BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 162502 3.29 3.12 3.19+.07 AT&TInc 2.04f 236704 30.94 30.46 30.85+.22 Alibaba 124461 172.68 170.61 170.71+.53 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 117607 10.09 9.96 9.98—.10 Altria 3.44f 110678 50.96 49.15 50.51+1.52 Ambev .05e 199196 4.92 4.82 4.83—.05 Annaly 1.20e 123252 10.19 10.07 10.11—.07 AnteroRes 1 73850 10.12 9.61 9.84+.18 Aphrian 78619 10.22 9.58 10.15+.44 ArloTcn 74596 4.02 3.60 3.95+.25 ArmourRrs 2.72 95043 20.58 20.08 20.20—.76 AstraZens 1.37e 70810 40.86 40.24 40.53+.07 AuroraCn 185076 7.10 6.80 7.07+.14 Avon 149057 3.18 2.86 3.07+.24 BB&TCp 1.62 72171 51.80 50.88 51.78+.67 BcoBrads .06a 154460 12.31 11.91 11.94—.17 BkofAm .60 427824 29.45 29.01 29.41+.28 BarrickGld 287334 14.04 13.62 13.76+.21 BauschHl 217934 26.17 22.45 24.05—1.14 BostonSci 76874 40.30 39.61 40.11+.25 BrMySq 1.64f 214705 51.89 50.75 51.30—.06 CVSHealth 2 425909 65.19 63.30 64.22—5.66 CallonPet 83000 7.66 7.37 7.50—.12 Cemex .29t 108483 5.13 4.97 5.01+.12 CntryLink 2.16 142314 14.18 13.83 13.90—.20 ChesEng 351749 2.75 2.65 2.75+.07 CgpVelLCrd 108152 16.35 15.15 16.02+.63 CgpVelICrd 101339 8.34 7.72 7.89—.32 Citigroup 1.80 105349 64.70 64.14 64.64+.26 ClevCliffs .20 117760 11.75 11.28 11.63+.39 CocaCola 1.56 269010 45.24 44.80 45.10+.27 ConAgra .85 71262 24.40 23.73 24.03+.02 Coty .50 75298 11.17 10.97 11.15+.11 DeltaAir 1.40 74966 51.64 50.57 51.24—.58 DenburyR 93729 2.24 2.12 2.24+.07 DevonE .32 347452 32.53 30.11 30.27+1.96 DxGBullrs 162182 23.97 22.37 23.01+.66 DrGMBllrs .09e 199600 13.70 12.79 13.02+.12 DirDGlBrrs 91316 16.93 15.75 16.42—.48 Disney 1.76f 70776 114.09 113.29 113.68+.17 DowDuPnt 1.52 111924 56.65 54.47 56.24+1.65 ElancoAnn 126506 29.64 29.00 29.33+.17 EliLilly 2.58f 198802 123.05 121.61 122.66+.53 EnCanag .06 347648 7.01 6.66 6.90+.09 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 191317 15.85 15.40 15.50—.12 ENSCO .04 99402 4.82 4.62 4.65—.12 ExxonMbl 3.28 126307 78.81 78.00 78.53+.30 FstDatan 73825 25.45 25.16 25.24—.26 FordM .60a 401580 8.98 8.82 8.94+.11 FrptMcM .20 381729 13.86 13.29 13.35+.26 GenElec .04 486211 10.13 10.01 10.10—.03 GenMotors 1.52 87901 40.11 39.52 39.95+.42 Gerdau .02e 151515 4.28 4.16 4.26+.07 GoldFLtd .02e 131321 4.45 4.25 4.39+.17 Goldcrpg .24 144659 11.68 11.21 11.52+.25 Hallibrtn .72 136588 32.71 31.70 32.29+.59 HeclaM .01e 129286 3.07 2.85 2.93+.01 HPEntn .45e 92622 16.22 16.03 16.05—.04 HostHotls 1a 197717 19.85 18.51 19.68+1.16 iShGold 234152 12.90 12.80 12.83—.01 iShBrazil .67e 320909 44.62 43.65 43.76—.39 iShEMU .86e 92435 38.27 37.95 38.12+.19 iSFrance .58e 84722 29.07 28.79 28.96+.10 iShSilver 95011 15.21 15.03 15.07+.05 iShChinaLC .87e 232904 43.74 43.38 43.50+.25 iShEMkts .59e 732147 42.93 42.54 42.66+.24 iShiBoxIG 3.87 85774 116.23 115.99 116.19—.10 iSEafe 1.66e 278320 64.30 63.93 64.04+.18 iShiBxHYB 5.09 99257 85.55 85.33 85.50+.07 iShR2K 1.77e 182915 157.58 156.53 157.39+.74 iShREst 2.76e 100415 84.91 83.87 84.47—.60 iShCorEafe 1.56e 115616 60.27 59.87 60.03+.21 iShJapanrs 95515 54.88 54.59 54.64+.06 iShCorEM .95e 241019 51.61 51.18 