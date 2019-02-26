BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 33369 20.52 20.38 20.50+.16 AT&TInc 2.04f 128018 31.43 30.96 31.28+.15 Alibaba 68359 182.73 179.37 182.25—1.00 AlpAlerMLP…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 33369 20.52 20.38 20.50+.16 AT&TInc 2.04f 128018 31.43 30.96 31.28+.15 Alibaba 68359 182.73 179.37 182.25—1.00 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 66880 9.94 9.82 9.85—.06 Altria 3.44f 33942 52.31 51.84 52.02+.18 Ambev .05e 123359 4.90 4.83 4.89+.04 AmIntlGrp 1.28 32450 44.74 43.61 44.55+.72 AmiraNatF 23876 1.19 .97 1.01+.04 Annaly 1.20e 51122 10.13 10.07 10.10+.01 Aphrian 34925 10.10 9.72 9.100+.31 AuroraCn 206023 7.60 7.27 7.49+.20 Avon 56476 3.23 3.00 3.17+.16 BcoBrads .06a 60122 11.84 11.73 11.78+.02 BcoSantSA .21e 30478 4.77 4.71 4.76+.02 BkofAm .60 247051 29.63 28.96 29.63+.36 BarrickGld 122052 12.64 12.22 12.53—.08 BauschHl 28550 23.29 22.88 23.21—.14 BrMySq 1.64f 44925 50.86 50.11 50.26—.40 CVSHealth 2 45363 61.58 60.76 60.82—.42 CabotO&G .28f 34442 25.45 24.97 25.16+.27 CampSp 1.40 23965 33.35 32.67 32.85+.59 CanopyGrn 27615 45.26 43.32 44.90+1.04 Caterpillar 3.44 42649 138.39 135.27 137.39—4.02 CntryLink 2.16 128469 13.09 12.80 12.99—.19 ChesEng 165002 2.67 2.58 2.59—.06 CgpVelLCrd 62053 14.99 14.49 14.92+.38 CgpVelICrd 42585 8.64 8.34 8.39—.22 Citigroup 1.80 47954 64.67 63.89 64.60+.07 ClevCliffs .20 23976 11.61 11.38 11.50—.05 CocaCola 1.60f 81026 45.14 44.66 44.78—.16 Coty .50 36736 11.35 11.16 11.27+.11 Danaher .64 25863 122.83 121.31 122.25—.90 DenburyR 40320 2.12 2.05 2.06—.03 DBXHvChiA .29e 30190 27.87 27.67 27.83—.30 DevonE .32 31368 30.15 29.49 30.05+.56 DxGBullrs 68559 21.40 20.15 20.70—.62 DrGMBllrs .09e 67234 11.92 11.27 11.59—.11 DirSPBears 29034 22.05 21.74 21.87—.02 DirDGlBrrs 48460 18.66 17.60 18.22+.48 DxSPOGBls 32042 11.59 10.94 10.98—.30 DxSCBearrs 37070 9.25 9.11 9.24+.14 Disney 1.76f 27701 113.67 112.85 113.14—.46 DowDuPnt 1.52 31987 56.27 55.59 56.13+.05 ElancoAnn 59879 29.26 28.87 29.09+.09 EliLilly 2.58f 51149 124.97 123.32 124.49+.60 EnCanag .06 165347 7.24 7.00 7.11+.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 53768 15.40 15.03 15.05—.32 ENSCO .04 37463 4.39 4.25 4.27—.09 ExxonMbl 3.28 31745 78.90 78.39 78.75+.25 FstDatan 23633 25.23 24.83 25.19+.23 Fitbitn 45672 6.72 6.41 6.69+.13 FordM .60a 189057 8.94 8.72 8.91+.15 FrptMcM .20 48801 13.29 13.02 13.24—.03 GenElec .04 587431 10.90 10.58 10.63—.20 GenMills 1.96 24270 47.04 46.35 46.62+.42 GenMotors 1.52 31080 40.36 39.83 40.26+.12 Gerdau .02e 39371 4.16 4.10 4.15+.04 GoDaddyn 36514 75.50 74.75 75.29—.07 Goldcrpg .24 161174 11.06 10.78 10.80—.26 HPInc .64 29924 23.99 23.76 23.94+.03 HertzGl 87999 21.95 18.21 18.56—.73 HPEntn .45e 31227 16.91 16.71 16.88+.12 HomeDp 5.44f 75329 187.35 182.80 186.00—3.98 HostHotls 1a 31714 20.11 19.82 19.98+.18 IAMGldg 1.52f 23686 3.63 3.47 3.48—.10 ICICIBk .16e 36243 9.81 9.72 9.80—.18 iShGold 59482 12.73 12.68 12.71—.02 iShBrazil .67e 74202 44.20 43.83 44.00+.08 iShSilver 28855 14.94 14.83 14.89—.01 iShChinaLC .87e 141701 44.67 44.40 44.61—.41 iShEMkts .59e 318623 43.43 43.19 43.37—.15 iSEafe 1.66e 73886 64.72 64.39 64.61+.30 iShiBxHYB 5.09 71303 85.87 85.67 85.83+.17 iShR2K 1.77e 96424 158.19 157.36 157.45—.74 Infosyss 24422 10.75 10.62 10.71—.11 iShJapanrs 85432 55.24 55.00 55.16+.17 iShCorEM .95e 52900 52.19 51.92 52.12—.15 ItauUnHs 48521 9.66 9.57 9.60—.02 JPMorgCh 3.20 68890 105.45 103.94 105.41—.69 Keycorp .56 33030 17.66 17.39 17.63+.02 KindMorg .80 58381 19.44 19.22 19.40+.10 Kinrossg 71903 3.55 3.43 3.45—.08 LaredoPet 25486 3.61 3.36 3.38—.22 LloydBkg .47a 36727 3.25 3.19 3.24+.12 Lowes 1.92 27728 104.90 102.74 104.19—.82 Macys 1.51 192406 25.60 24.20 24.48+.12 Mallinckdt 93871 27.33 23.70 25.35+3.79 MarathnO .20 33602 16.83 16.52 16.66—.02 McDerIrs 57510 9.09 8.18 8.72+.72 MorgStan 1.20 37668 42.64 41.63 42.61+.42 Mosaic .10 52253 33.91 31.17 31.59—1.18 Nabors .24 39460 3.13 3.06 3.08—.03 NewResid 2 25401 16.63 16.55 16.60+.07 NewmtM .56 67023 36.20 34.89 34.93—1.18 NokiaCp .19e 74878 6.20 6.13 6.19+.04 OasisPet 45481 6.22 6.02 6.04—.06 Oracle .76 43446 52.75 52.24 52.70+.14 Petrobras 62173 16.51 16.27 16.35+.11 Pfizer 1.44f 47701 43.11 42.80 43.01—.08 PrUShSPrs 24183 34.48 34.15 34.28—.03 Qudiann 36610 6.51 6.16 6.30—.08 RangeRs .08 78987 11.65 10.50 10.56—.45 Realogy .27p 61552 16.94 15.12 15.12—2.71 RegionsFn .56 37204 16.44 16.10 16.42+.05 S&P500ETF 4.13e 243503 280.24 278.90 279.74+.22 SpdrLehHY 2.30 146865 35.72 35.63 35.70+.08 SpdrS&PRB .74e 25552 56.99 56.27 56.81+.01 SpdrRetls .49e 39260 45.75 45.21 45.43+.14 SpdrOGEx .73e 70929 30.87 30.27 30.32—.26 SiderurNac 31609 3.55 3.42 3.51+.01 SnapIncAn 122457 10.42 10.06 10.14+.02 SwstnEngy 60532 4.56 4.36 4.39—.03 Sprint 53498 6.42 6.30 6.38—.07 Squaren 45263 78.19 76.87 77.68+.55 SPMatls .98e 35876 56.18 55.83 56.08—.06 SPCnSt 1.28e 41319 54.39 54.04 54.13 SPEngy 2.04e 34469 66.26 65.73 66.13+.26 SPDRFncl .46e 155714 26.69 26.36 26.66+.09 SPInds 1.12e 40026 76.76 76.28 76.61+.10 SPTech .78e 40259 71.33 70.67 71.21+.23 SPUtil 1.55e 60246 56.88 56.32 56.41—.27 SummitMP 2.30 33843 11.08 10.26 10.66—2.25 Synchrony .84 30568 32.14 31.64 32.12+.29 TJX .78 34279 50.18 49.31 49.69+.29 Target 2.56 26737 73.22 71.71 72.17—.93 Telarian 30579 5.49 4.41 4.65+1.03 TenetHlth 44811 29.79 25.91 27.00+2.78 TevaPhrm .73e 39623 17.61 17.21 17.24—.36 Transocn 41324 8.38 8.19 8.20—.12 Twitter 53933 31.96 31.34 31.35—.64 USOilFd 124332 11.70 11.56 11.67+.10 USSteel .20 29355 24.24 23.60 24.07+.13 ValeSA .29e 72416 12.57 12.38 12.48—.07 VanEGold .06e 143557 22.82 22.36 22.57—.20 VnEkRus .01e 30047 20.77 20.60 20.76+.02 VanEJrGld 34432 33.46 32.86 33.15—.08 VangEmg 1.10e 45577 42.32 42.10 42.27—.13 VangFTSE 1.10e 24840 41.17 40.96 41.10+.17 Vereit .55 25676 8.09 7.95 7.97—.10 VerizonCm 2.41 28765 57.09 56.46 56.94+.16 Vipshop 75861 7.14 6.67 7.11+.30 Visa s 1 24040 146.85 145.02 146.33+.27 WPXEngy 23956 12.78 12.41 12.50+.03 WalMart 2.12f 32125 99.06 97.87 98.31—.81 WeathfIntl 71728 .81 .75 .75—.06 WellsFargo 1.80f 70299 50.14 49.34 50.01+.35 WmsCos 1.52f 28592 27.55 27.30 27.35—.01 Worldpay 39031 96.86 94.34 96.50+6.99 Yamanag .02 105161 2.70 2.60 