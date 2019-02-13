BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 71903 3.05 2.96 2.98 AT&TInc 2.04f 300324 29.88 29.50 29.84+.03 Alibaba 86404 171.05 168.99 169.40+.69 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|71903
|3.05
|2.96
|2.98
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|300324
|29.88
|29.50
|29.84+.03
|Alibaba
|86404
|171.05
|168.99
|169.40+.69
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|141796
|9.96
|9.84
|9.94+.13
|Altria 3.44f
|91042
|49.84
|48.83
|49.00—.66
|Ambev .05e
|602360
|4.95
|4.83
|4.86—.12
|Anadarko 1.20
|111931
|44.56
|43.03
|44.04+1.24
|Annaly 1.20e
|116459
|10.45
|10.34
|10.38—.07
|AnteroRes 1
|83185
|9.46
|8.96
|9.07—.20
|Aphrian
|74869
|9.50
|9.08
|9.24+.19
|AuroraCn
|190692
|7.42
|7.22
|7.25+.08
|Avon
|121982
|2.95
|2.66
|2.90+.16
|BcoBrads .06a
|130033
|12.12
|11.80
|11.83—.29
|BkofAm .60
|489163
|28.99
|28.66
|28.70+.01
|BarrickGld
|231868
|13.17
|12.63
|12.82—.55
|BrMySq 1.64f
|146023
|51.19
|49.71
|50.98+1.27
|BristowGp .28
|132707
|1.83
|1.11
|1.20—.64
|CVSHealth 2
|97013
|68.16
|67.13
|67.79+.78
|CallonPet
|85575
|7.76
|7.24
|7.61+.22
|CanopyGrn
|87471
|46.74
|44.57
|46.05+2.21
|Cemex .29t
|89687
|5.05
|4.81
|4.83—.19
|Cemigpf .08e
|71750
|3.62
|3.47
|3.59+.02
|CenovusE .20
|120695
|8.45
|7.67
|8.34+.47
|CntryLink 2.16
|232953
|14.74
|14.48
|14.70+.15
|ChesEng
|404563
|2.52
|2.42
|2.49+.08
|CgpVelLCrd
|140340
|14.25
|13.62
|13.79+.65
|CgpVelICrd
|138810
|9.34
|8.88
|9.21—.48
|Citigroup 1.80
|106835
|63.75
|62.97
|63.04+.37
|ClevCliffs .20
|182171
|11.77
|11.28
|11.47—.20
|CocaCola 1.56
|124648
|49.94
|49.56
|49.79+.13
|ConAgra .85
|98924
|23.86
|23.47
|23.55—.18
|Coty .50
|217957
|11.17
|10.88
|11.17+.30
|DRHorton .50
|84292
|41.14
|39.40
|40.17—.44
|DenburyR
|71284
|1.96
|1.85
|1.92+.07
|DevonE .32
|81327
|27.17
|26.10
|26.91+.95
|Diebold .40
|178139
|7.63
|6.57
|7.26+2.04
|DxGBullrs
|86411
|20.07
|19.12
|19.17—.38
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|105221
|10.100
|10.37
|10.44—.07
|DxSCBearrs
|77372
|10.12
|9.92
|9.99—.08
|Disney 1.76f
|69181
|110.48
|109.23
|110.20+1.00
|DomEngy 3.67f
|72292
|73.41
|72.70
|73.25+.05
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|93897
|53.85
|53.10
|53.14—.22
|ElancoAnn
|70784
|29.53
|28.93
|29.42+.12
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|127362
|120.28
|118.11
|119.65+.16
|EllieMae
|88528
|99.10
|98.80
|98.90—.05
|EnCanag .06
|589412
|6.42
|6.12
|6.40+.29
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|81655
|14.85
|14.49
|14.82+.28
|ENSCO .04
|84223
|4.63
|4.46
|4.48+.03
|EntProdPt 1.74f
|74398
|28.08
|27.87
|28.06+.24
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|131951
|76.54
|75.51
|76.25+.85
|FstDatan
|128202
|25.21
|24.90
|25.01—.04
|FordM .60a
|271603
|8.66
|8.39
|8.41—.05
|FrptMcM .20
|360962
|12.36
|11.90
|12.29+.80
|GenElec .04m
|988075
|10.42
|9.95
|10.37+.39
|Gerdau .02e
|137448
|4.25
|4.14
|4.16—.03
|GoldFLtd .02e
|72705
|3.81
|3.67
|3.69—.09
|Goldcrpg .24
|113684
|10.97
|10.76
|10.77—.09
|HPInc .64
|98085
|23.54
|23.22
|23.32—.03
|Hallibrtn .72
|70582
|31.68
|30.81
|31.40+.56
|HPEntn .45e
|117432
|16.24
|16.03
|16.05+.05
|HostHotls 1a
|103763
|18.43
|18.00
|18.36+.38
|ICICIBk .16e
|78193
|9.62
|9.45
|9.50—.17
|iShGold
|113356
|12.63
|12.50
|12.51—.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|247799
|43.72
|42.88
|43.07—.63
|iShHK .61e
|92534
|25.42
|25.22
|25.30+.32
|iShMexico .78e
|83196
|43.85
|42.47
|42.63—1.35
|iShSilver
|78961
|14.84
|14.58
|14.59—.14
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|257948
|43.32
|42.87
|43.02+.40
|iShEMkts .59e
|823114
|42.47
|41.97
|42.07—.30
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|95951
|116.10
|115.89
|115.95—.30
|iSEafe 1.66e
|229234
|63.05
|62.69
|62.69+.01
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|233384
|85.31
|85.05
|85.12—.12
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|154979
