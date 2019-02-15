BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 71992 17.26 16.91 16.92—.14 AKSteel 86940 3.09 2.96 2.98—.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 371509 30.52 29.93 30.47+.68 AbbottLab…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55f
|71992
|17.26
|16.91
|16.92—.14
|AKSteel
|86940
|3.09
|2.96
|2.98—.01
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|371509
|30.52
|29.93
|30.47+.68
|AbbottLab 1.28f
|
|80557
|75.40
|74.33
|75.25+1.28
|Alibaba
|119357
|168.77
|165.41
|166.15—2.23
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|102138
|9.95
|9.86
|9.91+.05
|Altria 3.44f
|91605
|49.40
|48.74
|48.74—.40
|Ambev .05e
|219648
|5.01
|4.90
|4.95
|AmAxle
|67104
|17.10
|15.18
|16.83+2.13
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|
|160511
|42.35
|40.54
|42.32+2.13
|Annaly 1.20e
|160940
|10.31
|10.19
|10.19—.07
|AnteroRes 1
|85912
|9.70
|9.12
|9.61+.54
|Aphrian
|92643
|9.91
|9.33
|9.60+.51
|AuroraCn
|168851
|7.28
|7.00
|7.05—.05
|BB&TCp 1.62
|80692
|50.85
|50.15
|50.70+.96
|BcoBrads .06a
|110718
|12.43
|12.21
|12.39+.07
|BkofAm .60
|655916
|29.31
|28.67
|29.11+.72
|BarrickGld
|123757
|13.00
|12.70
|12.95+.04
|BostonSci
|103632
|40.32
|39.70
|40.01+.09
|BrMySq 1.64f
|154346
|51.87
|50.92
|51.67+.84
|CBSB .72
|68141
|51.07
|48.46
|50.64+1.54
|CVSHealth 2
|102108
|69.87
|67.85
|69.53+1.84
|CabotO&G .28f
|75522
|25.25
|24.74
|25.23+.51
|CanopyGrn
|205987
|49.86
|46.51
|47.56+1.44
|Cemex .29t
|81373
|4.96
|4.88
|4.92+.02
|CntryLink 2.16
|361225
|13.94
|12.89
|13.74+.96
|ChesEng
|272437
|2.62
|2.54
|2.62+.11
|CgpVelLCrd
|109979
|15.21
|14.62
|15.17+.95
|CgpVelICrd
|145272
|8.68
|8.32
|8.35—.59
|Citigroup 1.80
|178716
|64.58
|63.01
|64.27+1.85
|ClevCliffs .20
|116776
|11.53
|11.16
|11.29+.05
|CocaCola 1.56
|356810
|46.26
|45.20
|45.24—.35
|ConAgra .85
|108496
|24.56
|23.93
|24.50+.78
|Coty .50
|96839
|11.25
|10.98
|11.04—.04
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|82444
|11.77
|11.60
|11.75+.19
|DRHorton .50
|75732
|40.22
|39.56
|39.97+.17
|Deere 3.04f
|75768
|163.40
|157.31
|158.99—3.43
|DenburyR
|104135
|2.22
|2.09
|2.15+.07
|DevonE .32
|70912
|28.46
|27.67
|28.42+1.09
|DxGBullrs
|92790
|20.44
|19.38
|20.42+.72
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|106014
|11.49
|10.68
|11.48+.64
|DxSCBearrs
|104922
|9.83
|9.45
|9.46—.46
|Disney 1.76f
|81746
|112.63
|111.03
|112.59+1.93
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|
|134270
|54.29
|53.13
|54.24+1.58
|ElancoAnn
|73255
|29.74
|29.20
|29.60+.26
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|103661
|122.48
|120.40
|122.48+1.73
|EnCanag .06
