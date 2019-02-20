BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 162502 3.29 3.12 3.19+.07 AT&TInc 2.04f 236704 30.94 30.46 30.85+.22 Alibaba 124461 172.68 170.61 170.71+.53 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|162502
|3.29
|3.12
|3.19+.07
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|236704
|30.94
|30.46
|30.85+.22
|Alibaba
|124461
|172.68
|170.61
|170.71+.53
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|117607
|10.09
|9.96
|9.98—.10
|Altria 3.44f
|110678
|50.96
|49.15
|50.51+1.52
|Ambev .05e
|199196
|4.92
|4.82
|4.83—.05
|Annaly 1.20e
|123252
|10.19
|10.07
|10.11—.07
|AnteroRes 1
|73850
|10.12
|9.61
|9.84+.18
|Aphrian
|78619
|10.22
|9.58
|10.15+.44
|ArloTcn
|74596
|4.02
|3.60
|3.95+.25
|ArmourRrs 2.72
|
|95043
|20.58
|20.08
|20.20—.76
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|70810
|40.86
|40.24
|40.53+.07
|AuroraCn
|185076
|7.10
|6.80
|7.07+.14
|Avon
|149057
|3.18
|2.86
|3.07+.24
|BB&TCp 1.62
|72171
|51.80
|50.88
|51.78+.67
|BcoBrads .06a
|154460
|12.31
|11.91
|11.94—.17
|BkofAm .60
|427824
|29.45
|29.01
|29.41+.28
|BarrickGld
|287334
|14.04
|13.62
|13.76+.21
|BauschHl
|217934
|26.17
|22.45
|24.05—1.14
|BostonSci
|76874
|40.30
|39.61
|40.11+.25
|BrMySq 1.64f
|214705
|51.89
|50.75
|51.30—.06
|CVSHealth 2
|425909
|65.19
|63.30
|64.22—5.66
|CallonPet
|83000
|7.66
|7.37
|7.50—.12
|Cemex .29t
|108483
|5.13
|4.97
|5.01+.12
|CntryLink 2.16
|142314
|14.18
|13.83
|13.90—.20
|ChesEng
|351749
|2.75
|2.65
|2.75+.07
|CgpVelLCrd
|108152
|16.35
|15.15
|16.02+.63
|CgpVelICrd
|101339
|8.34
|7.72
|7.89—.32
|Citigroup 1.80
|105349
|64.70
|64.14
|64.64+.26
|ClevCliffs .20
|117760
|11.75
|11.28
|11.63+.39
|CocaCola 1.56
|269010
|45.24
|44.80
|45.10+.27
|ConAgra .85
|71262
|24.40
|23.73
|24.03+.02
|Coty .50
|75298
|11.17
|10.97
|11.15+.11
|DeltaAir 1.40
|74966
|51.64
|50.57
|51.24—.58
|DenburyR
|93729
|2.24
|2.12
|2.24+.07
|DevonE .32
|347452
|32.53
|30.11
|30.27+1.96
|DxGBullrs
|162182
|23.97
|22.37
|23.01+.66
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|199600
|13.70
|12.79
|13.02+.12
|DirDGlBrrs
|91316
|16.93
|15.75
|16.42—.48
|Disney 1.76f
|70776
|114.09
|113.29
|113.68+.17
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|
|111924
|56.65
|54.47
|56.24+1.65
|ElancoAnn
|126506
|29.64
|29.00
|29.33+.17
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|198802
|123.05
|121.61
|122.66+.53
|EnCanag .06
|347648
|7.01
|6.66
|6.90+.09
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|191317
|15.85
|15.40
|15.50—.12
|ENSCO .04
|99402
|4.82
|4.62
|4.65—.12
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|126307
|78.81
|78.00
|78.53+.30
|FstDatan
|73825
|25.45
|25.16
|25.24—.26
|FordM .60a
|401580
|8.98
|8.82
|8.94+.11
|FrptMcM .20
|381729
|13.86
|13.29
|13.35+.26
|GenElec .04
|486211
|10.13
|10.01
|10.10—.03
|GenMotors 1.52
|87901
|40.11
|39.52
|39.95+.42
|Gerdau .02e
|151515
|4.28
|4.16
|4.26+.07
|GoldFLtd .02e
|131321
|4.45
|4.25
|4.39+.17
|Goldcrpg .24
|144659
|11.68
|11.21
|11.52+.25
|Hallibrtn .72
|136588
|32.71
|31.70
|32.29+.59
|HeclaM .01e
|129286
|3.07
|2.85
|2.93+.01
|HPEntn .45e
|92622
|16.22
|16.03
|16.05—.04
|HostHotls 1a
|197717
|19.85
|18.51
|19.68+1.16
|iShGold
|234152
|12.90
|12.80
|12.83—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|320909
|44.62
|43.65
|43.76—.39
|iShEMU .86e
|92435
|38.27
|37.95
|38.12+.19
|iSFrance .58e
|84722
|29.07
|28.79
|28.96+.10
|iShSilver
|95011
|15.21
|15.03
|15.07+.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|232904
|43.74
|43.38
|43.50+.25
|iShEMkts .59e
|732147
|42.93
|42.54
|42.66+.24
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|85774
|116.23
|115.99
|116.19—.10
|iSEafe 1.66e
|278320
|64.30
|63.93
|64.04+.18
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|99257
|85.55
|85.33
|85.50+.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|182915
|157.58
|156.53
|157.39+.74
|iShREst 2.76e
|100415
|84.91
|83.87
|84.47—.60
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|115616
