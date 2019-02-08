BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 159292 3.12 2.87 2.92—.21 AT&TInc 2.04f 241860 29.56 29.10 29.55+.10 Alibaba 83247 167.65 163.75 167.36+.40 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 159292 3.12 2.87 2.92—.21 AT&TInc 2.04f 241860 29.56 29.10 29.55+.10 Alibaba 83247 167.65 163.75 167.36+.40 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 185260 9.72 9.49 9.65—.05 Altria 3.44f 85774 48.87 47.83 48.84+.12 Ambev .05e 941853 5.05 4.78 4.80—.22 Anadarko 1.20f 102706 42.75 40.91 41.84—.76 Annaly 1.20e 91582 10.42 10.34 10.42—.01 Aphrian 66567 9.77 9.13 9.43—.14 ArchDan 1.40f 65804 42.05 41.34 41.76+.36 Arconic .24 97691 18.20 16.66 17.10—.58 ArloTcn 96375 3.80 3.62 3.66—.11 AuroraCn 180610 7.85 7.46 7.59—.18 Avon 76389 2.52 2.43 2.50+.13 BB&TCp 1.62 121878 50.68 49.68 50.24—.22 BcoBrads .06a 159633 12.12 11.66 11.89+.03 BcoSantSA .21e 87857 4.54 4.47 4.53—.03 BkofAm .60 496075 28.32 27.86 28.29+.05 BarrickGld 139967 13.73 13.40 13.62+.28 BostonSci 63840 39.23 38.39 39.19+.34 BrMySq 1.64f 96187 50.25 49.58 50.22+.17 CVSHealth 2 66035 65.70 64.36 65.01—.74 Cemex .29t 121669 4.95 4.77 4.86—.08 CntryLink 2.16 111912 14.24 13.97 14.21+.09 ChesEng 532570 2.52 2.29 2.39—.08 CgpVelLCrd 74333 13.06 12.50 12.87+.05 CgpVelICrd 63527 10.21 9.77 9.92—.04 Citigroup 1.80 156300 62.52 61.01 62.01—.80 ClevCliffs .20 394289 12.26 11.20 11.83+.93 CocaCola 1.56 90749 49.50 49.11 49.50+.08 ConAgra .85 78399 22.24 21.74 22.19—.03 ConocoPhil 1.22 x65537 67.08 65.26 66.26—.91 Coty .50 434689 9.38 8.50 9.33+2.27 DenburyR 192107 1.88 1.68 1.71—.14 DeutschBk .83e 72559 8.22 8.04 8.19—.17 DevonE .32 70776 25.44 24.30 24.92—.38 DxSOXBrrs 64662 8.85 8.36 8.40+.03 DxGBullrs 81111 20.53 19.59 20.34+.84 DrGMBllrs .09e 84689 10.99 10.39 10.88+.68 DirSPBears 62419 24.85 24.12 24.13—.09 DxSPOGBls 61900 9.62 8.58 9.08—.44 DxSCBearrs 78410 11.01 10.71 10.71—.03 Disney 1.76f 63434 111.54 110.06 111.51+.56 DowDuPnt 1.52 102470 52.00 50.83 51.71—.47 ElancoAnn 99570 30.29 28.73 29.69+.19 EliLilly 2.58f 161951 121.43 117.45 119.60+2.10 EnCanag .06 462426 6.33 5.99 6.11—.19 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 65972 14.39 14.00 14.36—.05 ENSCO .04 65006 4.49 4.34 4.39—.09 Exelon 1.45f 86459 47.81 46.03 47.72—.41 ExxonMbl 3.28 x119592 74.07 72.73 73.98+.12 FiatChrys 92007 15.04 14.53 14.93—.30 FstDatan 112356 25.51 24.74 25.51+.54 FordM .60a 386305 8.41 8.16 8.39+.08 FrptMcM .20 237166 11.95 11.40 11.61—.25 GenElec .04m 1184840 10.10 9.54 9.81—.25 GenMotors 1.52 71991 38.71 38.01 38.70+.05 Gerdau .02e 80955 4.11 4.00 4.07—.01 GoldFLtd .02e 66539 3.66 3.53 3.62 Hallibrtn .72 98516 30.44 29.40 29.70—.80 Hanesbdss .60 121352 18.93 17.64 17.84—.87 HPEntn .45e 73014 15.93 15.62 15.92+.07 HostHotls 1a 65810 18.16 17.83 17.97—.22 iShGold 89843 12.61 12.57 12.59+.04 iShBrazil .67e 306872 43.40 42.17 43.07+.02 iShChinaLC .87e 235367 42.68 42.05 42.42+.01 iShEMkts .59e 642105 42.23 41.85 42.16—.24 iSEafe 1.66e 214403 62.03 61.61 62.02—.20 iShiBxHYB 5.09 167280 84.81 84.58 84.79—.02 iShR2K 1.77e 134519 149.90 148.50 149.85+.16 iShCorEafe 1.56e 73335 58.08 57.66 58.08—.18 iShJapanrs 102562 