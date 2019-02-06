BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 142273 3.24 3.07 3.21+.05 AT&TInc 2.04f 224410 29.79 29.52 29.56—.07 Alibaba 112626 173.09 169.99 171.52—.31 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|142273
|3.24
|3.07
|3.21+.05
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|224410
|29.79
|29.52
|29.56—.07
|Alibaba
|112626
|173.09
|169.99
|171.52—.31
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|146564
|10.06
|9.88
|9.91—.12
|Altria 3.44f
|88138
|49.37
|48.74
|49.27+.23
|Ambev .05e
|224511
|4.100
|4.85
|4.88—.15
|Anadarko 1.20f
|
|118918
|47.11
|45.26
|45.45—3.63
|Annaly 1.20e
|120038
|10.42
|10.35
|10.39—.05
|AnteroRes 1
|56116
|9.75
|9.30
|9.32—.34
|Aphrian
|117890
|10.30
|9.50
|9.70—1.01
|ArchDan 1.34
|61945
|41.90
|41.40
|41.87+.02
|Arconic .24
|105252
|18.87
|17.85
|18.32—.49
|ArloTcn
|241539
|5.17
|3.72
|3.86—3.71
|AuroraCn
|277448
|7.76
|7.31
|7.57—.33
|Avon
|81615
|2.67
|2.47
|2.54—.10
|BPPLC 2.38
|98985
|43.41
|43.04
|43.04+.22
|BRFSA
|62404
|6.75
|6.54
|6.61—.38
|BcoBrads .06a
|153820
|12.12
|11.68
|11.79—.61
|BkofAm .60
|355941
|28.90
|28.54
|28.73—.05
|BarrickGld
|105799
|13.39
|13.15
|13.24—.12
|BostonSci
|113317
|39.02
|37.25
|38.77+1.02
|BrMySq 1.64f
|130823
|51.22
|50.00
|51.14+.99
|BrixmorP 1.12f
|85917
|17.70
|17.42
|17.50—.22
|CVSHealth 2
|63370
|66.29
|65.36
|66.03+.36
|CabotO&G .28f
|55597
|24.65
|24.09
|24.14—.62
|CanopyGrn
|127220
|47.62
|44.63
|46.53—2.11
|Cemex .29t
|72243
|5.50
|5.30
|5.32—.18
|CntryLink 2.16
|149398
|14.87
|14.26
|14.35—.23
|ChesEng
|452462
|2.73
|2.58
|2.60—.10
|CgpVelLCrd
|123609
|14.09
|13.12
|13.83+.20
|CgpVelICrd
|75627
|9.78
|9.10
|9.27—.15
|Citigroup 1.80
|136004
|64.61
|63.56
|63.89+.08
|ClevCliffs .20
|175554
|11.10
|10.41
|11.08+.61
|CocaCola 1.56
|86890
|49.36
|49.02
|49.26
|ConAgra .85
|94477
|22.15
|21.86
|21.92—.17
|Coty .50
|157096
|7.92
|7.42
|7.44—.37
|DRHorton .50
|65050
|38.33
|37.31
|37.53—.82
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|62248
|50.78
|49.86
|50.52—.02
|DxSOXBrrs
|89165
|8.24
|7.66
|7.86—.68
|DxGBullrs
|85331
|21.01
|19.97
|20.04—.99
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|85802
|11.47
|10.64
|10.69—.70
|DxSCBearrs
|59698
|10.65
|10.39
|10.48+.02
|Disney 1.76f
|
|142203
|113.92
|111.07
|111.41—1.25
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|
|113430
|54.30
|53.16
|53.21—1.05
|ElancoAnn
|65455
|29.60
|28.00
|29.01—1.21
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|74201
|120.82
|117.74
|119.27—1.16
|EnCanag .06
|236597
|6.87
|6.68
|6.73—.07
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|65974
|15.20
|14.94
|14.98—.12
|ENSCO .04
|74499
|4.77
|4.56
|4.70+.04
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|108586
|75.77
|75.13
|75.26—.33
|FstDatan
|84375
|25.43
|24.96
|25.15—.28
|FirstEngy 1.52f
|
|x64293
|38.82
|38.28
|38.66+.35
|FordM .60a
|326301
|8.90
|8.68
|8.72—.03
|FrptMcM .20
|177476
|12.05
|11.78
|11.91+.04
|GenElec .04m
|1200649
|10.91
|10.43
|10.47—.16
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|168752
|40.74
|39.53
|39.91+.61
|Gerdau .02e
|98894
|4.27
|4.12
|4.14—.20
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|
|56864
|40.76
|39.85
|40.68+1.23
|HPInc .64
|58326
|23.09
|22.80
|23.07+.27
|Hanesbdss .60
|67782
|15.70
|15.33
|15.57—.03
|HarmonyG .05
|57733
|2.15
|2.05
|2.07+.02
|HPEntn .45e
|71590
|16.19
|15.90
|16.09+.20
|ICICIBk .16e
|57038
|10.04
|9.92
|10.00+.17
|ING .14e
|91407
|12.71
|12.55
|12.56+.62
|iShGold
|117546
|12.59
|12.51
|12.51—.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|420193
|44.22
|43.16
|43.33—1.88
|iShEMU .86e
|61622
|37.84
|37.41
|37.73—.11
|iShSilver
|78184
|14.86
|14.67
|14.68—.19
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|255010
|43.49
|42.79
|42.88—.53
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|61163
|107.22
|106.99
|107.05—.06
|iShEMkts .59e
|580761
|43.25
|42.74
|42.83—.59
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|70835
|116.40
|116.04
|116.08—.22
|iSEafe 1.66e
|196275
|63.30
|62.96
|63.06—.32
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|259330