|60.27
|59.87
|60.03+.21
|iShJapanrs
|95515
|54.88
|54.59
|54.64+.06
|iShCorEM .95e
|241019
|51.61
|51.18
|51.33+.36
|ItauUnHs
|165843
|10.25
|9.95
|9.96—.15
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|100277
|105.80
|104.88
|105.69+.51
|KARAuct 1.40
|111021
|54.06
|43.32
|46.73—7.12
|Keycorp .56
|96642
|17.95
|17.61
|17.95+.21
|KindMorg .80
|137867
|19.32
|19.12
|19.17+.02
|Kinrossg
|202727
|3.83
|3.72
|3.80+.03
|Kroger s .56f
|85101
|29.44
|28.42
|28.75—.80
|LloydBkg .47a
|105385
|3.18
|3.15
|3.16+.20
|MGM Rsts .48
|86406
|28.90
|28.40
|28.81+.34
|MarathnO .20
|143938
|17.33
|16.96
|17.08+.05
|McDerIrs
|88133
|7.88
|7.37
|7.73+.37
|Merck 2.20
|78424
|79.54
|78.81
|79.43+.19
|MetLife 1.68
|84501
|45.23
|44.69
|45.05+.31
|MorgStan 1.20
|100315
|42.48
|42.02
|42.42+.26
|Nabors .24
|133637
|3.34
|3.21
|3.32+.10
|NewResid 2
|360291
|16.49
|16.35
|16.40—.62
|NewmtM .56
|117362
|35.86
|34.40
|35.39+.86
|NobleEngy .44
|94024
|24.20
|23.21
|24.05+.35
|NokiaCp .19e
|229218
|6.12
|6.03
|6.10—.07
|OasisPet
|90937
|6.41
|6.12
|6.35+.22
|OiSAC
|72144
|1.99
|1.88
|1.92+.03
|Oracle .76
|119891
|52.21
|51.50
|51.77—.25
|OwensMin .01m
|95162
|7.15
|6.27
|6.55—1.39
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|121914
|18.48
|17.76
|18.21+.47
|Penney
|95862
|1.35
|1.28
|1.30—.03
|PetrbrsA
|72692
|14.80
|14.45
|14.46—.20
|Petrobras
|163707
|17.08
|16.65
|16.72—.08
|Pfizer 1.44f
|252416
|42.56
|41.93
|42.20—.40
|Pier1 .28
|74153
|1.06
|.90
|1.02+.14
|ProctGam 2.87
|89473
|100.22
|98.94
|99.28—.71
|RegionsFn .56
|90508
|16.41
|16.04
|16.36+.22
|SpdrGold
|88849
|127.21
|126.31
|126.48—.22
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|764702
|278.92
|277.25
|278.41+.56
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|99275
|35.57
|35.48
|35.56+.05
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|174894
|31.37
|30.79
|31.22+.35
|Schlmbrg 2
|84428
|46.35
|45.35
|45.90+.36
|Schwab .52
|87390
|46.52
|45.70
|46.45—.61
|SibanyeG .14r
|69831
|4.50
|4.31
|4.33—.16
|SnapIncAn
|216660
|9.33
|9.14
|9.24—.04
|SouthnCo 2.40
|96263
|50.00
|48.75
|49.74+.82
|SwstAirl .64
|118387
|55.39
|54.18
|54.41—3.26
|SwstnEngy
|129872
|4.36
|4.16
|4.33+.16
|Sprint
|211830
|6.41
|6.26
|6.31—.02
|Squaren
|87581
|77.67
|75.11
|75.97—.67
|SPMatls .98e
|113092
|56.10
|54.84
|55.76+.94
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|144786
|54.73
|54.36
|54.53—.10
|SPEngy 2.04e
|99346
|66.93
|66.21
|66.60+.28
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|275002
|26.65
|26.40
|26.64+.17
|SPInds 1.12e
|89108
|76.06
|75.54
|76.02+.36
|SPTech .78e
|98520
|70.01
|69.35
|69.72+.08
|SPUtil 1.55e
|143506
|56.39
|55.72
|56.29+.25
|TahoeRes .24
|544937
|3.92
|3.76
|3.79—.11
|TaiwSemi .73e
|71785
|39.51
|38.89
|39.00+.54
|TevaPhrm .73e
|139931
|18.05
|17.37
|17.40—.62
|Transocn
|151179
|9.02
|8.65
|8.69—.04
|TurqHillRs
|89103
|1.97
|1.83
|1.91+.05
|Twilion
|81745
|119.25
|112.75
|116.30+3.73
|Twitter
|168386
|31.93
|31.21
|31.37—.28
|USBancrp 1.48
|75967
|51.65
|51.05
|51.60+.29
|USOilFd
|170055
|12.02
|11.72
|11.93+.15
|USSteel .20
|108567
|24.19
|23.30
|24.00+.97
|ValeSA .29e
|235058
|12.38
|12.07
|12.23+.04
|VanEGold .06e
|624236
|23.70
|23.14
|23.36+.22
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|89696
|18.06
|17.68
|17.89+.19
|VanEJrGld
|168838
|35.04
|34.23
|34.41+.07
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|79188
|85.01
|83.98
|84.54—.53
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|149071
|41.73
|41.37
|41.46+.18
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|79139
|40.89
|40.63
|40.75+.16
|Vereit .55
|75455
|8.25
|8.14
|8.16—.10
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|102147
|55.91
|55.24
|55.76+.32
|Vipshop
|126854
|7.48
|7.02
|7.31+.36
|WPXEngy
|101851
|13.43
|13.12
|13.40+.16
|WalMart 2.08f
|
|172965
|102.34
|98.65
|99.88—2.32
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|163481
|49.88
|49.30
|49.81+.43
|Yamanag .02
|192477
|2.85
|2.73
|2.74—.05
|iPtShFutn
|230204
|32.46
|31.35
|31.38—1.31