52.78 52.43 52.73—.47 iShCorEM .95e 127420 50.77 50.33 50.70—.27 ItauUnHs 292792 10.06 9.67 9.94+.18 JPMorgCh 3.20 128899 102.34 100.06 101.36—1.02 Keycorp .56 175045 17.03 16.72 16.97—.10 KindMorg .80 86133 18.02 17.77 18.02+.06 Kinrossg 86011 3.43 3.33 3.40+.07 Lowes 1.92 62171 97.35 95.98 97.17+.29 MarathnO .20 113261 15.32 14.83 15.13—.14 MarathPts 2.12 82759 64.10 61.92 62.72—.98 Masco .48 77920 35.98 35.21 35.90+.38 Merck 2.20 88423 77.54 76.57 77.52+.70 MetLife 1.68 93633 43.69 42.04 42.71—.81 MobileTele .53e 76865 7.94 7.44 7.61—.68 MorgStan 1.20 139839 41.34 40.12 40.81—.67 Nabors .24 120736 2.97 2.72 2.76—.18 NOilVarco .20 62776 28.50 27.74 28.35—.29 NewfldExp 90953 16.86 16.01 16.30—.48 NokiaCp .19e 374580 6.19 5.96 6.16+.20 OasisPet 74741 5.62 5.41 5.52—.07 Oracle .76 114027 51.03 49.82 51.03+.81 PG&ECp 2.12f 64860 14.57 13.71 14.20+.14 ParsleyEn 61055 17.96 17.23 17.64—.23 Petrobras 106860 15.85 15.40 15.69—.19 Pfizer 1.44f 260900 42.24 41.49 42.23+.53 PhilipMor 4.56 116510 80.02 76.40 79.98+3.25 ProctGam 2.87 74821 97.72 96.70 97.71+.57 RangeRs .08 149260 9.69 9.23 9.44—.22 RegionsFn .56 129058 15.57 15.24 15.44—.07 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 61772 34.72 34.41 34.72—.14 S&P500ETF 4.13e 756993 270.58 267.83 270.47+.33 SpdrLehHY 2.30 143067 35.23 35.13 35.23 SpdrS&PRB .74e 82786 54.75 53.69 54.15—.53 SpdrOGEx .73e 219123 28.85 27.80 28.36—.44 Schlmbrg 2 91723 43.50 42.23 42.78—.68 SchwIntEq .71e 79310 30.08 29.85 30.07—.11 Schwab .52 65120 45.00 43.88 44.76—.42 SibanyeG .14r 140251 4.36 4.02 4.30+.35 Skecherss 142977 32.95 31.34 31.91+4.21 SnapIncAn 550317 9.19 8.30 9.10+.53 SwstnEngy 213513 3.84 3.69 3.80+.08 Sprint 167112 5.93 5.76 5.90 Squaren 99378 73.49 70.23 73.49+1.54 SPHlthC 1.01e 72841 89.95 89.29 89.94+.17 SPCnSt 1.28e 110963 53.79 53.23 53.79+.25 SPEngy 2.04e 106296 63.21 61.87 62.94—.29 SPDRFncl .46e 548992 25.78 25.34 25.67—.13 SPInds 1.12e 159744 73.07 72.15 73.07+.11 SPTech .78e 84815 67.99 66.95 67.99+.39 SPUtil 1.55e 146251 55.71 55.19 55.68+.24 SunTrst 2 91707 65.03 63.84 64.37—.35 Synchrony .84 62074 30.23 29.77 29.94—.17 Tapestry 1.35 97257 34.58 33.45 33.86+.38 TevaPhrm .73e 77157 18.43 17.88 18.22—.13 Transocn 77445 8.33 8.05 8.28—.07 Twitter 406271 30.74 29.42 30.01—.79 UndrArms 88110 20.79 20.32 20.75+.38 USBancrp 1.48 86761 51.00 49.94 50.58—.37 USOilFd 138766 11.13 10.97 11.08+.01 USSteel .20 105835 22.64 21.51 21.95—.62 VICIPrn 1.0e 61241 21.71 21.45 21.69+.23 ValeSA .29e 668828 11.63 10.89 11.39+.22 VanEGold .06e 489013 22.45 22.07 22.34+.31 VnEkRus .01e 61717 20.86 20.69 20.76—.11 VEckOilSvc .47e 62187 16.74 16.28 16.49—.26 VanEJrGld 115900 32.45 31.81 32.33+.76 VangREIT 3.08e 68539 84.45 83.65 84.12 VangEmg 1.10e 123854 41.04 40.66 40.98—.16 VangFTSE 1.10e 88421 39.40 39.14 39.40—.14 Vereit .55 91832 8.24 8.14 8.19 VerizonCm 2.41 114830 53.96 53.30 53.95+.38 Vipshop 74125 7.39 7.21 7.39—.07 WPXEngy 136814 12.26 11.74 11.91—.33 WellsFargo 1.80f 206406 48.04 47.06 47.65—.43 WstnUnion .80f 143029 18.12 17.43 18.01—.31 WmsCos 1.36 77570 26.89 26.22 26.88+.20 Yamanag .02 140192 2.79 2.71 2.77+.08 ZayoGrp 137795 26.45 25.31 26.31—.29 iPtShFutn 192012 35.77 34.16 34.23—.42 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.