BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 142273 3.24 3.07 3.21+.05 AT&TInc 2.04f 224410 29.79 29.52 29.56—.07 Alibaba 112626 173.09 169.99 171.52—.31 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 146564 10.06 9.88 9.91—.12 Altria 3.44f 88138 49.37 48.74 49.27+.23 Ambev .05e 224511 4.100 4.85 4.88—.15 Anadarko 1.20f 118918 47.11 45.26 45.45—3.63 Annaly 1.20e 120038 10.42 10.35 10.39—.05 AnteroRes 1 56116 9.75 9.30 9.32—.34 Aphrian 117890 10.30 9.50 9.70—1.01 ArchDan 1.34 61945 41.90 41.40 41.87+.02 Arconic .24 105252 18.87 17.85 18.32—.49 ArloTcn 241539 5.17 3.72 3.86—3.71 AuroraCn 277448 7.76 7.31 7.57—.33 Avon 81615 2.67 2.47 2.54—.10 BPPLC 2.38 98985 43.41 43.04 43.04+.22 BRFSA 62404 6.75 6.54 6.61—.38 BcoBrads .06a 153820 12.12 11.68 11.79—.61 BkofAm .60 355941 28.90 28.54 28.73—.05 BarrickGld 105799 13.39 13.15 13.24—.12 BostonSci 113317 39.02 37.25 38.77+1.02 BrMySq 1.64f 130823 51.22 50.00 51.14+.99 BrixmorP 1.12f 85917 17.70 17.42 17.50—.22 CVSHealth 2 63370 66.29 65.36 66.03+.36 CabotO&G .28f 55597 24.65 24.09 24.14—.62 CanopyGrn 127220 47.62 44.63 46.53—2.11 Cemex .29t 72243 5.50 5.30 5.32—.18 CntryLink 2.16 149398 14.87 14.26 14.35—.23 ChesEng 452462 2.73 2.58 2.60—.10 CgpVelLCrd 123609 14.09 13.12 13.83+.20 CgpVelICrd 75627 9.78 9.10 9.27—.15 Citigroup 1.80 136004 64.61 63.56 63.89+.08 ClevCliffs .20 175554 11.10 10.41 11.08+.61 CocaCola 1.56 86890 49.36 49.02 49.26 ConAgra .85 94477 22.15 21.86 21.92—.17 Coty .50 157096 7.92 7.42 7.44—.37 DRHorton .50 65050 38.33 37.31 37.53—.82 DeltaAir 1.40f 62248 50.78 49.86 50.52—.02 DxSOXBrrs 89165 8.24 7.66 7.86—.68 DxGBullrs 85331 21.01 19.97 20.04—.99 DrGMBllrs .09e 85802 11.47 10.64 10.69—.70 DxSCBearrs 59698 10.65 10.39 10.48+.02 Disney 1.76f 142203 113.92 111.07 111.41—1.25 DowDuPnt 1.52 113430 54.30 53.16 53.21—1.05 ElancoAnn 65455 29.60 28.00 29.01—1.21 EliLilly 2.58f 74201 120.82 117.74 119.27—1.16 EnCanag .06 236597 6.87 6.68 6.73—.07 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 65974 15.20 14.94 14.98—.12 ENSCO .04 74499 4.77 4.56 4.70+.04 ExxonMbl 3.28 108586 75.77 75.13 75.26—.33 FstDatan 84375 25.43 24.96 25.15—.28 FirstEngy 1.52f x64293 38.82 38.28 38.66+.35 FordM .60a 326301 8.90 8.68 8.72—.03 FrptMcM .20 177476 12.05 11.78 11.91+.04 GenElec .04m 1200649 10.91 10.43 10.47—.16 GenMotors 1.52 168752 40.74 39.53 39.91+.61 Gerdau .02e 98894 4.27 4.12 4.14—.20 GlaxoSKln 2.89e 56864 40.76 39.85 40.68+1.23 HPInc .64 58326 23.09 22.80 23.07+.27 Hanesbdss .60 67782 15.70 15.33 15.57—.03 HarmonyG .05 57733 2.15 2.05 2.07+.02 HPEntn .45e 71590 16.19 15.90 16.09+.20 ICICIBk .16e 57038 10.04 9.92 10.00+.17 ING .14e 91407 12.71 12.55 12.56+.62 iShGold 117546 12.59 12.51 12.51—.08 iShBrazil .67e 420193 44.22 43.16 43.33—1.88 iShEMU .86e 61622 37.84 37.41 37.73—.11 iShSilver 78184 14.86 14.67 14.68—.19 iShChinaLC .87e 255010 43.49 42.79 42.88—.53 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 61163 107.22 