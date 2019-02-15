BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 71992 17.26 16.91 16.92—.14 AKSteel 86940 3.09 2.96 2.98—.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 371509 30.52 29.93 30.47+.68 AbbottLab…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 71992 17.26 16.91 16.92—.14 AKSteel 86940 3.09 2.96 2.98—.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 371509 30.52 29.93 30.47+.68 AbbottLab 1.28f 80557 75.40 74.33 75.25+1.28 Alibaba 119357 168.77 165.41 166.15—2.23 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 102138 9.95 9.86 9.91+.05 Altria 3.44f 91605 49.40 48.74 48.74—.40 Ambev .05e 219648 5.01 4.90 4.95 AmAxle 67104 17.10 15.18 16.83+2.13 AmIntlGrp 1.28 160511 42.35 40.54 42.32+2.13 Annaly 1.20e 160940 10.31 10.19 10.19—.07 AnteroRes 1 85912 9.70 9.12 9.61+.54 Aphrian 92643 9.91 9.33 9.60+.51 AuroraCn 168851 7.28 7.00 7.05—.05 BB&TCp 1.62 80692 50.85 50.15 50.70+.96 BcoBrads .06a 110718 12.43 12.21 12.39+.07 BkofAm .60 655916 29.31 28.67 29.11+.72 BarrickGld 123757 13.00 12.70 12.95+.04 BostonSci 103632 40.32 39.70 40.01+.09 BrMySq 1.64f 154346 51.87 50.92 51.67+.84 CBSB .72 68141 51.07 48.46 50.64+1.54 CVSHealth 2 102108 69.87 67.85 69.53+1.84 CabotO&G .28f 75522 25.25 24.74 25.23+.51 CanopyGrn 205987 49.86 46.51 47.56+1.44 Cemex .29t 81373 4.96 4.88 4.92+.02 CntryLink 2.16 361225 13.94 12.89 13.74+.96 ChesEng 272437 2.62 2.54 2.62+.11 CgpVelLCrd 109979 15.21 14.62 15.17+.95 CgpVelICrd 145272 8.68 8.32 8.35—.59 Citigroup 1.80 178716 64.58 63.01 64.27+1.85 ClevCliffs .20 116776 11.53 11.16 11.29+.05 CocaCola 1.56 356810 46.26 45.20 45.24—.35 ConAgra .85 108496 24.56 23.93 24.50+.78 Coty .50 96839 11.25 10.98 11.04—.04 CredSuiss 1.22e 82444 11.77 11.60 11.75+.19 DRHorton .50 75732 40.22 39.56 39.97+.17 Deere 3.04f 75768 163.40 157.31 158.99—3.43 DenburyR 104135 2.22 2.09 2.15+.07 DevonE .32 70912 28.46 27.67 28.42+1.09 DxGBullrs 92790 20.44 19.38 20.42+.72 DrGMBllrs .09e 106014 11.49 10.68 11.48+.64 DxSCBearrs 104922 9.83 9.45 9.46—.46 Disney 1.76f 81746 112.63 111.03 112.59+1.93 DowDuPnt 1.52 134270 54.29 53.13 54.24+1.58 ElancoAnn 73255 29.74 29.20 29.60+.26 EliLilly 2.58f 103661 122.48 120.40 122.48+1.73 EnCanag .06 319627 6.92 6.64 6.90+.36 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 71682 15.15 14.93 15.05+.04 ENSCO .04 104186 4.80 4.54 4.78+.29 ExxonMbl 3.28 143290 77.76 76.75 77.71+1.44 FstDatan 78530 25.69 25.12 25.58+.55 FirstEngy 1.52f 66539 39.79 39.27 39.59+.14 FordM .60a 579727 8.56 8.41 8.54+.12 FrptMcM .20 165418 12.62 12.23 12.28+.12 GenElec .04m 781846 10.28 10.06 10.09+.05 GenMotors 1.52 85819 39.19 38.74 39.09+.20 Gerdau .02e 117883 4.27 4.17 4.22—.04 GoldFLtd .02e 70943 3.94 3.70 3.91+.07 Goldcrpg .24 92423 10.92 10.73 10.82+.01 HPInc .64 108655 23.40 23.14 23.28+.05 Hallibrtn .72 82491 32.27 31.53 31.85+.25 HPEntn .45e 119326 16.24 15.99 16.09+.10 HostHotls 1a 97161 18.68 18.45 18.64+.30 iShGold 81460 12.67 12.59 12.66+.08 iShBrazil .67e 276829 44.60 43.93 44.45+.20 iShSilver 65057 14.83 14.63 14.82+.17 iShChinaLC .87e 349044 42.73 42.47 42.63—.23 iShEMkts .59e 723550 42.13 41.95 42.09—.06 iShiBoxIG 3.87 82980 116.26 116.03 116.22+.14 iSEafe 1.66e 