|8.70
|8.33
|8.35—.60
|DxSOXBrrs
|37315
|8.52
|8.04
|8.52+.66
|DxGBullrs
|49888
|20.34
|19.36
|19.47—.57
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|59263
|10.86
|10.28
|10.32—.37
|DirSPBears
|55458
|24.64
|23.85
|24.61+1.08
|DxSPOGBls
|48972
|10.77
|9.44
|9.44—1.54
|DxSCBearrs
|50194
|11.01
|10.54
|10.93+.45
|DrxSPBulls
|35550
|41.46
|40.05
|40.13—1.92
|Disney 1.76f
|32150
|111.11
|109.84
|109.92—1.49
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|59755
|52.96
|51.49
|51.56—1.65
|EnCanag .06
|115053
|6.70
|6.29
|6.30—.43
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|x32403
|14.75
|14.12
|14.16—.51
|ENSCO .04
|35966
|4.65
|4.38
|4.39—.31
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|54020
|75.19
|73.97
|74.01—1.26
|FiatChrys
|139442
|15.44
|15.17
|15.24—2.11
|FstDatan
|49501
|25.09
|24.51
|24.83—.32
|FstHorizon .56f
|38294
|15.63
|15.11
|15.26+.34
|FordM .60a
|265609
|8.62
|8.29
|8.32—.40
|FrptMcM .20
|128995
|12.14
|11.80
|11.90—.01
|GenElec .04m
|468565
|10.44
|10.05
|10.07—.40
|GenMotors 1.52
|45792
|39.41
|38.34
|38.48—1.43
|Gerdau .02e
|39496
|4.21
|4.08
|4.10—.04
|Goldcrpg .24
|43715
|11.19
|10.96
|11.01—.06
|GrubHub
|153597
|78.18
|66.62
|75.30—8.65
|Hallibrtn .72
|31856
|31.99
|30.35
|30.37—1.66
|Hanesbdss .60
|
|136845
|18.72
|16.36
|18.43+2.86
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|45599
|3.64
|3.45
|3.46—.16
|iShGold
|50546
|12.56
|12.51
|12.56+.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|129258
|43.53
|42.58
|42.64—.69
|iShSilver
|32951
|14.75
|14.69
|14.72+.04
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|176402
|42.87
|41.96
|42.09—.79
|iShEMkts .59e
|538441
|42.71
|42.03
|42.09—.74
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|88802
|116.06
|115.78
|115.84—.24
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|38293
|121.59
|121.23
|121.45+.42
|iSEafe 1.66e
|160945
|62.67
|62.16
|62.18—.88
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|157597
|84.71
|84.67
|84.69—.41
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|95521
|150.70
|148.39
|148.82—2.11
|iShJapanrs
|35885
|53.51
|53.13
|53.14—.81
|iSTaiwnrs
|42020
|33.26
|32.84
|32.86—.59
|iShCorEM .95e
|83430
|51.31
|50.54
|50.62—.85
|ItauUnHs
|108616
|9.91
|9.66
|9.68—.13
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|49605
|103.50
|101.44
|101.70—2.04
|Kellogg 2.24
|45506
|57.87
|55.83
|55.94—3.23
|Keycorp .56
|221366
|17.51
|16.85
|16.93+.44
|KindMorg .80
|45988
|18.07
|17.73
|17.74—.33
|Kinrossg
|61259
|3.41
|3.29
|3.32—.06
|Lannett
|39756
|10.00
|8.00
|8.71+.19
|MarathnO .20
|50061
|15.83
|15.28
|15.31—.61
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|38686
|68.74
|63.24
|63.29—3.58
|Masco .48
|42106
|35.81
|34.39
|35.05+1.80
|MetLife 1.68
|30458
|43.95
|42.68
|42.75—2.45
|MorgStan 1.20
|53704
|42.18
|41.04
|41.25—1.13
|Nabors .24
|96908
|3.22
|2.87
|2.87—.34
|NOilVarco .20
|43585
|32.63
|28.37
|28.53—2.06
|NokiaCp .19e
|263524
|6.03
|5.95
|5.96—.10
|OasisPet