51.33+.36 ItauUnHs 165843 10.25 9.95 9.96—.15 JPMorgCh 3.20 100277 105.80 104.88 105.69+.51 KARAuct 1.40 111021 54.06 43.32 46.73—7.12 Keycorp .56 96642 17.95 17.61 17.95+.21 KindMorg .80 137867 19.32 19.12 19.17+.02 Kinrossg 202727 3.83 3.72 3.80+.03 Kroger s .56f 85101 29.44 28.42 28.75—.80 LloydBkg .47a 105385 3.18 3.15 3.16+.20 MGM Rsts .48 86406 28.90 28.40 28.81+.34 MarathnO .20 143938 17.33 16.96 17.08+.05 McDerIrs 88133 7.88 7.37 7.73+.37 Merck 2.20 78424 79.54 78.81 79.43+.19 MetLife 1.68 84501 45.23 44.69 45.05+.31 MorgStan 1.20 100315 42.48 42.02 42.42+.26 Nabors .24 133637 3.34 3.21 3.32+.10 NewResid 2 360291 16.49 16.35 16.40—.62 NewmtM .56 117362 35.86 34.40 35.39+.86 NobleEngy .44 94024 24.20 23.21 24.05+.35 NokiaCp .19e 229218 6.12 6.03 6.10—.07 OasisPet 90937 6.41 6.12 6.35+.22 OiSAC 72144 1.99 1.88 1.92+.03 Oracle .76 119891 52.21 51.50 51.77—.25 OwensMin .01m 95162 7.15 6.27 6.55—1.39 PG&ECp 2.12f 121914 18.48 17.76 18.21+.47 Penney 95862 1.35 1.28 1.30—.03 PetrbrsA 72692 14.80 14.45 14.46—.20 Petrobras 163707 17.08 16.65 16.72—.08 Pfizer 1.44f 252416 42.56 41.93 42.20—.40 Pier1 .28 74153 1.06 .90 1.02+.14 ProctGam 2.87 89473 100.22 98.94 99.28—.71 RegionsFn .56 90508 16.41 16.04 16.36+.22 SpdrGold 88849 127.21 126.31 126.48—.22 S&P500ETF 4.13e 764702 278.92 277.25 278.41+.56 SpdrLehHY 2.30 99275 35.57 35.48 35.56+.05 SpdrOGEx .73e 174894 31.37 30.79 31.22+.35 Schlmbrg 2 84428 46.35 45.35 45.90+.36 Schwab .52 87390 46.52 45.70 46.45—.61 SibanyeG .14r 69831 4.50 4.31 4.33—.16 SnapIncAn 216660 9.33 9.14 9.24—.04 SouthnCo 2.40 96263 50.00 48.75 49.74+.82 SwstAirl .64 118387 55.39 54.18 54.41—3.26 SwstnEngy 129872 4.36 4.16 4.33+.16 Sprint 211830 6.41 6.26 6.31—.02 Squaren 87581 77.67 75.11 75.97—.67 SPMatls .98e 113092 56.10 54.84 55.76+.94 SPCnSt 1.28e 144786 54.73 54.36 54.53—.10 SPEngy 2.04e 99346 66.93 66.21 66.60+.28 SPDRFncl .46e 275002 26.65 26.40 26.64+.17 SPInds 1.12e 89108 76.06 75.54 76.02+.36 SPTech .78e 98520 70.01 69.35 69.72+.08 SPUtil 1.55e 143506 56.39 55.72 56.29+.25 TahoeRes .24 544937 3.92 3.76 3.79—.11 TaiwSemi .73e 71785 39.51 38.89 39.00+.54 TevaPhrm .73e 139931 18.05 17.37 17.40—.62 Transocn 151179 9.02 8.65 8.69—.04 TurqHillRs 89103 1.97 1.83 1.91+.05 Twilion 81745 119.25 112.75 116.30+3.73 Twitter 168386 31.93 31.21 31.37—.28 USBancrp 1.48 75967 51.65 51.05 51.60+.29 USOilFd 170055 12.02 11.72 11.93+.15 USSteel .20 108567 24.19 23.30 24.00+.97 ValeSA .29e 235058 12.38 12.07 12.23+.04 VanEGold .06e 624236 23.70 23.14 23.36+.22 VEckOilSvc .47e 89696 18.06 17.68 17.89+.19 VanEJrGld 168838 35.04 34.23 34.41+.07 VangREIT 3.08e 79188 85.01 83.98 84.54—.53 VangEmg 1.10e 149071 41.73 41.37 41.46+.18 VangFTSE 1.10e 79139 40.89 40.63 40.75+.16 Vereit .55 75455 8.25 8.14 8.16—.10 VerizonCm 2.41 102147 55.91 55.24 55.76+.32 Vipshop 126854 7.48 7.02 7.31+.36 WPXEngy 101851 13.43 13.12 13.40+.16 WalMart 2.08f 172965 WPXEngy 101851 13.43 13.12 13.40+.16 WalMart 2.08f 172965 102.34 98.65 99.88—2.32 WellsFargo 1.80f 163481 49.88 49.30 49.81+.43 Yamanag .02 192477 2.85 2.73 2.74—.05 iPtShFutn 230204 32.46 31.35 31.38—1.31 