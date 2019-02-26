BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 33369 20.52 20.38 20.50+.16 AT&TInc 2.04f 128018 31.43 30.96 31.28+.15 Alibaba 68359 182.73 179.37 182.25—1.00 AlpAlerMLP…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|ABBLtd .76e
|33369
|20.52
|20.38
|20.50+.16
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|128018
|31.43
|30.96
|31.28+.15
|Alibaba
|68359
|182.73
|179.37
|182.25—1.00
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|66880
|9.94
|9.82
|9.85—.06
|Altria 3.44f
|33942
|52.31
|51.84
|52.02+.18
|Ambev .05e
|123359
|4.90
|4.83
|4.89+.04
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|32450
|44.74
|43.61
|44.55+.72
|AmiraNatF
|23876
|1.19
|.97
|1.01+.04
|Annaly 1.20e
|51122
|10.13
|10.07
|10.10+.01
|Aphrian
|34925
|10.10
|9.72
|9.100+.31
|AuroraCn
|206023
|7.60
|7.27
|7.49+.20
|Avon
|56476
|3.23
|3.00
|3.17+.16
|BcoBrads .06a
|60122
|11.84
|11.73
|11.78+.02
|BcoSantSA .21e
|30478
|4.77
|4.71
|4.76+.02
|BkofAm .60
|247051
|29.63
|28.96
|29.63+.36
|BarrickGld
|122052
|12.64
|12.22
|12.53—.08
|BauschHl
|28550
|23.29
|22.88
|23.21—.14
|BrMySq 1.64f
|44925
|50.86
|50.11
|50.26—.40
|CVSHealth 2
|45363
|61.58
|60.76
|60.82—.42
|CabotO&G .28f
|34442
|25.45
|24.97
|25.16+.27
|CampSp 1.40
|23965
|33.35
|32.67
|32.85+.59
|CanopyGrn
|27615
|45.26
|43.32
|44.90+1.04
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|42649
|138.39
|135.27
|137.39—4.02
|CntryLink 2.16
|128469
|13.09
|12.80
|12.99—.19
|ChesEng
|165002
|2.67
|2.58
|2.59—.06
|CgpVelLCrd
|62053
|14.99
|14.49
|14.92+.38
|CgpVelICrd
|42585
|8.64
|8.34
|8.39—.22
|Citigroup 1.80
|47954
|64.67
|63.89
|64.60+.07
|ClevCliffs .20
|23976
|11.61
|11.38
|11.50—.05
|CocaCola 1.60f
|81026
|45.14
|44.66
|44.78—.16
|Coty .50
|36736
|11.35
|11.16
|11.27+.11
|Danaher .64
|25863
|122.83
|121.31
|122.25—.90
|DenburyR
|40320
|2.12
|2.05
|2.06—.03
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|30190
|27.87
|27.67
|27.83—.30
|DevonE .32
|31368
|30.15
|29.49
|30.05+.56
|DxGBullrs
|68559
|21.40
|20.15
|20.70—.62
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|67234
|11.92
|11.27
|11.59—.11
|DirSPBears
|29034
|22.05
|21.74
|21.87—.02
|DirDGlBrrs
|48460
|18.66
|17.60
|18.22+.48
|DxSPOGBls
|32042
|11.59
|10.94
|10.98—.30
|DxSCBearrs
|37070
|9.25
|9.11
|9.24+.14
|Disney 1.76f
|27701
|113.67
|112.85
|113.14—.46
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|31987
|56.27
|55.59
|56.13+.05
|ElancoAnn
|59879
|29.26
|28.87
|29.09+.09
|EliLilly 2.58f
|51149
|124.97
|123.32
|124.49+.60
|EnCanag .06
|165347
|7.24
|7.00
|7.11+.06
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|53768
|15.40
|15.03
|15.05—.32
|ENSCO .04
|37463
|4.39
|4.25
|4.27—.09
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|31745
|78.90
|78.39
|78.75+.25
|FstDatan
|23633
|25.23
|24.83
|25.19+.23
|Fitbitn
|45672
|6.72
|6.41
|6.69+.13
|FordM .60a
|189057
|8.94
|8.72
|8.91+.15
|FrptMcM .20
|48801
|13.29
|13.02
|13.24—.03
|GenElec .04
|587431
|10.90
|10.58
|10.63—.20
|GenMills 1.96
|24270
|47.04
|46.35
|46.62+.42
|GenMotors 1.52
|31080
|40.36
|39.83
|40.26+.12
|Gerdau .02e
|39371
|4.16
|4.10
|4.15+.04
|GoDaddyn
|36514
|75.50
|74.75
|75.29—.07
|Goldcrpg .24
|161174
|11.06
|10.78
|10.80—.26
|HPInc .64
|29924
|23.99
|23.76
|23.94+.03
|HertzGl
|87999
|21.95
|18.21
|18.56—.73
|HPEntn .45e
|31227
|16.91
|16.71
|16.88+.12
|HomeDp 5.44f
|
|75329
|187.35
|182.80
|186.00—3.98
|HostHotls 1a
|31714
|20.11
|19.82
|19.98+.18
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|23686
|3.63
|3.47
|3.48—.10
|ICICIBk .16e
|36243
|9.81
|9.72
|9.80—.18
|iShGold
|59482
|12.73
|12.68
|12.71—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|74202
|44.20
|43.83
|44.00+.08
|iShSilver
|28855
|14.94
|14.83
|14.89—.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|141701
|44.67
|44.40
|44.61—.41
|iShEMkts .59e
|318623
|43.43
|43.19
