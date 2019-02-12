BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 100570 3.03 2.89 2.98+.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 299755 30.03 29.74 29.81+.10 Alibaba 85769 170.49 168.61 168.71+1.26 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 100570 3.03 2.89 2.98+.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 299755 30.03 29.74 29.81+.10 Alibaba 85769 170.49 168.61 168.71+1.26 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 183301 9.85 9.71 9.81+.16 Altria 3.44f 89282 49.73 48.95 49.66+.77 Ambev .05e 288648 5.03 4.93 4.98+.05 Anadarko 1.20f 86796 43.82 42.61 42.80+.24 Annaly 1.20e 173934 10.51 10.44 10.45—.02 AnteroRes 1 74059 9.35 9.04 9.27+.23 Aphrian 99370 9.20 8.08 9.05+.67 Aramark .44e 94574 31.71 30.56 30.83—.58 ArloTcn 79397 3.74 3.37 3.68 AuroraCn 385666 7.47 6.66 7.17 Avon 73412 2.84 2.69 2.74+.06 BcoBrads .06a 135401 12.32 11.90 12.12+.34 BcoSantSA .21e 121592 4.60 4.51 4.54+.02 BkofAm .60 491483 28.86 28.58 28.69+.28 BarrickGld 120075 13.72 13.33 13.37—.06 BostonSci 75072 40.33 39.42 40.04+.73 BrMySq 1.64f 138147 50.45 49.51 49.71—.39 BristowGp .28 98839 2.22 1.77 1.84—1.22 CVSHealth 2 75832 67.40 65.30 67.01+1.91 CallonPet 210009 7.90 7.12 7.39—.69 CanopyGrn 76364 44.85 41.68 43.84+.90 CarvanaAn 85689 35.32 29.75 35.09+3.11 Cemex .29t 100266 5.03 4.91 5.02+.12 CntryLink 2.16 123261 14.60 14.24 14.55+.44 Chegg 83535 38.76 36.15 37.46+2.66 ChesEng 527767 2.52 2.41 2.41+.01 CgpVelLCrd 125610 13.78 13.05 13.14+.53 CgpVelICrd 76693 9.76 9.18 9.69—.39 Citigroup 1.80 143331 63.34 62.15 62.67+1.06 ClevCliffs .20 137337 12.17 11.62 11.67+.02 CocaCola 1.56 109832 49.80 49.46 49.66+.05 ConAgra .85 168437 23.90 22.87 23.73+.92 Coty .50 488467 11.36 10.84 10.87+1.21 DRHorton .50 103442 40.67 38.08 40.61+2.85 DeltaAir 1.40 82973 51.07 49.88 49.89—.72 DenburyR 88633 1.94 1.83 1.85+.06 DxSCBearrs 84945 10.29 10.02 10.07—.38 Disney 1.76f 76059 110.83 109.15 109.20—.24 DowDuPnt 1.52 119376 53.53 52.11 53.36+1.36 ElancoAnn 96041 29.85 28.89 29.30—.41 EllieMae 128497 99.60 98.90 98.95+17.03 EnCanag .06 651002 6.45 6.07 6.11+.01 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 90272 14.66 14.39 14.54+.29 ExxonMbl 3.28 125920 75.45 74.82 75.40+1.30 FstDatan 81076 25.33 24.92 25.05 FordM .60a 261777 8.47 8.38 8.46+.13 FrptMcM .20 155670 11.70 11.47 11.49—.04 GenElec .04m 670606 10.16 9.91 9.98—.05 GenMotors 1.52 91989 39.32 38.80 39.03+.40 Gerdau .02e 94839 4.22 4.13 4.19+.08 Goldcrpg .24 116641 11.01 10.81 10.86—.11 Hallibrtn .72 94408 31.35 30.66 30.84+.64 Hanesbdss .60 72815 18.89 18.25 18.60+.21 HPEntn .45e 138711 16.15 15.97 16.00+.16 HostHotls 1a 107322 18.09 17.84 17.98+.08 ICICIBk .16e 101968 9.73 9.63 9.67—.01 iShGold 74669 12.58 12.53 12.56+.03 iShBrazil .67e 368525 44.11 43.10 43.70+1.21 iShChinaLC .87e 193951 42.79 42.56 42.62+.08 iShEMkts .59e 660723 42.55 42.31 42.37+.35 iShiBoxIG 3.87 106868 116.25 116.03 116.25+.16 iSh20yrT 3.05 79383 121.75 121.20 121.56—.32 iSEafe 1.66e 281763 62.71 62.50 62.68+.72 iShiBxHYB 5.09 201739 85.27 85.07 85.24+.41 iShR2K 1.77e 207425 153.19 151.88 152.99+1.89 iShChina .61e 83239 59.53 59.14 59.17+.22 iShREst 2.76e 74650 84.45 83.57 83.87—.49 iShCorEafe 1.56e 