295447 63.62 62.71 63.62+.91 iShiBxHYB 5.09 240520 85.46 85.28 85.40+.27 iShR2K 1.77e 271034 156.24 154.27 156.22+2.45 iShREst 2.76e 86490 85.06 84.52 85.05+.52 Infosyss 92690 10.78 10.64 10.76 IntcntlExcs 1.10f 73955 76.11 74.49 75.50—.45 iShJapanrs 70311 54.57 54.14 54.49+.69 iShCorEM .95e 258260 50.69 50.45 50.64—.07 ItauUnHs 188810 10.14 9.94 10.12+.05 JPMorgCh 3.20 146140 105.70 103.66 105.55+3.13 JohnJn 3.60 66600 136.41 135.01 136.38+2.07 Kellogg 2.24 73182 57.07 55.72 56.79+.21 Keycorp .56 80269 17.52 17.17 17.51+.49 KindMorg .80 192193 18.98 18.76 18.80—.08 Kinrossg 154627 3.49 3.23 3.49+.23 LloydBkg .47a 182705 2.97 2.95 2.96+.06 MGM Rsts .48 130981 28.39 27.39 28.21+.84 Macys 1.51 75301 25.35 24.85 24.88—.26 MarathnO .20 166825 17.25 16.94 17.08+.17 McDerIrs 76646 7.38 7.04 7.23+.11 Merck 2.20 103839 80.13 79.27 79.81+.87 MorgStan 1.20 132222 42.08 41.13 41.99+1.27 Nabors .24 136528 3.20 3.05 3.20+.08 NiSource s .80f 70273 27.10 26.85 27.08+.30 NobleCorp .08 69828 3.18 3.04 3.13+.05 NobleEngy .44 111769 22.87 22.16 22.64+.63 NokiaCp .19e 207739 6.33 6.26 6.32+.02 OasisPet 82782 6.28 5.95 6.22+.30 Oracle .76 138195 51.72 51.07 51.72+.24 PPLCorp 1.65f 96029 30.79 30.22 30.46—.09 Penney 90557 1.40 1.30 1.30—.08 PetrbrsA 67911 14.55 14.38 14.45+.01 Petrobras 113420 16.83 16.58 16.75+.03 Pfizer 1.44f 179792 42.51 42.08 42.40+.43 ProctGam 2.87 120690 99.20 98.25 98.48+.02 PrUShD3rs 75339 14.19 13.77 13.78—.75 RegionsFn .56 99291 16.03 15.62 16.00+.49 SpdrGold 121897 125.00 124.18 124.80+.74 S&P500ETF 4.13e 966958 277.41 276.13 277.37+2.99 SpdrOGEx .73e 179191 31.01 30.50 31.00+.81 Schlmbrg 2 81533 45.10 44.47 44.95+.81 Schwab .52 70002 46.38 45.64 46.36+1.07 SnapIncAn 178925 9.23 9.04 9.12—.07 SwstnEngy 167169 4.19 4.02 4.19+.18 Sprint 103018 6.34 6.18 6.30+.12 Squaren 71069 76.86 75.10 75.64—.03 STAGIndl 1.39 66765 28.78 27.60 28.74+.33 SPMatls .98e 76471 54.62 54.08 54.48+.73 SPHlthC 1.01e 82342 92.90 91.47 92.85+1.38 SPCnSt 1.28e 126354 54.45 53.84 54.35+.51 SPEngy 2.04e 101830 66.17 65.60 66.12+1.05 SPDRFncl .46e 467931 26.43 25.88 26.43+.55 SPInds 1.12e 95717 75.70 74.99 75.69+1.00 SPTech .78e 73545 69.69 69.23 69.62+.55 SPUtil 1.55e 93445 55.92 55.51 55.71+.17 Synchrony .84 71417 31.84 31.11 31.75+.92 TahoeRes .24 65449 3.86 3.70 3.73—.10 TevaPhrm .73e 167408 18.05 17.46 17.98+.70 Transocn 160662 9.05 8.64 8.93+.39 Twitter 175485 31.80 30.97 31.23+.27 UndrArms 88830 22.24 20.95 21.16—.67 USBancrp 1.48 76554 51.36 50.76 51.31+.85 USOilFd 182595 11.73 11.57 11.71+.23 USSteel .20 80680 23.32 22.73 22.92+.27 UtdTech 2.94 68281 127.91 125.03 127.76+3.63 ValeSA .29e 290251 12.37 12.16 12.33+.19 VanEGold .06e 374417 22.44 22.02 22.43+.29 VnEkRus .01e 76567 20.50 20.37 20.47+.15 VanEJrGld 104725 32.95 32.15 32.95+.62 VangEmg 1.10e 248943 40.98 40.73 40.86—.07 VangFTSE 1.10e 71943 40.41 40.15 40.39+.54 VerizonCm 2.41 157181 55.19 54.32 55.16+1.13 Visa s 1 65302 144.91 143.82 144.91+1.75 WPXEngy 65266 13.45 13.11 13.41+.39 WalMart 2.08f 94675 100.00 98.86 99.99+1.47 WellsFargo 1.80f 193429 49.42 48.49 49.22+.70 WstnUnion .80f 119872 17.96 17.78 17.80+.05 WmsCos 1.36 111164 27.43 27.05 27.27+.41 XPOLogis 192671 52.29 47.11 51.97—7.58 Yamanag .02 292710 2.66 2.42 2.64+.06 iPtShFutn 240784 33.35 32.53 32.59—1.18 