|43.37—.15
|iSEafe 1.66e
|73886
|64.72
|64.39
|64.61+.30
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|71303
|85.87
|85.67
|85.83+.17
|iShR2K 1.77e
|96424
|158.19
|157.36
|157.45—.74
|Infosyss
|24422
|10.75
|10.62
|10.71—.11
|iShJapanrs
|85432
|55.24
|55.00
|55.16+.17
|iShCorEM .95e
|52900
|52.19
|51.92
|52.12—.15
|ItauUnHs
|48521
|9.66
|9.57
|9.60—.02
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|68890
|105.45
|103.94
|105.41—.69
|Keycorp .56
|33030
|17.66
|17.39
|17.63+.02
|KindMorg .80
|58381
|19.44
|19.22
|19.40+.10
|Kinrossg
|71903
|3.55
|3.43
|3.45—.08
|LaredoPet
|25486
|3.61
|3.36
|3.38—.22
|LloydBkg .47a
|36727
|3.25
|3.19
|3.24+.12
|Lowes 1.92
|27728
|104.90
|102.74
|104.19—.82
|Macys 1.51
|192406
|25.60
|24.20
|24.48+.12
|Mallinckdt
|93871
|27.33
|23.70
|25.35+3.79
|MarathnO .20
|33602
|16.83
|16.52
|16.66—.02
|McDerIrs
|57510
|9.09
|8.18
|8.72+.72
|MorgStan 1.20
|37668
|42.64
|41.63
|42.61+.42
|Mosaic .10
|52253
|33.91
|31.17
|31.59—1.18
|Nabors .24
|39460
|3.13
|3.06
|3.08—.03
|NewResid 2
|25401
|16.63
|16.55
|16.60+.07
|NewmtM .56
|67023
|36.20
|34.89
|34.93—1.18
|NokiaCp .19e
|74878
|6.20
|6.13
|6.19+.04
|OasisPet
|45481
|6.22
|6.02
|6.04—.06
|Oracle .76
|43446
|52.75
|52.24
|52.70+.14
|Petrobras
|62173
|16.51
|16.27
|16.35+.11
|Pfizer 1.44f
|47701
|43.11
|42.80
|43.01—.08
|PrUShSPrs
|24183
|34.48
|34.15
|34.28—.03
|Qudiann
|36610
|6.51
|6.16
|6.30—.08
|RangeRs .08
|78987
|11.65
|10.50
|10.56—.45
|Realogy .27p
|61552
|16.94
|15.12
|15.12—2.71
|RegionsFn .56
|37204
|16.44
|16.10
|16.42+.05
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|243503
|280.24
|278.90
|279.74+.22
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|146865
|35.72
|35.63
|35.70+.08
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|25552
|56.99
|56.27
|56.81+.01
|SpdrRetls .49e
|39260
|45.75
|45.21
|45.43+.14
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|70929
|30.87
|30.27
|30.32—.26
|SiderurNac
|31609
|3.55
|3.42
|3.51+.01
|SnapIncAn
|122457
|10.42
|10.06
|10.14+.02
|SwstnEngy
|60532
|4.56
|4.36
|4.39—.03
|Sprint
|53498
|6.42
|6.30
|6.38—.07
|Squaren
|45263
|78.19
|76.87
|77.68+.55
|SPMatls .98e
|35876
|56.18
|55.83
|56.08—.06
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|41319
|54.39
|54.04
|54.13
|SPEngy 2.04e
|34469
|66.26
|65.73
|66.13+.26
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|155714
|26.69
|26.36
|26.66+.09
|SPInds 1.12e
|40026
|76.76
|76.28
|76.61+.10
|SPTech .78e
|40259
|71.33
|70.67
|71.21+.23
|SPUtil 1.55e
|60246
|56.88
|56.32
|56.41—.27
|SummitMP 2.30
|
|33843
|11.08
|10.26
|10.66—2.25
|Synchrony .84
|30568
|32.14
|31.64
|32.12+.29
|TJX .78
|34279
|50.18
|49.31
|49.69+.29
|Target 2.56
|26737
|73.22
|71.71
|72.17—.93
|Telarian
|30579
|5.49
|4.41
|4.65+1.03
|TenetHlth
|44811
|29.79
|25.91
|27.00+2.78
|TevaPhrm .73e
|39623
|17.61
|17.21
|17.24—.36
|Transocn
|41324
|8.38
|8.19
|8.20—.12
|Twitter
|53933
|31.96
|31.34
|31.35—.64
|USOilFd
|124332
|11.70
|11.56
|11.67+.10
|USSteel .20
|29355
|24.24
|23.60
|24.07+.13
|ValeSA .29e
|72416
|12.57
|12.38
|12.48—.07
|VanEGold .06e
|143557
|22.82
|22.36
|22.57—.20
|VnEkRus .01e
|30047
|20.77
|20.60
|20.76+.02
|VanEJrGld
|34432
|33.46
|32.86
|33.15—.08
|VangEmg 1.10e
|45577
|42.32
|42.10
|42.27—.13
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|24840
|41.17
|40.96
|41.10+.17
|Vereit .55
|25676
|8.09
|7.95
|7.97—.10
|VerizonCm 2.41
|28765
|57.09
|56.46
|56.94+.16
|Vipshop
|75861
|7.14
|6.67
|7.11+.30
|Visa s 1
|24040
|146.85
|145.02
|146.33+.27
|WPXEngy
|23956
|12.78
|12.41
|12.50+.03
|WalMart 2.12f
|32125
|99.06
|97.87
|98.31—.81
|WeathfIntl
|71728
|.81
|.75
|.75—.06
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|70299
|50.14
|49.34
|50.01+.35
|WmsCos 1.52f
|28592
|27.55
|27.30
|27.35—.01
|Worldpay
|39031
|96.86
|94.34
|96.50+6.99
|Yamanag .02
|105161
|2.70
|2.60
|2.63—.05
|iPtShFutn
|86724
|31.80
|31.05
|31.19+.05
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.