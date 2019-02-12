BC-150-actives-f,

202
February 12, 2019
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AKSteel 100570 3.03 2.89 2.98+.08
AT&TInc 2.04f 299755 30.03 29.74 29.81+.10
Alibaba 85769 170.49 168.61 168.71+1.26
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 183301 9.85 9.71 9.81+.16
Altria 3.44f 89282 49.73 48.95 49.66+.77
Ambev .05e 288648 5.03 4.93 4.98+.05
Anadarko 1.20f 86796 43.82 42.61 42.80+.24
Annaly 1.20e 173934 10.51 10.44 10.45—.02
AnteroRes 1 74059 9.35 9.04 9.27+.23
Aphrian 99370 9.20 8.08 9.05+.67
Aramark .44e 94574 31.71 30.56 30.83—.58
ArloTcn 79397 3.74 3.37 3.68
AuroraCn 385666 7.47 6.66 7.17
Avon 73412 2.84 2.69 2.74+.06
BcoBrads .06a 135401 12.32 11.90 12.12+.34
BcoSantSA .21e 121592 4.60 4.51 4.54+.02
BkofAm .60 491483 28.86 28.58 28.69+.28
BarrickGld 120075 13.72 13.33 13.37—.06
BostonSci 75072 40.33 39.42 40.04+.73
BrMySq 1.64f 138147 50.45 49.51 49.71—.39
BristowGp .28 98839 2.22 1.77 1.84—1.22
CVSHealth 2 75832 67.40 65.30 67.01+1.91
CallonPet 210009 7.90 7.12 7.39—.69
CanopyGrn 76364 44.85 41.68 43.84+.90
CarvanaAn 85689 35.32 29.75 35.09+3.11
Cemex .29t 100266 5.03 4.91 5.02+.12
CntryLink 2.16 123261 14.60 14.24 14.55+.44
Chegg 83535 38.76 36.15 37.46+2.66
ChesEng 527767 2.52 2.41 2.41+.01
CgpVelLCrd 125610 13.78 13.05 13.14+.53
CgpVelICrd 76693 9.76 9.18 9.69—.39
Citigroup 1.80 143331 63.34 62.15 62.67+1.06
ClevCliffs .20 137337 12.17 11.62 11.67+.02
CocaCola 1.56 109832 49.80 49.46 49.66+.05
ConAgra .85 168437 23.90 22.87 23.73+.92
Coty .50 488467 11.36 10.84 10.87+1.21
DRHorton .50 103442 40.67 38.08 40.61+2.85
DeltaAir 1.40 82973 51.07 49.88 49.89—.72
DenburyR 88633 1.94 1.83 1.85+.06
DxSCBearrs 84945 10.29 10.02 10.07—.38
Disney 1.76f 76059 110.83 109.15 109.20—.24
DowDuPnt 1.52
119376 53.53 52.11 53.36+1.36
ElancoAnn 96041 29.85 28.89 29.30—.41
EllieMae 128497 99.60 98.90 98.95+17.03
EnCanag .06 651002 6.45 6.07 6.11+.01
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 90272 14.66 14.39 14.54+.29
ExxonMbl 3.28
125920 75.45 74.82 75.40+1.30
FstDatan 81076 25.33 24.92 25.05
FordM .60a 261777 8.47 8.38 8.46+.13
FrptMcM .20 155670 11.70 11.47 11.49—.04
GenElec .04m 670606 10.16 9.91 9.98—.05
GenMotors 1.52 91989 39.32 38.80 39.03+.40
Gerdau .02e 94839 4.22 4.13 4.19+.08
Goldcrpg .24 116641 11.01 10.81 10.86—.11
Hallibrtn .72 94408 31.35 30.66 30.84+.64
Hanesbdss .60 72815 18.89 18.25 18.60+.21
HPEntn .45e 138711 16.15 15.97 16.00+.16
HostHotls 1a 107322 18.09 17.84 17.98+.08
ICICIBk .16e 101968 9.73 9.63 9.67—.01
iShGold 74669 12.58 12.53 12.56+.03
iShBrazil .67e 368525 44.11 43.10 43.70+1.21
iShChinaLC .87e
193951 42.79 42.56 42.62+.08
iShEMkts .59e 660723 42.55 42.31 42.37+.35
iShiBoxIG 3.87
106868 116.25 116.03 116.25+.16
iSh20yrT 3.05
79383 121.75 121.20 121.56—.32
iSEafe 1.66e 281763 62.71 62.50 62.68+.72
iShiBxHYB 5.09
201739 85.27 85.07 85.24+.41
iShR2K 1.77e
207425 153.19 151.88 152.99+1.89
iShChina .61e 83239 59.53 59.14 59.17+.22
iShREst 2.76e 74650 84.45 83.57 83.87—.49
iShCorEafe 1.56e
123876 58.75 58.50 58.73+.76
Interpublic .84 88656 22.24 21.66 21.67—.14
