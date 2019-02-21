BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 96467 3.25 3.16 3.21+.02 AT&TInc 2.04f 262798 31.06 30.63 30.83—.02 Alibaba 84192 171.78 169.80 171.66+.95 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 96467 3.25 3.16 3.21+.02 AT&TInc 2.04f 262798 31.06 30.63 30.83—.02 Alibaba 84192 171.78 169.80 171.66+.95 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 176651 10.01 9.81 9.86—.12 Alticen .07e 76100 21.36 20.86 21.03—.18 Altria 3.44f 72950 50.80 50.01 50.37—.14 Ambev .05e 241211 4.87 4.77 4.87+.04 Anadarko 1.20 70639 45.31 43.49 43.84—1.32 Annaly 1.20e 191605 10.10 10.03 10.05—.06 Aphrian 73820 10.53 10.20 10.38+.23 AuroraCn 128032 7.25 7.00 7.06—.01 Avon 99762 3.11 2.95 2.98—.09 BB&TCp 1.62 80359 52.08 51.57 51.83+.05 BcoBrads .06a 187137 11.89 11.71 11.89—.05 BcoSantSA .21e 119239 4.74 4.66 4.66—.05 BkofAm .60 427067 29.45 29.11 29.29—.12 BarrickGld 207337 13.64 13.21 13.32—.44 BostonSci 83676 40.22 39.84 40.12+.01 BrMySq 1.64f 258963 52.80 50.09 50.13—1.17 CVSHealth 2 258108 64.15 61.96 62.35—1.87 CabotO&G .28f 107096 25.11 24.28 24.54—.41 Cemex .29t 64777 5.01 4.96 5.00—.01 CntryLink 2.16 169250 13.88 13.26 13.33—.57 ChesEng 503249 2.75 2.58 2.60—.15 CgpVelLCrd 73181 16.03 15.58 15.79—.23 CgpVelICrd 71003 8.10 7.88 8.00+.11 Citigroup 1.80 106711 64.94 64.04 64.32—.32 ClevCliffs .20 80122 11.59 11.26 11.51—.12 CocaCola 1.60f 228975 45.91 44.96 45.86+.76 Coty .50 66538 11.29 11.04 11.11—.04 DeltaAir 1.40 66066 51.86 51.10 51.48+.24 DenburyR 103013 2.26 2.12 2.14—.10 DevonE .32 192773 30.99 29.44 29.85—.42 DxGBullrs 96696 22.56 21.79 21.92—1.09 DrGMBllrs .09e 115094 12.50 12.00 12.24—.78 DxSPOGBrrs 65432 10.88 9.89 10.73+.80 DirDGlBrrs 70582 17.31 16.76 17.19+.77 DxSPOGBls 85163 12.07 10.88 11.07—1.00 DxSCBearrs 73706 9.48 9.25 9.35+.11 Disney 1.76f 94310 114.54 112.87 114.29+.61 DowDuPnt 1.52 109997 56.82 54.94 55.26—.98 ElancoAnn 109230 29.58 28.90 29.04—.29 EliLilly 2.58f 207888 123.76 121.80 122.72+.06 EnCanag .06 265941 7.03 6.79 6.88—.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 153036 15.98 15.26 15.54+.04 ENSCO .04 104361 4.77 4.53 4.54—.11 Exelon 1.45f 94786 48.62 47.83 48.49+.36 ExxonMbl 3.28 101890 78.66 77.61 77.82—.71 FstDatan 91350 25.51 25.08 25.20—.04 FordM .60a 445927 8.96 8.70 8.71—.23 FrptMcM .20 200835 13.27 12.88 13.02—.33 GenElec .04 494388 10.20 10.00 10.03—.07 GenMotors 1.52 73972 40.20 39.54 39.62—.33 Gerdau .02e 268374 4.13 4.00 4.03—.23 GoldFLtd .02e 88807 4.23 4.11 4.16—.23 Goldcrpg .24 225928 11.72 11.29 11.51—.01 HPInc .64 95001 23.62 23.21 23.39+.01 Hallibrtn .72 76720 32.22 31.13 31.38—.91 HeclaM .01e 73390 2.79 2.62 2.74—.19 HPEntn .45e 156286 16.39 16.03 16.23+.18 HostHotls 1a 108878 20.00 19.61 19.79+.11 IAMGldg 1.52f 93318 3.61 3.37 3.52—.21 ICICIBk .16e 73800 9.84 9.72 9.82+.15 iShGold 132610 12.80 12.67 12.67—.16 iShBrazil .67e 315765 43.60 42.96 43.55—.21 iShSilver 75593 14.97 14.83 14.83—.24 iShSPTUSs 114602 63.71 63.24 63.50—.21 iShChinaLC .87e 250682 43.63 43.35 43.40—.10 iShEMkts .59e 480922 42.67 42.37 42.57—.09 iSh20yrT 3.05 73825 121.16 120.70 120.85—1.09 iSEafe 1.66e 197096 64.04 63.75 