|85.21
|85.02
|85.10—.08
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|133878
|151.37
|150.10
|150.93—.19
|iShREst 2.76e
|98189
|83.90
|83.22
|83.46—.58
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|100700
|59.28
|58.98
|59.05—.36
|Interpublic .84
|97716
|22.91
|21.44
|21.61—1.29
|iShCorEM .95e
|127497
|51.94
|51.35
|51.47—.67
|ItauUnHs
|344876
|10.06
|9.79
|9.81—.40
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|85699
|104.62
|103.47
|103.74—.05
|JPMAlerian 2.29
|
|84787
|25.50
|25.07
|25.12—.29
|Keycorp .56
|160900
|16.56
|16.27
|16.49+.13
|KindMorg .80
|132297
|18.37
|18.01
|18.06—.41
|Kinrossg
|169051
|3.47
|3.35
|3.38—.06
|Macys 1.51
|67667
|25.89
|25.23
|25.37—.59
|MarathnO .20
|97364
|16.08
|15.73
|15.91—.03
|Merck 2.20
|78102
|77.73
|76.63
|77.39+.24
|MetLife 1.68
|63707
|45.55
|44.78
|45.20
|MorgStan 1.20
|96120
|42.85
|42.09
|42.38—.07
|Nabors .24
|62528
|3.23
|3.12
|3.21—.01
|NYCmtyB .68
|106757
|12.20
|11.89
|12.03+.21
|NYTimes .20f
|108420
|30.60
|27.60
|29.69+2.78
|NobleCorp .08
|59991
|3.45
|3.28
|3.41+.03
|NokiaCp .19e
|232587
|6.11
|6.04
|6.05+.01
|OasisPet
|59183
|5.94
|5.71
|5.76—.05
|Oracle .76
|92193
|51.49
|50.97
|51.26+.02
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|59052
|14.14
|13.66
|13.67—.41
|Penney
|69193
|1.36
|1.30
|1.32—.03
|PetrbrsA
|79196
|13.89
|13.65
|13.74—.44
|Petrobras
|193998
|16.37
|16.10
|16.22—.41
|Pfizer 1.44f
|156060
|42.37
|41.79
|42.33+.22
|PitnyBw .20m
|82504
|7.05
|6.44
|6.83+.23
|PlainsAAP 1.95
|64752
|24.00
|23.21
|23.29+.40
|ProctGam 2.87
|86369
|98.32
|97.12
|97.92+.48
|RangeRs .08
|106213
|10.70
|10.10
|10.14—.58
|RegionsFn .56
|75063
|15.50
|15.26
|15.41
|SpdrGold
|65944
|124.19
|123.40
|123.44—.84
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|579859
|273.34
|271.92
|272.74—.36
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|169237
|35.41
|35.33
|35.38+.01
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|142601
|30.55
|30.04
|30.10—.36
|Schlmbrg 2
|67430
|45.22
|44.78
|45.07—.07
|Schwab .52
|62401
|46.69
|45.80
|46.11—.48
|SnapIncAn
|1471773
|9.09
|8.35
|8.59+1.55
|SwstnEngy
|378121
|4.25
|3.90
|3.98—.26
|Spotifyn
|75733
|137.35
|129.60
|135.45—3.95
|Sprint
|154996
|5.93
|5.79
|5.84—.03
|Squaren
|100547
|73.28
|70.82
|72.67+.39
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|61146
|90.81
|90.09
|90.77+.41
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|190060
|53.67
|53.42
|53.58+.01
|SPEngy 2.04e
|68037
|65.01
|64.60
|64.66—.48
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|515296
|26.20
|25.97
|26.06—.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|155576
|73.81
|73.21
|73.46+.02
|SPTech .78e
|101896
|68.73
|68.13
|68.54+.23
|SPUtil 1.55e
|92042
|54.94
|54.45
|54.72—.03
|Synchrony .84
|68168
|30.27
|29.74
|30.11+.12
|TaiwSemi .73e
|87947
|38.82
|38.31
|38.74+.49
|TevaPhrm .73e
|98785
|20.00
|19.16
|19.17—.79
|Transocn
|65982
|8.87
|8.68
|8.83—.01
|TurqHillRs
|59434
|1.70
|1.66
|1.69+.01
|Twitter
|333507
|35.25
|33.75
|34.16—.21
|USOilFd
|191781
|11.41
|11.13
|11.32+.03
|USSteel .20
|102401
|23.49
|22.87
|23.17+.08
|ValeSA .29e
|676688
|11.97
|11.19
|11.36—.75
|VanEGold .06e
|445672
|22.60
|22.21
|22.22—.39
|VnEkRus .01e
|73914
|21.21
|20.98
|21.02—.32
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|82976
|101.97
|100.03
|101.30+2.45
|VanEJrGld
|222215
|32.84
|32.04
|32.05—.73
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|84157
|83.89
|83.16
|83.43—.55
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|192931
|41.89
|41.45
|41.53—.50
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|80561
|40.23
|40.02
|40.05—.26
|Vereit .55
|77387
|8.14
|8.06
|8.11
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|110825
|54.37
|53.68
|53.79—.35
|Visa s 1
|61458
|142.42
|141.05
|141.49—1.04
|WPXEngy
|78794
|13.05
|12.71
|12.89—.03
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|119911
|49.53
|49.07
|49.22—.05
|WmsCos 1.36
|58832
|27.33
|27.02
|27.06—.29
|Yamanag .02
|91990
|2.85
|2.74
|2.75—.06
|Zendesk
|94079
|78.85
|71.01
|72.40+3.80
|iPtShFutn
|167866
|33.91
|33.08
|33.53—.18
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.