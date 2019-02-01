BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 85326 3.02 2.84 2.93—.02 AT&TInc 2.04f 175703 30.36 29.93 30.05—.02 Alibaba 55591 169.40 167.63 168.34—.15 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 85326 3.02 2.84 2.93—.02 AT&TInc 2.04f 175703 30.36 29.93 30.05—.02 Alibaba 55591 169.40 167.63 168.34—.15 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 70062 9.92 9.80 9.92+.08 Altria 3.44f 57052 49.63 48.85 49.02—.34 Ambev .05e 96768 4.87 4.79 4.85+.04 Annaly 1.20e 64688 10.48 10.38 10.38—.06 Apache 1 32998 33.12 32.29 32.74—.08 Aphrian 145574 9.66 8.90 9.63+.89 AuroraCn 170600 7.44 7.06 7.41+.32 Avon 63011 2.49 2.25 2.44+.10 BcoBrads .06a 67389 12.30 12.05 12.11—.31 BcoSantSA .21e 48496 4.70 4.63 4.70—.04 BkofAm .60 265276 28.84 28.42 28.72+.25 BiPCmdty 28097 22.60 22.50 22.55+.12 Barclay .15e 36389 8.35 8.23 8.35—.02 BarrickGld 59687 13.40 13.01 13.08—.31 BrMySq 1.64f 75135 49.83 48.58 49.75+.38 BrixmorP 1.12f 92182 18.07 17.29 17.47+.34 CNXResc .04 36714 12.01 11.41 11.52—.63 CVSHealth 2 91603 65.30 62.88 64.97—.58 CanopyGrn 69160 50.49 49.08 49.96+.98 CntryLink 2.16 50956 15.57 15.30 15.46+.14 ChesEng 313898 2.87 2.74 2.84—.01 Chevron 4.76f 47885 119.10 116.60 119.05+4.40 Cigna .04 30622 199.38 188.61 194.16—5.65 CgpVelLCrd 60205 14.58 14.07 14.44+.52 CgpVelICrd 41604 9.22 8.86 8.96—.35 Citigroup 1.80 x62807 64.66 63.59 63.81—.20 ClevCliffs .20 39694 10.72 10.38 10.46—.25 CocaCola 1.56 56411 48.78 48.40 48.68+.55 Coty .50 32088 7.83 7.50 7.58—.18 DRHorton .50 44428 39.20 38.30 38.72+.27 DeutschBk .83e 82831 8.90 8.57 8.89+.01 DxSOXBrrs 36696 9.09 8.66 8.67—.44 DxGBullrs 64086 21.19 19.93 20.18—1.16 DrGMBllrs .09e 59341 11.59 10.91 11.16—.47 DirDGlBrrs 39926 19.28 18.20 19.03+.93 DxSCBearrs 28815 10.98 10.75 10.76—.13 DrxSPBulls 27050 41.35 40.59 41.25+.45 DirxEnBull 29408 21.80 20.96 21.79+1.32 DowDuPnt 1.52 86483 54.03 52.90 53.55—.27 EldrGldgrs 31325 4.08 3.81 3.95+.20 EnCanag .06 112403 7.02 6.83 6.94+.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 39349 15.00 14.75 14.99+.28 ENSCO .04 47908 4.50 4.31 4.48+.08 ExxonMbl 3.28 115675 76.49 74.32 76.16+2.88 FstDatan 37562 24.84 24.58 24.69+.04 FordM .60a 125508 8.81 8.68 8.73—.08 FrptMcM .20 93251 11.63 11.40 11.57—.07 GenElec .04m 863247 10.43 9.96 10.33+.17 Gerdau .02e 30935 4.37 4.29 4.32—.01 Goldcrpg .24 36221 11.17 10.91 10.94—.25 GranitPntn 1.60f 42245 19.13 18.81 18.97—.56 HPInc .64 27667 22.28 21.93 22.28+.25 Hallibrtn .72 28408 32.28 31.37 32.17+.81 ICICIBk .16e 40427 9.95 9.87 9.91—.30 iShGold 89982 12.68 12.60 12.62—.02 iShBrazil .67e 103866 45.50 44.81 45.09—.28 iShCanada .48e 27299 27.19 27.05 27.16+.11 iShEMU .86e 28183 37.52 37.24 37.50+.15 iShHK .61e 32166 24.52 24.38 24.48—.25 iShSilver 36854 15.08 14.94 14.96—.10 iShChinaLC .87e 163698 42.86 42.53 42.85—.29 iShEMkts .59e 283118 42.84 42.63 42.83—.28 iShiBoxIG 3.87 79137 116.31 115.92 115.96—.66 iSh20yrT 3.05 45243 121.57 120.85 120.93—1.04 iSEafe 1.66e 80790 62.83 62.50 62.82+.14 iShiBxHYB 5.09 92475 84.74 84.54 84.67—.45 iShR2K 1.77e 68685 149.68 148.64 149.65+.59 