63.91—.13 iShiBxHYB 5.09 154797 85.53 85.35 85.42—.08 iShR2K 1.77e 174429 157.37 156.06 156.79—.60 iShREst 2.76e 76369 84.61 83.72 84.54+.07 Infosyss 69131 10.62 10.49 10.55—.15 iShCorEM .95e 136438 51.31 50.97 51.18—.15 ItauUnHs 382166 10.07 9.83 10.03+.07 JPMorgCh 3.20 83933 105.99 104.96 105.47—.22 Keycorp .56 81040 17.98 17.59 17.70—.25 KindMorg .80 152088 19.26 19.06 19.19+.02 Kinrossg 225534 3.80 3.61 3.65—.15 LaredoPet 73301 3.81 3.53 3.59—.23 MGM Rsts .48 107743 28.90 28.16 28.35—.46 Macys 1.51 79235 25.32 24.33 24.45—.57 MarathnO .20 104011 17.13 16.61 16.68—.40 MarathPts 2.12 70542 65.98 64.47 64.66—.45 Merck 2.20 73796 80.03 79.15 79.83+.40 MorgStan 1.20 95559 42.52 41.69 41.96—.46 Nabors .24 136554 3.33 3.13 3.14—.18 NewResid 2 150869 16.65 16.39 16.57+.17 NewmtM .56 120926 36.10 34.48 35.41+.02 NikeB s .88 85484 84.15 83.35 83.95—.89 NobleCorp .08 77822 3.64 3.07 3.13—.18 NobleEngy .44 83853 24.23 23.68 23.86—.19 NokiaCp .19e 257916 6.17 6.09 6.15+.05 OasisPet 127717 6.39 6.02 6.07—.28 Oracle .76 139850 52.35 51.51 52.11+.34 PG&ECp 2.12f 219915 19.95 18.30 19.40+1.19 ParsleyEn 70915 18.63 17.80 17.93—.61 Penney 131110 1.31 1.20 1.21—.09 Petrobras 138234 16.79 16.41 16.65—.07 Pfizer 1.44f 176159 42.32 41.86 42.14—.06 ProctGam 2.87 74395 99.86 98.59 99.78+.50 QEPRes .08 79518 8.10 7.59 7.95—.24 RegionsFn .56 81243 16.42 16.14 16.25—.11 SMEnergy .10 89018 18.95 16.70 17.02—2.67 SpdrGold 86167 126.22 125.05 125.05—1.43 S&P500ETF 4.13e 639674 278.10 276.35 277.42—.99 SpdrLehHY 2.30 191684 35.59 35.50 35.53—.03 SpdrRetls .49e 78951 45.84 44.79 44.94—.71 SpdrOGEx .73e 239328 31.25 30.21 30.37—.85 Schlmbrg 2 95260 45.95 44.60 44.72—1.18 SiderurNac 70866 3.10 2.86 3.09+.27 SnapIncAn 194797 9.40 9.13 9.39+.15 SouthnCo 2.40 83829 50.35 49.24 50.22+.48 SwstnEngy 145096 4.38 4.26 4.28—.05 Sprint 147526 6.50 6.30 6.48+.17 Squaren 76119 76.50 74.14 74.43—1.54 SPMatls .98e 85518 55.96 55.31 55.54—.22 SPHlthC 1.01e 83053 92.25 91.30 91.71—.81 SPCnSt 1.28e 117065 54.81 54.28 54.69+.16 SPEngy 2.04e 118650 66.56 65.33 65.57—1.03 SPDRFncl .46e 466184 26.68 26.41 26.50—.14 SPInds 1.12e 67826 76.03 75.46 75.71—.31 SPTech .78e 97540 70.03 69.32 69.75+.03 SPUtil 1.55e 191000 56.79 55.93 56.70+.41 TahoeRes .24 502588 3.80 3.59 3.64—.15 Technip .13 81860 23.26 22.29 22.65—1.94 TevaPhrm .73e 85047 17.58 17.18 17.25—.15 Transocn 169033 8.87 8.43 8.50—.19 TurqHillRs 70878 1.92 1.86 1.89—.02 Twitter 139115 31.48 30.60 30.76—.61 USOilFd 132246 11.94 11.83 11.88—.05 USSteel .20 110822 24.74 23.88 24.12+.12 ValeSA .29e 353309 12.13 11.96 12.03—.20 VanEGold .06e 531238 23.21 22.94 22.98—.38 VnEkRus .01e 70237 20.68 20.46 20.54—.18 VanEJrGld 133308 33.97 33.52 33.72—.69 VangEmg 1.10e 94011 41.51 41.21 41.37—.09 VangFTSE 1.10e 142046 40.72 40.55 40.65—.10 Vereit .55 121433 8.20 8.04 8.10—.06 VerizonCm 2.41 141418 56.72 55.46 56.15+.39 Vipshop 418108 6.49 6.00 6.30—1.01 Visa s 1 85682 145.03 143.18 144.00—.73 Vonage 88019 9.87 9.10 9.75—.44 WPXEngy 135542 13.39 12.58 12.95—.45 WellsFargo 1.80f 168149 49.89 49.37 49.56—.25 WmsCos 1.52f 76166 27.33 26.92 27.06—.29 Yamanag .02 183920 2.72 2.64 2.70—.04 iPtShFutn 236761 32.29 30.97 31.79+.41 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 