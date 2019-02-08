BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 159292 3.12 2.87 2.92—.21 AT&TInc 2.04f 241860 29.56 29.10 29.55+.10 Alibaba 83247 167.65 163.75 167.36+.40 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|159292
|3.12
|2.87
|2.92—.21
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|241860
|29.56
|29.10
|29.55+.10
|Alibaba
|83247
|167.65
|163.75
|167.36+.40
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|185260
|9.72
|9.49
|9.65—.05
|Altria 3.44f
|85774
|48.87
|47.83
|48.84+.12
|Ambev .05e
|941853
|5.05
|4.78
|4.80—.22
|Anadarko 1.20f
|102706
|42.75
|40.91
|41.84—.76
|Annaly 1.20e
|91582
|10.42
|10.34
|10.42—.01
|Aphrian
|66567
|9.77
|9.13
|9.43—.14
|ArchDan 1.40f
|65804
|42.05
|41.34
|41.76+.36
|Arconic .24
|97691
|18.20
|16.66
|17.10—.58
|ArloTcn
|96375
|3.80
|3.62
|3.66—.11
|AuroraCn
|180610
|7.85
|7.46
|7.59—.18
|Avon
|76389
|2.52
|2.43
|2.50+.13
|BB&TCp 1.62
|121878
|50.68
|49.68
|50.24—.22
|BcoBrads .06a
|159633
|12.12
|11.66
|11.89+.03
|BcoSantSA .21e
|87857
|4.54
|4.47
|4.53—.03
|BkofAm .60
|496075
|28.32
|27.86
|28.29+.05
|BarrickGld
|139967
|13.73
|13.40
|13.62+.28
|BostonSci
|63840
|39.23
|38.39
|39.19+.34
|BrMySq 1.64f
|96187
|50.25
|49.58
|50.22+.17
|CVSHealth 2
|66035
|65.70
|64.36
|65.01—.74
|Cemex .29t
|121669
|4.95
|4.77
|4.86—.08
|CntryLink 2.16
|111912
|14.24
|13.97
|14.21+.09
|ChesEng
|532570
|2.52
|2.29
|2.39—.08
|CgpVelLCrd
|74333
|13.06
|12.50
|12.87+.05
|CgpVelICrd
|63527
|10.21
|9.77
|9.92—.04
|Citigroup 1.80
|156300
|62.52
|61.01
|62.01—.80
|ClevCliffs .20
|394289
|12.26
|11.20
|11.83+.93
|CocaCola 1.56
|90749
|49.50
|49.11
|49.50+.08
|ConAgra .85
|78399
|22.24
|21.74
|22.19—.03
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|
|x65537
|67.08
|65.26
|66.26—.91
|Coty .50
|434689
|9.38
|8.50
|9.33+2.27
|DenburyR
|192107
|1.88
|1.68
|1.71—.14
|DeutschBk .83e
|72559
|8.22
|8.04
|8.19—.17
|DevonE .32
|70776
|25.44
|24.30
|24.92—.38
|DxSOXBrrs
|64662
|8.85
|8.36
|8.40+.03
|DxGBullrs
|81111
|20.53
|19.59
|20.34+.84
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|84689
|10.99
|10.39
|10.88+.68
|DirSPBears
|62419
|24.85
|24.12
|24.13—.09
|DxSPOGBls
|61900
|9.62
|8.58
|9.08—.44
|DxSCBearrs
|78410
|11.01
|10.71
|10.71—.03
|Disney 1.76f
|63434
|111.54
|110.06
|111.51+.56
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|102470
|52.00
|50.83
|51.71—.47
|ElancoAnn
|99570
|30.29
|28.73
|29.69+.19
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|161951
|121.43
|117.45
|119.60+2.10
|EnCanag .06
|462426
|6.33
|5.99
|6.11—.19
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|65972
|14.39
|14.00
|14.36—.05
|ENSCO .04
|65006
|4.49
|4.34
|4.39—.09
|Exelon 1.45f
|86459
|47.81
|46.03
|47.72—.41
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|
|x119592
|74.07
|72.73
|73.98+.12
|FiatChrys
|92007
|15.04
|14.53
|14.93—.30
|FstDatan
|112356
|25.51
|24.74
|25.51+.54
|FordM .60a
|386305
|8.41
|8.16
|8.39+.08
|FrptMcM .20
|237166
|11.95
|11.40
|11.61—.25
|GenElec .04m
|1184840
|10.10
|9.54
|9.81—.25
|GenMotors 1.52
|71991
|38.71
|38.01
|38.70+.05
|Gerdau .02e
|80955
|4.11
|4.00
|4.07—.01
|GoldFLtd .02e
|66539
|3.66
|3.53
|3.62
|Hallibrtn .72
|98516
|30.44
|29.40
|29.70—.80
|Hanesbdss .60
|121352
|18.93
|17.64
|17.84—.87
|HPEntn .45e
|73014
|15.93
|15.62
|15.92+.07
|HostHotls 1a
|65810
|18.16
|17.83
|17.97—.22
|iShGold
|89843
|12.61
|12.57
|12.59+.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|306872
|43.40
|42.17
|43.07+.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|235367
|42.68
|42.05
|42.42+.01
|iShEMkts .59e
|642105
|42.23
|41.85
|42.16—.24
|iSEafe 1.66e
|214403
|62.03
|61.61
|62.02—.20
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|167280
|84.81
|84.58
|84.79—.02
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|134519
|149.90
|148.50
|149.85+.16
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|73335
|58.08
|57.66
|58.08—.18
|iShJapanrs
|102562
|52.78
|52.43
|52.73—.47
|iShCorEM .95e
|127420
|50.77