iShJapanrs 110830 53.79 53.62 53.71+.93
iShCorEM .95e 129012 51.13 50.85 50.98+.45
ItauUnHs 199980 10.19 9.91 10.09+.31
JPMorgCh 3.20
128347 102.92 101.89 102.60+1.72
Keycorp .56 71974 17.38 17.17 17.23+.21
KindMorg .80 144803 18.56 18.35 18.48+.21
Kinrossg 141369 3.35 3.18 3.22—.11
Kroger s .56f 84493 28.80 27.81 28.58+1.03
LloydBkg .47a 212067 2.97 2.94 2.95+.04
MGM Rsts .48 74344 29.36 28.79 28.87—.12
Macys 1.51 126744 25.21 24.68 24.79—.22
MarathnO .20 131276 15.77 15.40 15.45+.18
Merck 2.20 130362 78.93 77.12 78.52+1.81
MetLife 1.68 74824 44.68 43.64 44.31+1.03
MolsCoorB 1.64 76329 62.00 59.01 59.19—6.17
MorgStan 1.20 123422 41.50 40.65 41.15+.94
Nabors .24 88376 2.96 2.83 2.91+.14
NewfldExp 538853 17.20 16.20 16.35+.15
NokiaCp .19e 293974 6.26 6.15 6.24+.03
Oracle .76 141493 51.55 51.19 51.22—.01
PG&ECp 2.12f
115315 15.47 14.38 15.43+1.10
ParsleyEn 79407 18.58 17.76 17.89—.15
PennyMac 1.88 79434 20.78 20.48 20.53—.79
PetrbrsA 78084 13.93 13.65 13.83+.67
Petrobras 167665 16.15 15.83 16.04+.72
Pfizer 1.44f 284612 42.01 41.39 41.87+.19
ProctGam 2.87 112046 99.34 97.98 99.26+.99
PulteGrp .44f 79458 27.54 26.59 27.31+.81
PyxusInt 72785 24.38 18.10 23.12+5.76
RangeRs .08 92752 10.82 10.35 10.41+.06
RegionsFn .56 151244 15.71 15.45 15.47+.11
S&P500ETF 4.13e
719697 274.52 272.34 274.10+3.48
SpdrLCapVs 84563 29.88 29.64 29.82+.35
SpdrLehHY 2.30
224997 35.44 35.36 35.42+.18
SpdrS&PRB .74e
90192 55.58 55.02 55.28+.57
SpdrOGEx .73e 243782 29.75 29.04 29.17+.35
SABESP .39e 72916 10.46 9.77 10.24+.03
Schlmbrg 2 x89807 44.36 43.74 44.06+.87
SeaLtdn 72040 16.17 15.56 16.00+.49
SnapIncAn 391474 9.17 8.77 8.80—.19
SwstnEngy 144304 4.10 4.00 4.01+.07
Sprint 164144 6.15 5.97 6.14+.19
Squaren 89131 75.89 74.84 75.59+1.27
SPMatls .98e 100697 54.03 53.12 53.96+1.18
SPHlthC 1.01e 90931 91.11 90.06 91.06+1.23
SPCnSt 1.28e 116940 54.51 53.96 54.35+.42
SPEngy 2.04e 106759 64.41 63.30 64.04+.80
SPDRFncl .46e
376521 26.23 25.93 26.13+.38
SPInds 1.12e 89096 74.76 73.87 74.60+1.14
SPTech .78e 97011 68.95 68.33 68.86+.90
SpdrRESel 89829 34.70 34.29 34.43—.24
SPUtil 1.55e 147533 56.07 55.35 55.79+.13
Synchrony .84 72569 30.99 30.42 30.44+.07
TaiwSemi .73e 88312 38.77 38.44 38.64+.35
TevaPhrm .73e 114618 19.21 18.93 19.12+.30
Transocn 84566 8.51 8.29 8.30+.09
Twitter 202197 30.80 30.23 30.39+.16
USFdsHln 75133 35.40 33.05 34.63—.65
UndrArms 308643 22.55 19.75 22.21+1.43
UnArCwi 101454 20.45 18.25 20.01+.86
USBancrp 1.48 75183 51.44 50.93 51.21+.66
USOilFd 177818 11.34 11.13 11.16+.15
USSteel .20 x77236 23.11 22.61 22.81+.29
ValeSA .29e 490651 11.91 11.27 11.85+.63
VanEGold .06e 234665 22.27 21.95 22.05—.03
VnEkRus .01e 105462 21.09 20.78 20.87+.11
VangREIT 3.08e
85881 84.55 83.51 83.82—.53
VangEmg 1.10e
113529 41.26 41.04 41.14+.40
VangFTSE 1.10e
116629 39.87 39.71 39.84+.52
Vereit .55 134263 8.38 8.26 8.28—.05
VerizonCm 2.41
108298 54.77 54.19 54.42+.37
WellsFargo 1.80f
220329 49.46 48.01 49.05+1.40
Weyerhsr 1.36 74175 25.62 25.13 25.33—.07
WmsCos 1.36 100894 27.06 26.56 26.73+.01
Yamanag .02 153639 2.76 2.58 2.61—.13
ZTOExpn 71670 19.44 18.41 18.80+.65
ZayoGrp 110919 25.50 24.81 25.46—.05
iPtShFutn 209383 33.47 32.85 33.25—.61

