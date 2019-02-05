BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 83677 3.19 3.00 3.19+.19 AT&TInc 2.04f 134822 29.71 29.47 29.58—.03 AbbVie 4.28f 24426 80.06 78.22 79.69+1.16 Alibaba…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|83677
|3.19
|3.00
|3.19+.19
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|134822
|29.71
|29.47
|29.58—.03
|AbbVie 4.28f
|24426
|80.06
|78.22
|79.69+1.16
|Alibaba
|71495
|171.44
|168.00
|170.98+4.28
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|75929
|10.07
|9.96
|10.01—.01
|Alticen
|43806
|20.45
|19.84
|20.36+.54
|Altria 3.44f
|66851
|49.15
|48.62
|48.90—.21
|Ambev .05e
|154291
|5.10
|4.96
|4.98+.01
|Annaly 1.20e
|25994
|10.40
|10.36
|10.39—.02
|Aphrian
|146582
|10.89
|9.25
|10.32—.52
|Aramark .44e
|27152
|35.20
|34.33
|34.74+.93
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|
|26584
|23.73
|23.44
|23.64—.26
|ArchDan 1.34
|39251
|43.71
|41.65
|41.69—2.80
|AuroraCn
|333058
|8.24
|7.52
|7.87—.18
|Avon
|65212
|2.76
|2.57
|2.60—.05
|BPPLC 2.38
|71609
|42.89
|42.52
|42.85+1.46
|BRFSA
|40780
|6.85
|6.70
|6.83+.32
|BcoBrads .06a
|41070
|12.44
|12.26
|12.32—.07
|BcoSantSA .21e
|63653
|4.71
|4.65
|4.71+.06
|BkofAm .60
|214022
|28.88
|28.58
|28.68—.20
|BarrickGld
|44478
|13.40
|13.12
|13.13—.22
|Boeing 8.22f
|27930
|406.53
|399.55
|406.21+9.21
|BostonSci
|39486
|38.14
|37.74
|37.87—.07
|BoxIncn
|23820
|22.99
|22.19
|22.94+1.37
|BrMySq 1.64f
|74185
|51.07
|50.10
|50.27—.58
|BrixmorP 1.12f
|44146
|17.61
|17.26
|17.43—.10
|CNXResc .04
|28804
|11.27
|10.63
|10.93+.22
|CanopyGrn
|61567
|49.86
|47.75
|48.66—1.06
|CntryLink 2.16
|164403
|14.99
|14.47
|14.56—.48
|ChesEng
|200629
|2.81
|2.72
|2.74—.06
|ChurchDwts .87f
|
|38924
|62.00
|59.96
|60.10—5.27
|CgpVelLCrd
|96965
|14.38
|13.59
|13.86—.59
|CgpVelICrd
|54954
|9.45
|8.96
|9.29+.37
|Citigroup 1.80
|51585
|64.20
|63.64
|63.76—.30
|ClevCliffs .20
|30952
|10.72
|10.43
|10.53—.10
|CocaCola 1.56
|37913
|49.47
|49.13
|49.42+.17
|ConAgra .85
|37796
|22.14
|21.66
|22.12+.45
|Coty .50
|45681
|8.02
|7.68
|7.71+.07
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|33869
|51.06
|50.17
|50.46+.12
|DenburyR
|26980
|2.12
|2.05
|2.06—.02
|DxGBullrs
|38568
|20.79
|19.99
|20.13—.62
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|33907
|11.25
|10.85
|10.89—.21
|DxSCBearrs
|29163
|10.55
|10.34
|10.52+.03
|DrxSPBulls
|23740
|42.33
|41.88
|42.16+.47
|Disney 1.76f
|34197
|112.23
|111.45
|111.88+.08
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|44403
|54.39
|53.05
|54.36+1.23
|EmersonEl 1.94
|
|24944
|66.73
|65.20
|66.25—1.40
|EnCanag .06
|73088
|7.04
|6.91
|6.94—.07
|ENSCO .04
|49215
|4.76
|4.59
|4.64
|EsteeLdr 1.72f
|
|66370
|157.01
|148.42
|152.50+16.33
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|47138
|75.59
|75.01
|75.36+.54
|FstDatan
|25114
|25.24
|24.82
|25.23+.20
|FirstEngy 1.52f
|35345
|38.75
|38.34
|38.55+.01
|Fitbitn
|53372
|6.50
|6.11
|6.39+.22
|FordM .60a
|92980
|8.73
|8.67
|8.68—.02
|FrptMcM .20
|68189
|12.01
|11.77
|11.87+.01
|GenElec .04m
|291230
|10.33
|10.17
|10.32+.11
|GenMotors 1.52
|29046
|39.17
|38.73
|39.09+.16
|Gerdau .02e
|34557
|4.36
|4.31
|4.34+.03
|Goldcrpg .24
|31642
|11.11
|10.97
|11.02—.09
|HalconRsn
|23925
|1.75
|1.62
|1.66—.09
|HPEntn .45e
|29541
|16.10
|15.78
|15.96+.17
|HostHotls 1a
|25242
|18.36
|18.21
|18.27+.05
|IQHdgMult
|57824
|29.79
|29.70
|29.77+.06
|iShGold
|47650
|12.61
|12.58
|12.58+.02
|iSAstla 1.01e
|33461
|21.09
|21.03
|21.06+.33
|iShBrazil .67e
|87272
|45.14
|44.87
|44.97—.49
|iShCanada .48e
|65813
|27.31
|27.19
|27.29+.09
|iShSilver
|24916
|14.93
|14.84
|14.84—.04
|iShChinaLC .87e
|94726
|43.34
|42.89
|43.33+.54
|iShEMkts .59e
|347241
|43.36
|42.96
|43.35+.52
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|41806
|116.48
|116.09
|116.36+.53
|iSEafe 1.66e
|107711
|63.43
|63.20
|63.41+.52
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|130481
|85.25
|84.93
|85.23+.35
