BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 96467 3.25 3.16 3.21+.02 AT&TInc 2.04f 262798 31.06 30.63 30.83—.02 Alibaba 84192 171.78 169.80 171.66+.95 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|96467
|3.25
|3.16
|3.21+.02
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|262798
|31.06
|30.63
|30.83—.02
|Alibaba
|84192
|171.78
|169.80
|171.66+.95
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|176651
|10.01
|9.81
|9.86—.12
|Alticen .07e
|76100
|21.36
|20.86
|21.03—.18
|Altria 3.44f
|72950
|50.80
|50.01
|50.37—.14
|Ambev .05e
|241211
|4.87
|4.77
|4.87+.04
|Anadarko 1.20
|70639
|45.31
|43.49
|43.84—1.32
|Annaly 1.20e
|191605
|10.10
|10.03
|10.05—.06
|Aphrian
|73820
|10.53
|10.20
|10.38+.23
|AuroraCn
|128032
|7.25
|7.00
|7.06—.01
|Avon
|99762
|3.11
|2.95
|2.98—.09
|BB&TCp 1.62
|80359
|52.08
|51.57
|51.83+.05
|BcoBrads .06a
|187137
|11.89
|11.71
|11.89—.05
|BcoSantSA .21e
|119239
|4.74
|4.66
|4.66—.05
|BkofAm .60
|427067
|29.45
|29.11
|29.29—.12
|BarrickGld
|207337
|13.64
|13.21
|13.32—.44
|BostonSci
|83676
|40.22
|39.84
|40.12+.01
|BrMySq 1.64f
|258963
|52.80
|50.09
|50.13—1.17
|CVSHealth 2
|258108
|64.15
|61.96
|62.35—1.87
|CabotO&G .28f
|107096
|25.11
|24.28
|24.54—.41
|Cemex .29t
|64777
|5.01
|4.96
|5.00—.01
|CntryLink 2.16
|169250
|13.88
|13.26
|13.33—.57
|ChesEng
|503249
|2.75
|2.58
|2.60—.15
|CgpVelLCrd
|73181
|16.03
|15.58
|15.79—.23
|CgpVelICrd
|71003
|8.10
|7.88
|8.00+.11
|Citigroup 1.80
|106711
|64.94
|64.04
|64.32—.32
|ClevCliffs .20
|80122
|11.59
|11.26
|11.51—.12
|CocaCola 1.60f
|228975
|45.91
|44.96
|45.86+.76
|Coty .50
|66538
|11.29
|11.04
|11.11—.04
|DeltaAir 1.40
|66066
|51.86
|51.10
|51.48+.24
|DenburyR
|103013
|2.26
|2.12
|2.14—.10
|DevonE .32
|192773
|30.99
|29.44
|29.85—.42
|DxGBullrs
|96696
|22.56
|21.79
|21.92—1.09
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|115094
|12.50
|12.00
|12.24—.78
|DxSPOGBrrs
|65432
|10.88
|9.89
|10.73+.80
|DirDGlBrrs
|70582
|17.31
|16.76
|17.19+.77
|DxSPOGBls
|85163
|12.07
|10.88
|11.07—1.00
|DxSCBearrs
|73706
|9.48
|9.25
|9.35+.11
|Disney 1.76f
|94310
|114.54
|112.87
|114.29+.61
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|109997
|56.82
|54.94
|55.26—.98
|ElancoAnn
|109230
|29.58
|28.90
|29.04—.29
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|207888
|123.76
|121.80
|122.72+.06
|EnCanag .06
|265941
|7.03
|6.79
|6.88—.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|153036
|15.98
|15.26
|15.54+.04
|ENSCO .04
|104361
|4.77
|4.53
|4.54—.11
|Exelon 1.45f
|94786
|48.62
|47.83
|48.49+.36
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|101890
|78.66
|77.61
|77.82—.71
|FstDatan
|91350
|25.51
|25.08
|25.20—.04
|FordM .60a
|445927
|8.96
|8.70
|8.71—.23
|FrptMcM .20
|200835
|13.27
|12.88
|13.02—.33
|GenElec .04
|494388
|10.20
|10.00
|10.03—.07
|GenMotors 1.52
|73972
|40.20
|39.54
|39.62—.33
|Gerdau .02e
|268374
|4.13
|4.00
|4.03—.23
|GoldFLtd .02e
|88807
|4.23
|4.11
|4.16—.23
|Goldcrpg .24
|225928
|11.72
|11.29
|11.51—.01
|HPInc .64
|95001
|23.62
|23.21
|23.39+.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|76720
|32.22
|31.13
|31.38—.91
|HeclaM .01e
|73390
|2.79
|2.62
|2.74—.19
|HPEntn .45e
|156286
|16.39
|16.03
|16.23+.18
|HostHotls 1a
|108878
|20.00
|19.61
|19.79+.11
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|93318
|3.61
|3.37
|3.52—.21
|ICICIBk .16e
|73800
|9.84
|9.72
|9.82+.15
|iShGold
|132610
|12.80
|12.67
|12.67—.16
|iShBrazil .67e
|315765
|43.60
|42.96
|43.55—.21
|iShSilver
|75593
|14.97
|14.83
|14.83—.24
|iShSPTUSs
|114602
|63.71
|63.24
|63.50—.21
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|250682
|43.63
|43.35
|43.40—.10
|iShEMkts .59e
|480922
|42.67
|42.37
|42.57—.09
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|73825
|121.16
|120.70
|120.85—1.09
|iSEafe 1.66e
|197096
|64.04
|63.75
|63.91—.13
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|154797
|85.53
|85.35
|85.42—.08
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|174429