|319627
|6.92
|6.64
|6.90+.36
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|71682
|15.15
|14.93
|15.05+.04
|ENSCO .04
|104186
|4.80
|4.54
|4.78+.29
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|
|143290
|77.76
|76.75
|77.71+1.44
|FstDatan
|78530
|25.69
|25.12
|25.58+.55
|FirstEngy 1.52f
|66539
|39.79
|39.27
|39.59+.14
|FordM .60a
|579727
|8.56
|8.41
|8.54+.12
|FrptMcM .20
|165418
|12.62
|12.23
|12.28+.12
|GenElec .04m
|781846
|10.28
|10.06
|10.09+.05
|GenMotors 1.52
|85819
|39.19
|38.74
|39.09+.20
|Gerdau .02e
|117883
|4.27
|4.17
|4.22—.04
|GoldFLtd .02e
|70943
|3.94
|3.70
|3.91+.07
|Goldcrpg .24
|92423
|10.92
|10.73
|10.82+.01
|HPInc .64
|108655
|23.40
|23.14
|23.28+.05
|Hallibrtn .72
|82491
|32.27
|31.53
|31.85+.25
|HPEntn .45e
|119326
|16.24
|15.99
|16.09+.10
|HostHotls 1a
|97161
|18.68
|18.45
|18.64+.30
|iShGold
|81460
|12.67
|12.59
|12.66+.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|276829
|44.60
|43.93
|44.45+.20
|iShSilver
|65057
|14.83
|14.63
|14.82+.17
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|349044
|42.73
|42.47
|42.63—.23
|iShEMkts .59e
|723550
|42.13
|41.95
|42.09—.06
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|82980
|116.26
|116.03
|116.22+.14
|iSEafe 1.66e
|295447
|63.62
|62.71
|63.62+.91
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|240520
|85.46
|85.28
|85.40+.27
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|271034
|156.24
|154.27
|156.22+2.45
|iShREst 2.76e
|86490
|85.06
|84.52
|85.05+.52
|Infosyss
|92690
|10.78
|10.64
|10.76
|IntcntlExcs 1.10f
|
|73955
|76.11
|74.49
|75.50—.45
|iShJapanrs
|70311
|54.57
|54.14
|54.49+.69
|iShCorEM .95e
|258260
|50.69
|50.45
|50.64—.07
|ItauUnHs
|188810
|10.14
|9.94
|10.12+.05
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|146140
|105.70
|103.66
|105.55+3.13
|JohnJn 3.60
|66600
|136.41
|135.01
|136.38+2.07
|Kellogg 2.24
|73182
|57.07
|55.72
|56.79+.21
|Keycorp .56
|80269
|17.52
|17.17
|17.51+.49
|KindMorg .80
|192193
|18.98
|18.76
|18.80—.08
|Kinrossg
|154627
|3.49
|3.23
|3.49+.23
|LloydBkg .47a
|182705
|2.97
|2.95
|2.96+.06
|MGM Rsts .48
|130981
|28.39
|27.39
|28.21+.84
|Macys 1.51
|75301
|25.35
|24.85
|24.88—.26
|MarathnO .20
|166825
|17.25
|16.94
|17.08+.17
|McDerIrs
|76646
|7.38
|7.04
|7.23+.11
|Merck 2.20
|103839
|80.13
|79.27
|79.81+.87
|MorgStan 1.20
|132222
|42.08
|41.13
|41.99+1.27
|Nabors .24
|136528
|3.20
|3.05
|3.20+.08
|NiSource s .80f
|70273
|27.10
|26.85
|27.08+.30
|NobleCorp .08
|69828
|3.18
|3.04
|3.13+.05
|NobleEngy .44
|111769
|22.87
|22.16
|22.64+.63
|NokiaCp .19e
|207739
|6.33
|6.26
|6.32+.02
|OasisPet
|82782
|6.28
|5.95
|6.22+.30
|Oracle .76
|138195
|51.72
|51.07
|51.72+.24
|PPLCorp 1.65f
|96029
|30.79
|30.22
|30.46—.09