|iShR2K 1.77e
|67105
|151.60
|150.64
|150.75—.21
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|52616
|56.00
|55.84
|55.95+.07
|iShREst 2.76e
|25498
|83.84
|83.15
|83.29—.24
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|25706
|59.39
|59.19
|59.37+.44
|Infosyss
|28922
|10.92
|10.83
|10.85—.03
|InvMtgCap 1.68
|
|102706
|15.79
|15.65
|15.78—.52
|iShJapanrs
|45065
|54.53
|54.38
|54.41+.23
|iShCorEM .95e
|72542
|52.05
|51.62
|52.05+.56
|ItauUnHs
|253412
|10.46
|10.18
|10.23—.55
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|42373
|104.55
|103.38
|103.88—.37
|Keycorp .56
|32754
|16.63
|16.41
|16.43—.18
|KindMorg .80
|38093
|18.45
|18.27
|18.38+.02
|Kinrossg
|30209
|3.36
|3.32
|3.34
|Kroger s .56f
|26352
|28.16
|27.96
|28.14+.02
|MarathnO .20
|26712
|16.20
|15.93
|16.02—.14
|Merck 2.20
|52150
|78.38
|77.23
|77.39+.52
|MorgStan 1.20
|36653
|42.56
|42.22
|42.39—.07
|Nabors .24
|40159
|3.25
|3.13
|3.16—.08
|NikeB s .88f
|24747
|83.19
|81.93
|82.78+.79
|NokiaCp .19e
|161379
|6.09
|6.02
|6.06
|OasisPet
|51304
|6.16
|5.85
|5.88—.27
|Olin .80
|26921
|26.03
|24.75
|25.93+1.87
|Oracle .76
|40757
|51.36
|50.89
|51.33+.30
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|41960
|14.18
|13.17
|14.03+.74
|Penney
|42984
|1.40
|1.32
|1.32—.02
|Petrobras
|51902
|16.55
|16.37
|16.51+.02
|Pfizer 1.44f
|72699
|42.73
|42.26
|42.29—.15
|PitnyBw .75
|64876
|6.90
|6.16
|6.40—.36
|PUltSP500s
|29276
|44.74
|44.27
|44.55+.48
|ProctGam 2.87
|33708
|98.02
|97.21
|97.70—.34
|ProShSPrs
|29946
|28.80
|28.69
|28.74—.09
|QEPRes .08
|41862
|8.46
|8.11
|8.19—.27
|RegionsFn .56
|34698
|15.52
|15.33
|15.37—.11
|RiteAid
|91215
|.83
|.77
|.80+.03
|SpdrGold
|25623
|124.42
|124.08
|124.10+.14
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|236120
|273.37
|272.35
|272.96+1.00
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|110122
|35.43
|35.29
|35.41+.16
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|27175
|54.11
|53.55
|53.61—.42
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|54817
|30.96
|30.57
|30.65—.23
|STMicro .40
|24391
|15.82
|15.64
|15.73—.28
|SanchezEn
|35345
|.49
|.40
|.45+.06
|Schlmbrg 2
|34709
|44.85
|44.39
|44.67+.07
|SchwIntEq .71e
|32129
|30.73
|30.63
|30.72+.22
|SnapIncAn
|105474
|7.05
|6.89
|6.92—.01
|SwstnEngy
|51356
|4.42
|4.28
|4.36+.01
|Sprint
|28127
|6.25
|6.16
|6.16—.08
|Squaren
|103229
|75.17
|72.78
|72.88+1.13
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|27076
|91.15
|90.61
|90.84+.35
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|35277
|53.71
|53.42
|53.61+.05
|SPEngy 2.04e
|29447
|65.25
|64.84
|65.05+.01
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|140196
|26.23
|26.02
|26.07—.09
|SPInds 1.12e
|33924
|73.13
|72.70
|73.09+.28
|SPTech .78e
|38713
|68.48
|67.89
|68.36+.62
|SPUtil 1.55e
|40154
|54.79
|54.33
|54.74+.10
|Sysco 1.56f
|33580
|65.73
|64.94
|65.48—1.16
|Transocn
|34855
|8.96
|8.75
|8.78—.13
|Twitter
|80375
|34.52
|33.92
|34.27+.33
|USOilFd
|111398
|11.47
|11.27
|11.34—.16
|USSteel .20
|60533
|23.23
|22.51
|23.20+.53
|ValeSA .29e
|115128
|12.15
|11.94
|12.02—.13
|VanEGold .06e
|89349
|22.49
|22.22
|22.27—.22
|VnEkSemi .58e
|33715
|99.22
|98.01
|98.79+.49
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|45922
|17.57
|17.34
|17.37—.04
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|26494
|83.61
|83.08
|83.21—.29
|VangEmg 1.10e
|75049
|41.97
|41.67
|41.96+.40
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|35120
|40.31
|40.16
|40.30+.31
|Vereit .55
|27951
|8.12
|8.02
|8.04—.03
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|51270
|54.20
|53.61
|54.10+.06
|Vipshop
|29054
|7.92
|7.63
|7.87+.28
|Visa s 1f
|38263
|142.87
|141.83
|142.55+1.05
|WPXEngy
|54625
|13.30
|12.88
|13.10+.11
|WaddellR 1
|24459
|17.67
|16.01
|16.50—.74
|WeathfIntl
|179388
|.98
|.92
|.94+.04
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|49267
|49.32
|48.75
|48.94—.13
|Yamanag .02
|43914
|2.79
|2.74
|2.78+.02
|iPtShFutn
|91482
|33.79
|32.96
|33.56—.44
|—————————