|157.37
|156.06
|156.79—.60
|iShREst 2.76e
|76369
|84.61
|83.72
|84.54+.07
|Infosyss
|69131
|10.62
|10.49
|10.55—.15
|iShCorEM .95e
|136438
|51.31
|50.97
|51.18—.15
|ItauUnHs
|382166
|10.07
|9.83
|10.03+.07
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|83933
|105.99
|104.96
|105.47—.22
|Keycorp .56
|81040
|17.98
|17.59
|17.70—.25
|KindMorg .80
|152088
|19.26
|19.06
|19.19+.02
|Kinrossg
|225534
|3.80
|3.61
|3.65—.15
|LaredoPet
|73301
|3.81
|3.53
|3.59—.23
|MGM Rsts .48
|107743
|28.90
|28.16
|28.35—.46
|Macys 1.51
|79235
|25.32
|24.33
|24.45—.57
|MarathnO .20
|104011
|17.13
|16.61
|16.68—.40
|MarathPts 2.12
|70542
|65.98
|64.47
|64.66—.45
|Merck 2.20
|73796
|80.03
|79.15
|79.83+.40
|MorgStan 1.20
|95559
|42.52
|41.69
|41.96—.46
|Nabors .24
|136554
|3.33
|3.13
|3.14—.18
|NewResid 2
|150869
|16.65
|16.39
|16.57+.17
|NewmtM .56
|120926
|36.10
|34.48
|35.41+.02
|NikeB s .88
|85484
|84.15
|83.35
|83.95—.89
|NobleCorp .08
|77822
|3.64
|3.07
|3.13—.18
|NobleEngy .44
|83853
|24.23
|23.68
|23.86—.19
|NokiaCp .19e
|257916
|6.17
|6.09
|6.15+.05
|OasisPet
|127717
|6.39
|6.02
|6.07—.28
|Oracle .76
|139850
|52.35
|51.51
|52.11+.34
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|219915
|19.95
|18.30
|19.40+1.19
|ParsleyEn
|70915
|18.63
|17.80
|17.93—.61
|Penney
|131110
|1.31
|1.20
|1.21—.09
|Petrobras
|138234
|16.79
|16.41
|16.65—.07
|Pfizer 1.44f
|176159
|42.32
|41.86
|42.14—.06
|ProctGam 2.87
|74395
|99.86
|98.59
|99.78+.50
|QEPRes .08
|79518
|8.10
|7.59
|7.95—.24
|RegionsFn .56
|81243
|16.42
|16.14
|16.25—.11
|SMEnergy .10
|89018
|18.95
|16.70
|17.02—2.67
|SpdrGold
|86167
|126.22
|125.05
|125.05—1.43
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|639674
|278.10
|276.35
|277.42—.99
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|191684
|35.59
|35.50
|35.53—.03
|SpdrRetls .49e
|78951
|45.84
|44.79
|44.94—.71
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|239328
|31.25
|30.21
|30.37—.85
|Schlmbrg 2
|95260
|45.95
|44.60
|44.72—1.18
|SiderurNac
|70866
|3.10
|2.86
|3.09+.27
|SnapIncAn
|194797
|9.40
|9.13
|9.39+.15
|SouthnCo 2.40
|83829
|50.35
|49.24
|50.22+.48
|SwstnEngy
|145096
|4.38
|4.26
|4.28—.05
|Sprint
|147526
|6.50
|6.30
|6.48+.17
|Squaren
|76119
|76.50
|74.14
|74.43—1.54
|SPMatls .98e
|85518
|55.96
|55.31
|55.54—.22
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|83053
|92.25
|91.30
|91.71—.81
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|117065
|54.81
|54.28
|54.69+.16
|SPEngy 2.04e
|118650
|66.56
|65.33
|65.57—1.03
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|466184
|26.68
|26.41
|26.50—.14
|SPInds 1.12e
|67826
|76.03
|75.46
|75.71—.31
|SPTech .78e
|97540
|70.03
|69.32
|69.75+.03
|SPUtil 1.55e
|191000
|56.79
|55.93
|56.70+.41
|TahoeRes .24
|502588
|3.80
|3.59
|3.64—.15
|Technip .13
|81860
|23.26
|22.29
|22.65—1.94
|TevaPhrm .73e
|85047
|17.58
|17.18
|17.25—.15
|Transocn
|169033
|8.87
|8.43
|8.50—.19
|TurqHillRs
|70878
|1.92
|1.86
|1.89—.02
|Twitter
|139115
|31.48
|30.60
|30.76—.61
|USOilFd
|132246
|11.94
|11.83
|11.88—.05
|USSteel .20
|110822
|24.74
|23.88
|24.12+.12
|ValeSA .29e
|353309
|12.13
|11.96
|12.03—.20
|VanEGold .06e
|531238
|23.21
|22.94
|22.98—.38
|VnEkRus .01e
|70237
|20.68
|20.46
|20.54—.18
|VanEJrGld
|133308
|33.97
|33.52
|33.72—.69
|VangEmg 1.10e
|94011
|41.51
|41.21
|41.37—.09
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|142046
|40.72
|40.55
|40.65—.10
|Vereit .55
|121433
|8.20
|8.04
|8.10—.06
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|141418
|56.72
|55.46
|56.15+.39
|Vipshop
|418108
|6.49
|6.00
|6.30—1.01
|Visa s 1
|85682
|145.03
|143.18
|144.00—.73
|Vonage
|88019
|9.87
|9.10
|9.75—.44
|WPXEngy
|135542
|13.39
|12.58
|12.95—.45
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|168149
|49.89
|49.37
|49.56—.25
|WmsCos 1.52f
|76166
|27.33
|26.92
|27.06—.29
|Yamanag .02
|183920
|2.72
|2.64
|2.70—.04
|iPtShFutn
|236761
|32.29
|30.97
|31.79+.41
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.