|153.76
|152.70
|153.42+.43
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|72708
|59.05
|58.74
|58.74+.01
|Infosyss
|95322
|10.87
|10.77
|10.80+.03
|Interpublic .94f
|98278
|23.00
|22.00
|22.70+1.03
|iShJapanrs
|69419
|54.09
|53.82
|53.84+.13
|iShCorEM .95e
|162810
|51.05
|50.48
|50.60—.38
|ItauUnHs
|150545
|10.00
|9.74
|9.83—.26
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|106554
|103.85
|102.90
|103.09+.49
|JohnJn 3.60
|77255
|134.98
|133.21
|134.45+.29
|Keycorp .56
|89705
|17.33
|17.06
|17.18—.05
|KindMorg .80
|187120
|18.79
|18.52
|18.74+.26
|Kinrossg
|96484
|3.28
|3.16
|3.21—.01
|LaredoPet
|69226
|3.86
|3.65
|3.79+.16
|LloydBkg .47a
|97424
|2.96
|2.93
|2.95
|Lowes 1.92
|65757
|101.76
|99.89
|101.46+1.99
|MGM Rsts .48
|84567
|29.28
|28.90
|29.23+.36
|Macys 1.51
|112436
|25.26
|24.49
|25.24+.45
|MarathnO .20
|255510
|15.88
|15.39
|15.55+.10
|McDerIrs
|275966
|7.55
|6.81
|6.82—2.48
|Merck 2.20
|100824
|79.17
|78.45
|79.02+.50
|MorgStan 1.20
|95018
|42.03
|41.16
|41.19+.04
|Nabors .24
|75676
|3.10
|2.92
|3.05+.14
|NYCmtyB .68
|66317
|12.12
|11.94
|12.06+.11
|NewfldExp
|68266
|17.13
|16.40
|17.07+.72
|NokiaCp .19e
|187820
|6.35
|6.26
|6.32+.08
|OasisPet
|74368
|5.98
|5.77
|5.87+.10
|OcciPet 3.12
|71908
|68.05
|64.88
|65.85+.10
|Oracle .76
|113416
|51.55
|50.95
|51.42+.20
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|86725
|16.00
|15.15
|15.21—.22
|PPLCorp 1.64
|68954
|30.96
|30.67
|30.91—.10
|Penney
|113595
|1.38
|1.29
|1.37+.07
|PetrbrsA
|71462
|13.97
|13.77
|13.87+.04
|Petrobras
|150299
|16.38
|16.09
|16.26+.22
|Pfizer 1.44f
|229754
|42.06
|41.39
|41.70—.17
|ProctGam 2.87
|115730
|99.70
|99.01
|99.24—.02
|RegionsFn .56
|89612
|15.65
|15.46
|15.59+.12
|SpdrGold
|76216
|124.55
|123.31
|123.37—.49
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|649249
|275.93
|274.56
|274.99+.89
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|107703
|35.48
|35.35
|35.38—.04
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|69588
|55.61
|55.07
|55.42+.14
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|181226
|30.09
|29.32
|29.80+.63
|Schlmbrg 2
|110275
|45.13
|44.07
|44.42+.36
|SnapIncAn
|375719
|9.23
|8.67
|9.07+.27
|SwstnEngy
|157216
|4.13
|4.00
|4.05+.04
|Sprint
|118502
|6.22
|6.10
|6.13—.01
|Squaren
|101949
|77.25
|75.40
|75.63+.04
|SPMatls .98e
|73471
|54.42
|54.01
|54.03+.07
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|108095
|54.62
|54.33
|54.45+.10
|SPEngy 2.04e
|130583
|65.35
|64.23
|64.84+.80
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|429676
|26.43
|26.19
|26.20+.07
|SPInds 1.12e
|81342
|75.27
|74.67
|75.04+.44
|SPTech .78e
|90965
|69.45
|68.91
|68.95+.09
|SPUtil 1.55e
|133817
|55.77
|55.40
|55.63—.16
|TaiwSemi .73e
|71555
|38.48
|38.05
|38.13—.51
|Target 2.56
|71787
|72.76
|69.97
|72.57+2.16
|TevaPhrm .73e
|
|548913
|18.15
|16.94
|17.63—1.49
|Transocn
|104069
|8.63
|8.31
|8.35+.05
|TurqHillRs
|534249
|1.69
|1.59
|1.66+.05
|Twilion
|192116
|116.89
|105.60
|106.87—8.42
|Twitter
|293194
|31.84
|30.55
|31.12+.73
|UndrArms
|124582
|22.88
|21.67
|21.78—.43
|USOilFd
|207676
|11.47
|11.29
|11.34+.18
|USSteel .20
|100401
|23.12
|22.36
|22.75—.06
|ValeSA .29e
|328963
|12.27
|11.97
|12.00+.15
|VanEGold .06e
|494034
|22.28
|21.91
|21.92—.13
|VnEkRus .01e
|250757
|20.76
|20.15
|20.17—.70
|VanEJrGld
|68470
|32.46
|31.83
|31.89—.08
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|185579
|41.25
|40.77
|40.85—.29
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|139527
|40.06
|39.85
|39.85+.01
|Vereit .55
|73983
|8.30
|8.18
|8.21—.07
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|115633
|54.77
|54.28
|54.48+.06
|Vipshop
|66441
|7.46
|7.11
|7.16—.20
|Visa s 1
|68822
|144.70
|142.87
|143.49+1.50
|WPXEngy
|67403
|12.85
|12.41
|12.74+.41
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|137603
|49.71
|48.89
|49.02—.03
|WmsCos 1.36
|92255
|27.26
|26.86
|27.03+.30
|Yamanag .02
|104737
|2.69
|2.58
|2.61
|iPtShFutn
|183867
|33.55
|32.82
|33.17—.08