iShREst 2.76e 68738 83.80 81.86 82.40—1.14 iShCorEafe 1.56e 41304 58.84 58.54 58.83+.15 Infosyss 29464 10.93 10.81 10.91+.11 iShJapanrs 43635 54.21 53.96 54.14—.14 iShCorEM .95e 63926 51.47 51.24 51.45—.23 ItauUnHs x74630 10.61 10.42 10.48—.16 JPMorgCh 2.24f 44113 104.85 103.81 104.66+1.16 JohnJn 3.60 29049 134.69 133.47 134.41+1.33 Keycorp .56 46208 16.71 16.53 16.68+.21 KindMorg .80 41781 18.32 18.03 18.30+.20 Kinrossg 41560 3.38 3.29 3.31—.06 MGM Rsts .48 41870 30.21 29.44 29.68+.24 Macys 1.51 28260 26.48 25.43 25.82—.49 MarathnO .20 34422 16.08 15.81 16.07+.28 McDerIrs 27946 9.52 9.05 9.47+.65 Merck 2.20 62485 77.49 75.33 77.25+2.82 MorgStan 1.20 41859 42.73 42.20 42.63+.33 Nabors .24 47393 3.17 2.95 3.16+.20 NOilVarco .20 62098 30.56 29.51 30.37+.89 NewmtM .56 28237 34.16 33.36 33.47—.64 NokiaCp .19e 265426 6.26 6.15 6.17—.19 OasisPet 35707 6.21 6.05 6.20+.18 OiSAC 37320 1.85 1.80 1.82 Oracle .76 53758 51.10 50.29 50.74+.51 PetrbrsA 38234 14.13 13.92 14.01—.13 Petrobras 58703 16.35 16.15 16.24—.06 Pfizer 1.44f 97253 43.12 42.61 42.86+.41 PUltSP500s 40809 43.71 42.92 43.60+.51 ProctGam 2.87 48307 97.61 95.99 97.17+.70 RegionsFn .56 45503 15.41 15.16 15.40+.23 RiteAid 70397 .81 .76 .77—.04 SpdrGold 55940 125.05 124.37 124.44—.31 S&P500ETF 4.13e 338357 271.20 269.53 270.98+1.05 SpdrITBd .92 30531 33.60 33.53 33.54—.18 SpdrShTHiY 1.58 43161 26.92 26.83 26.87—.17 SpdrLehHY 2.30 115121 35.19 35.09 35.15—.20 SpdShTBd .40e 38392 30.34 30.29 30.31—.11 SpdrS&PRB .74e 29238 53.55 53.06 53.54+.58 SpdrOGEx .73e 68667 30.89 30.42 30.86+.32 SeaLtdn 27630 15.23 13.96 15.16+1.15 SibanyeG .14r 38557 3.61 3.50 3.54+.11 SnapIncAn 126518 7.15 6.73 7.02+.34 SonyCp 34945 50.04 45.12 45.39—4.74 SwstnEngy 61313 4.43 4.33 4.41+.04 Sprint 32895 6.27 6.16 6.23—.02 Squaren 67663 71.28 69.72 71.06—.29 SPHlthC 1.01e 35056 90.96 90.13 90.91+.24 SPCnSt 1.28e 52952 53.55 53.02 53.23—.16 SPEngy 2.04e 62526 65.14 64.26 65.13+1.35 SPDRFncl .46e 165668 26.17 25.98 26.16+.22 SPInds 1.12e 59866 72.41 71.75 72.33+.56 SPTech .78e 35651 67.03 66.21 66.95+.67 SpdrRESel 43802 34.47 33.67 33.90—.43 SPUtil 1.55e 74035 54.76 54.08 54.34—.42 TJX .78 27436 49.69 48.72 48.95—.79 TakedaPhn 30341 20.62 20.11 20.50+.53 Target 2.56 27069 73.10 70.46 71.06—1.94 TevaPhrm .73e 29552 20.14 19.77 19.87+.02 Transocn 47315 8.89 8.57 8.89+.32 Twitter 76343 34.09 33.25 33.45—.12 USOilFd 56345 11.52 11.39 11.49+.14 USSteel .20 72282 22.60 21.61 21.100—.55 ValeSA .29e 106075 12.65 12.41 12.52+.08 VanEGold .06e 125077 22.66 22.20 22.29—.40 VnEkRus .01e 36997 21.20 21.06 21.19—.04 VEckOilSvc .47e 33671 17.36 16.90 17.33+.46 VangREIT 3.08e 69167 83.75 81.72 82.28—1.13 VangEmg 1.10e 99672 41.57 41.39 41.55—.23 VangFTSE 1.10e 38094 39.93 39.73 39.93+.06 Vereit .55 40044 8.12 7.85 7.91—.17 VerizonCm 2.41f 48044 55.30 54.52 54.80—.26 Vipshop 39781 7.73 7.54 7.63—.06 Visa s 1f 60004 140.35 135.26 140.29+5.28 WPXEngy 35142 12.50 12.23 12.49+.23 WalMart 2.08f 59068 96.00 93.11 93.78—2.05 WeathfIntl 305266 .79 .63 .78+.13 WellsFargo 1.80f 86860 49.08 48.84 49.03+.12 Yamanag .02 58239 2.84 2.73 2.77—.07 YumChina .48 28146 40.57 37.63 40.25+3.80 iPtShFutn 86797 35.65 34.90 34.92—.51 