123876 58.75 58.50 58.73+.76 Interpublic .84 88656 22.24 21.66 21.67—.14 iShJapanrs 110830 53.79 53.62 53.71+.93 iShCorEM .95e 129012 51.13 50.85 50.98+.45 ItauUnHs 199980 10.19 9.91 10.09+.31 JPMorgCh 3.20 128347 102.92 101.89 102.60+1.72 Keycorp .56 71974 17.38 17.17 17.23+.21 KindMorg .80 144803 18.56 18.35 18.48+.21 Kinrossg 141369 3.35 3.18 3.22—.11 Kroger s .56f 84493 28.80 27.81 28.58+1.03 LloydBkg .47a 212067 2.97 2.94 2.95+.04 MGM Rsts .48 74344 29.36 28.79 28.87—.12 Macys 1.51 126744 25.21 24.68 24.79—.22 MarathnO .20 131276 15.77 15.40 15.45+.18 Merck 2.20 130362 78.93 77.12 78.52+1.81 MetLife 1.68 74824 44.68 43.64 44.31+1.03 MolsCoorB 1.64 76329 62.00 59.01 59.19—6.17 MorgStan 1.20 123422 41.50 40.65 41.15+.94 Nabors .24 88376 2.96 2.83 2.91+.14 NewfldExp 538853 17.20 16.20 16.35+.15 NokiaCp .19e 293974 6.26 6.15 6.24+.03 Oracle .76 141493 51.55 51.19 51.22—.01 PG&ECp 2.12f 115315 15.47 14.38 15.43+1.10 ParsleyEn 79407 18.58 17.76 17.89—.15 PennyMac 1.88 79434 20.78 20.48 20.53—.79 PetrbrsA 78084 13.93 13.65 13.83+.67 Petrobras 167665 16.15 15.83 16.04+.72 Pfizer 1.44f 284612 42.01 41.39 41.87+.19 ProctGam 2.87 112046 99.34 97.98 99.26+.99 PulteGrp .44f 79458 27.54 26.59 27.31+.81 PyxusInt 72785 24.38 18.10 23.12+5.76 RangeRs .08 92752 10.82 10.35 10.41+.06 RegionsFn .56 151244 15.71 15.45 15.47+.11 S&P500ETF 4.13e 719697 274.52 272.34 274.10+3.48 SpdrLCapVs 84563 29.88 29.64 29.82+.35 SpdrLehHY 2.30 224997 35.44 35.36 35.42+.18 SpdrS&PRB .74e 90192 55.58 55.02 55.28+.57 SpdrOGEx .73e 243782 29.75 29.04 29.17+.35 SABESP .39e 72916 10.46 9.77 10.24+.03 Schlmbrg 2 x89807 44.36 43.74 44.06+.87 SeaLtdn 72040 16.17 15.56 16.00+.49 SnapIncAn 391474 9.17 8.77 8.80—.19 SwstnEngy 144304 4.10 4.00 4.01+.07 Sprint 164144 6.15 5.97 6.14+.19 Squaren 89131 75.89 74.84 75.59+1.27 SPMatls .98e 100697 54.03 53.12 53.96+1.18 SPHlthC 1.01e 90931 91.11 90.06 91.06+1.23 SPCnSt 1.28e 116940 54.51 53.96 54.35+.42 SPEngy 2.04e 106759 64.41 63.30 64.04+.80 SPDRFncl .46e 376521 26.23 25.93 26.13+.38 SPInds 1.12e 89096 74.76 73.87 74.60+1.14 SPTech .78e 97011 68.95 68.33 68.86+.90 SpdrRESel 89829 34.70 34.29 34.43—.24 SPUtil 1.55e 147533 56.07 55.35 55.79+.13 Synchrony .84 72569 30.99 30.42 30.44+.07 TaiwSemi .73e 88312 38.77 38.44 38.64+.35 TevaPhrm .73e 114618 19.21 18.93 19.12+.30 Transocn 84566 8.51 8.29 8.30+.09 Twitter 202197 30.80 30.23 30.39+.16 USFdsHln 75133 35.40 33.05 34.63—.65 UndrArms 308643 22.55 19.75 22.21+1.43 UnArCwi 101454 20.45 18.25 20.01+.86 USBancrp 1.48 75183 51.44 50.93 51.21+.66 USOilFd 177818 11.34 11.13 11.16+.15 USSteel .20 x77236 23.11 22.61 22.81+.29 ValeSA .29e 490651 11.91 11.27 11.85+.63 VanEGold .06e 234665 22.27 21.95 22.05—.03 VnEkRus .01e 105462 21.09 20.78 20.87+.11 VangREIT 3.08e 85881 84.55 83.51 83.82—.53 VangEmg 1.10e 113529 41.26 41.04 41.14+.40 VangFTSE 1.10e 116629 39.87 39.71 39.84+.52 Vereit .55 134263 8.38 8.26 8.28—.05 VerizonCm 2.41 108298 54.77 54.19 54.42+.37 WellsFargo 1.80f 220329 49.46 48.01 49.05+1.40 Weyerhsr 1.36 74175 25.62 25.13 25.33—.07 WmsCos 1.36 100894 27.06 26.56 26.73+.01 Yamanag .02 153639 2.76 2.58 2.61—.13 ZTOExpn 71670 19.44 18.41 18.80+.65 ZayoGrp 110919 25.50 24.81 25.46—.05 iPtShFutn 209383 33.47 32.85 33.25—.61 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.