|Penney
|90557
|1.40
|1.30
|1.30—.08
|PetrbrsA
|67911
|14.55
|14.38
|14.45+.01
|Petrobras
|113420
|16.83
|16.58
|16.75+.03
|Pfizer 1.44f
|179792
|42.51
|42.08
|42.40+.43
|ProctGam 2.87
|120690
|99.20
|98.25
|98.48+.02
|PrUShD3rs
|75339
|14.19
|13.77
|13.78—.75
|RegionsFn .56
|99291
|16.03
|15.62
|16.00+.49
|SpdrGold
|121897
|125.00
|124.18
|124.80+.74
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|966958
|277.41
|276.13
|277.37+2.99
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|179191
|31.01
|30.50
|31.00+.81
|Schlmbrg 2
|81533
|45.10
|44.47
|44.95+.81
|Schwab .52
|70002
|46.38
|45.64
|46.36+1.07
|SnapIncAn
|178925
|9.23
|9.04
|9.12—.07
|SwstnEngy
|167169
|4.19
|4.02
|4.19+.18
|Sprint
|103018
|6.34
|6.18
|6.30+.12
|Squaren
|71069
|76.86
|75.10
|75.64—.03
|STAGIndl 1.39
|66765
|28.78
|27.60
|28.74+.33
|SPMatls .98e
|76471
|54.62
|54.08
|54.48+.73
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|82342
|92.90
|91.47
|92.85+1.38
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|126354
|54.45
|53.84
|54.35+.51
|SPEngy 2.04e
|101830
|66.17
|65.60
|66.12+1.05
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|467931
|26.43
|25.88
|26.43+.55
|SPInds 1.12e
|95717
|75.70
|74.99
|75.69+1.00
|SPTech .78e
|73545
|69.69
|69.23
|69.62+.55
|SPUtil 1.55e
|93445
|55.92
|55.51
|55.71+.17
|Synchrony .84
|71417
|31.84
|31.11
|31.75+.92
|TahoeRes .24
|65449
|3.86
|3.70
|3.73—.10
|TevaPhrm .73e
|167408
|18.05
|17.46
|17.98+.70
|Transocn
|160662
|9.05
|8.64
|8.93+.39
|Twitter
|175485
|31.80
|30.97
|31.23+.27
|UndrArms
|88830
|22.24
|20.95
|21.16—.67
|USBancrp 1.48
|76554
|51.36
|50.76
|51.31+.85
|USOilFd
|182595
|11.73
|11.57
|11.71+.23
|USSteel .20
|80680
|23.32
|22.73
|22.92+.27
|UtdTech 2.94
|
|68281
|127.91
|125.03
|127.76+3.63
|ValeSA .29e
|290251
|12.37
|12.16
|12.33+.19
|VanEGold .06e
|374417
|22.44
|22.02
|22.43+.29
|VnEkRus .01e
|76567
|20.50
|20.37
|20.47+.15
|VanEJrGld
|104725
|32.95
|32.15
|32.95+.62
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|248943
|40.98
|40.73
|40.86—.07
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|71943
|40.41
|40.15
|40.39+.54
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|157181
|55.19
|54.32
|55.16+1.13
|Visa s 1
|65302
|144.91
|143.82
|144.91+1.75
|WPXEngy
|65266
|13.45
|13.11
|13.41+.39
|WalMart 2.08f
|94675
|100.00
|98.86
|99.99+1.47
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|193429
|49.42
|48.49
|49.22+.70
|WstnUnion .80f
|119872
|17.96
|17.78
|17.80+.05
|WmsCos 1.36
|111164
|27.43
|27.05
|27.27+.41
|XPOLogis
|192671
|52.29
|47.11
|51.97—7.58
|Yamanag .02
|292710
|2.66
|2.42
|2.64+.06
|iPtShFutn
|240784
|33.35
|32.53
|32.59—1.18
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.