|45586
|5.76
|5.42
|5.47—.29
|Oracle .76
|45425
|50.99
|50.30
|50.32—.95
|PetrbrsA
|38327
|13.81
|13.34
|13.36—.38
|Petrobras
|84985
|16.27
|15.73
|15.75—.47
|Pfizer 1.44f
|74086
|42.15
|41.22
|41.33—1.00
|PhilipMor 4.56
|29588
|78.62
|75.77
|76.17+.66
|PUltSP500s
|50959
|43.81
|42.32
|42.40—2.02
|ProctGam 2.87
|33721
|97.60
|96.35
|96.39—1.53
|ProShSPrs
|29968
|29.22
|28.90
|29.22+.46
|PrUShSPrs
|38820
|37.12
|36.32
|37.11+1.14
|RangeRs .08
|37802
|10.10
|9.57
|9.58—.57
|RegionsFn .56
|168612
|16.26
|15.57
|15.57+.16
|RiteAid
|34090
|.81
|.77
|.79—.01
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|394401
|271.55
|268.49
|268.56—4.18
|SpdrS&PBk .53e
|33596
|44.32
|43.39
|43.54+.20
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|115055
|35.27
|35.17
|35.19—.20
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|113072
|55.38
|54.19
|54.38+.50
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|
|116590
|29.92
|28.67
|28.70—1.40
|Schlmbrg 2
|58771
|44.87
|43.00
|43.08—1.99
|SnapIncAn
|337613
|8.69
|8.04
|8.48—.11
|SwstnEngy
|129310
|3.96
|3.65
|3.65—.33
|Sprint
|40434
|5.94
|5.77
|5.84—.01
|Squaren
|55071
|72.98
|70.52
|71.27—1.41
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|30871
|90.33
|89.29
|89.42—1.35
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|56372
|53.58
|53.20
|53.22—.36
|SPEngy 2.04e
|66377
|64.48
|62.71
|62.74—1.92
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|272236
|26.05
|25.59
|25.66—.40
|SPInds 1.12e
|72992
|73.38
|72.40
|72.51—.96
|SPTech .78e
|59564
|68.20
|67.25
|67.30—1.24
|SpdrRESel
|29021
|34.49
|34.09
|34.39+.11
|SPUtil 1.55e
|56752
|55.14
|54.47
|54.99+.27
|SunTrst 2
|143555
|66.21
|62.58
|63.62+4.88
|Synchrony .84
|29322
|30.27
|29.80
|29.90—.21
|Tapestry 1.35
|122659
|34.18
|32.00
|32.01—7.30
|TevaPhrm .73e
|54051
|19.09
|18.38
|18.39—.79
|Transocn
|64365
|8.75
|8.07
|8.08—.75
|Twitter
|447670
|31.73
|30.31
|30.45—3.71
|UndrArms
|42295
|20.60
|20.18
|20.27—.45
|USBancrp 1.48
|35588
|52.00
|50.85
|50.97—.47
|USOilFd
|110013
|11.29
|10.90
|10.91—.41
|USSteel .20
|49983
|23.28
|22.46
|22.56—.62
|ValeSA .29e
|253161
|11.39
|11.03
|11.09—.28
|Valvolinen .42
|41731
|20.54
|17.57
|17.72—5.15
|VanEGold .06e
|102497
|22.35
|21.98
|22.03—.20
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|42635
|100.45
|98.47
|98.47—2.83
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|47771
|17.44
|16.50
|16.51—.94
|VanEJrGld
|33858
|32.26
|31.67
|31.73—.32
|VangEmg 1.10e
|87226
|41.45
|40.81
|40.87—.66
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|40966
|39.80
|39.47
|39.49—.56
|Vereit .55
|39922
|8.19
|8.08
|8.14+.03
|VerizonCm 2.41
|38921
|53.73
|53.13
|53.19—.61
|WalMart 2.08f
|29166
|96.82
|95.00
|96.07+.43
|WeathfIntl
|108983
|.90
|.80
|.84—.06
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|115818
|49.30
|47.80
|48.01—1.21
|Yamanag .02
|50462
|2.78
|2.68
|2.70—.06
|iPtShFutn
|152616
|35.88
|34.02
|35.81+2.28
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.