|50.33
|50.70—.27
|ItauUnHs
|292792
|10.06
|9.67
|9.94+.18
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|128899
|102.34
|100.06
|101.36—1.02
|Keycorp .56
|175045
|17.03
|16.72
|16.97—.10
|KindMorg .80
|86133
|18.02
|17.77
|18.02+.06
|Kinrossg
|86011
|3.43
|3.33
|3.40+.07
|Lowes 1.92
|62171
|97.35
|95.98
|97.17+.29
|MarathnO .20
|113261
|15.32
|14.83
|15.13—.14
|MarathPts 2.12
|82759
|64.10
|61.92
|62.72—.98
|Masco .48
|77920
|35.98
|35.21
|35.90+.38
|Merck 2.20
|88423
|77.54
|76.57
|77.52+.70
|MetLife 1.68
|93633
|43.69
|42.04
|42.71—.81
|MobileTele .53e
|76865
|7.94
|7.44
|7.61—.68
|MorgStan 1.20
|139839
|41.34
|40.12
|40.81—.67
|Nabors .24
|120736
|2.97
|2.72
|2.76—.18
|NOilVarco .20
|62776
|28.50
|27.74
|28.35—.29
|NewfldExp
|90953
|16.86
|16.01
|16.30—.48
|NokiaCp .19e
|374580
|6.19
|5.96
|6.16+.20
|OasisPet
|74741
|5.62
|5.41
|5.52—.07
|Oracle .76
|114027
|51.03
|49.82
|51.03+.81
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|64860
|14.57
|13.71
|14.20+.14
|ParsleyEn
|61055
|17.96
|17.23
|17.64—.23
|Petrobras
|106860
|15.85
|15.40
|15.69—.19
|Pfizer 1.44f
|260900
|42.24
|41.49
|42.23+.53
|PhilipMor 4.56
|116510
|80.02
|76.40
|79.98+3.25
|ProctGam 2.87
|74821
|97.72
|96.70
|97.71+.57
|RangeRs .08
|149260
|9.69
|9.23
|9.44—.22
|RegionsFn .56
|129058
|15.57
|15.24
|15.44—.07
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|
|61772
|34.72
|34.41
|34.72—.14
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|756993
|270.58
|267.83
|270.47+.33
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|143067
|35.23
|35.13
|35.23
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|82786
|54.75
|53.69
|54.15—.53
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|219123
|28.85
|27.80
|28.36—.44
|Schlmbrg 2
|91723
|43.50
|42.23
|42.78—.68
|SchwIntEq .71e
|79310
|30.08
|29.85
|30.07—.11
|Schwab .52
|65120
|45.00
|43.88
|44.76—.42
|SibanyeG .14r
|140251
|4.36
|4.02
|4.30+.35
|Skecherss
|142977
|32.95
|31.34
|31.91+4.21
|SnapIncAn
|550317
|9.19
|8.30
|9.10+.53
|SwstnEngy
|213513
|3.84
|3.69
|3.80+.08
|Sprint
|167112
|5.93
|5.76
|5.90
|Squaren
|99378
|73.49
|70.23
|73.49+1.54
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|72841
|89.95
|89.29
|89.94+.17
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|110963
|53.79
|53.23
|53.79+.25
|SPEngy 2.04e
|106296
|63.21
|61.87
|62.94—.29
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|548992
|25.78
|25.34
|25.67—.13
|SPInds 1.12e
|159744
|73.07
|72.15
|73.07+.11
|SPTech .78e
|84815
|67.99
|66.95
|67.99+.39
|SPUtil 1.55e
|146251
|55.71
|55.19
|55.68+.24
|SunTrst 2
|91707
|65.03
|63.84
|64.37—.35
|Synchrony .84
|62074
|30.23
|29.77
|29.94—.17
|Tapestry 1.35
|97257
|34.58
|33.45
|33.86+.38
|TevaPhrm .73e
|77157
|18.43
|17.88
|18.22—.13
|Transocn
|77445
|8.33
|8.05
|8.28—.07
|Twitter
|406271
|30.74
|29.42
|30.01—.79
|UndrArms
|88110
|20.79
|20.32
|20.75+.38
|USBancrp 1.48
|86761
|51.00
|49.94
|50.58—.37
|USOilFd
|138766
|11.13
|10.97
|11.08+.01
|USSteel .20
|105835
|22.64
|21.51
|21.95—.62
|VICIPrn 1.0e
|61241
|21.71
|21.45
|21.69+.23
|ValeSA .29e
|668828
|11.63
|10.89
|11.39+.22
|VanEGold .06e
|489013
|22.45
|22.07
|22.34+.31
|VnEkRus .01e
|61717
|20.86
|20.69
|20.76—.11
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|62187
|16.74
|16.28
|16.49—.26
|VanEJrGld
|115900
|32.45
|31.81
|32.33+.76
|VangREIT 3.08e
|68539
|84.45
|83.65
|84.12
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|123854
|41.04
|40.66
|40.98—.16
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|88421
|39.40
|39.14
|39.40—.14
|Vereit .55
|91832
|8.24
|8.14
|8.19
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|114830
|53.96
|53.30
|53.95+.38
|Vipshop
|74125
|7.39
|7.21
|7.39—.07
|WPXEngy
|136814
|12.26
|11.74
|11.91—.33
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|206406
|48.04
|47.06
|47.65—.43
|WstnUnion .80f
|143029
|18.12
|17.43
|18.01—.31
|WmsCos 1.36
|77570
|26.89
|26.22
|26.88+.20
|Yamanag .02
|140192
|2.79
|2.71
|2.77+.08
|ZayoGrp
|137795
|26.45
|25.31
|26.31—.29
|iPtShFutn
|192012
|35.77
|34.16
|34.23—.42