106.99 107.05—.06 iShEMkts .59e 580761 43.25 42.74 42.83—.59 iShiBoxIG 3.87 70835 116.40 116.04 116.08—.22 iSEafe 1.66e 196275 63.30 62.96 63.06—.32 iShiBxHYB 5.09 259330 85.21 85.02 85.10—.08 iShR2K 1.77e 133878 151.37 150.10 150.93—.19 iShREst 2.76e 98189 83.90 83.22 83.46—.58 iShCorEafe 1.56e 100700 59.28 58.98 59.05—.36 Interpublic .84 97716 22.91 21.44 21.61—1.29 iShCorEM .95e 127497 51.94 51.35 51.47—.67 ItauUnHs 344876 10.06 9.79 9.81—.40 JPMorgCh 3.20 85699 104.62 103.47 103.74—.05 JPMAlerian 2.29 84787 25.50 25.07 25.12—.29 Keycorp .56 160900 16.56 16.27 16.49+.13 KindMorg .80 132297 18.37 18.01 18.06—.41 Kinrossg 169051 3.47 3.35 3.38—.06 Macys 1.51 67667 25.89 25.23 25.37—.59 MarathnO .20 97364 16.08 15.73 15.91—.03 Merck 2.20 78102 77.73 76.63 77.39+.24 MetLife 1.68 63707 45.55 44.78 45.20 MorgStan 1.20 96120 42.85 42.09 42.38—.07 Nabors .24 62528 3.23 3.12 3.21—.01 NYCmtyB .68 106757 12.20 11.89 12.03+.21 NYTimes .20f 108420 30.60 27.60 29.69+2.78 NobleCorp .08 59991 3.45 3.28 3.41+.03 NokiaCp .19e 232587 6.11 6.04 6.05+.01 OasisPet 59183 5.94 5.71 5.76—.05 Oracle .76 92193 51.49 50.97 51.26+.02 PG&ECp 2.12f 59052 14.14 13.66 13.67—.41 Penney 69193 1.36 1.30 1.32—.03 PetrbrsA 79196 13.89 13.65 13.74—.44 Petrobras 193998 16.37 16.10 16.22—.41 Pfizer 1.44f 156060 42.37 41.79 42.33+.22 PitnyBw .20m 82504 7.05 6.44 6.83+.23 PlainsAAP 1.95 64752 24.00 23.21 23.29+.40 ProctGam 2.87 86369 98.32 97.12 97.92+.48 RangeRs .08 106213 10.70 10.10 10.14—.58 RegionsFn .56 75063 15.50 15.26 15.41 SpdrGold 65944 124.19 123.40 123.44—.84 S&P500ETF 4.13e 579859 273.34 271.92 272.74—.36 SpdrLehHY 2.30 169237 35.41 35.33 35.38+.01 SpdrOGEx .73e 142601 30.55 30.04 30.10—.36 Schlmbrg 2 67430 45.22 44.78 45.07—.07 Schwab .52 62401 46.69 45.80 46.11—.48 SnapIncAn 1471773 9.09 8.35 8.59+1.55 SwstnEngy 378121 4.25 3.90 3.98—.26 Spotifyn 75733 137.35 129.60 135.45—3.95 Sprint 154996 5.93 5.79 5.84—.03 Squaren 100547 73.28 70.82 72.67+.39 SPHlthC 1.01e 61146 90.81 90.09 90.77+.41 SPCnSt 1.28e 190060 53.67 53.42 53.58+.01 SPEngy 2.04e 68037 65.01 64.60 64.66—.48 SPDRFncl .46e 515296 26.20 25.97 26.06—.03 SPInds 1.12e 155576 73.81 73.21 73.46+.02 SPTech .78e 101896 68.73 68.13 68.54+.23 SPUtil 1.55e 92042 54.94 54.45 54.72—.03 Synchrony .84 68168 30.27 29.74 30.11+.12 TaiwSemi .73e 87947 38.82 38.31 38.74+.49 TevaPhrm .73e 98785 20.00 19.16 19.17—.79 Transocn 65982 8.87 8.68 8.83—.01 TurqHillRs 59434 1.70 1.66 1.69+.01 Twitter 333507 35.25 33.75 34.16—.21 USOilFd 191781 11.41 11.13 11.32+.03 USSteel .20 102401 23.49 22.87 23.17+.08 ValeSA .29e 676688 11.97 11.19 11.36—.75 VanEGold .06e 445672 22.60 22.21 22.22—.39 VnEkRus .01e 73914 21.21 20.98 21.02—.32 VnEkSemi .58e 82976 101.97 100.03 101.30+2.45 VanEJrGld 222215 32.84 32.04 32.05—.73 VangREIT 3.08e 84157 83.89 83.16 83.43—.55 VangEmg 1.10e 192931 41.89 41.45 41.53—.50 VangFTSE 1.10e 80561 40.23 40.02 40.05—.26 Vereit .55 77387 8.14 8.06 8.11 VerizonCm 2.41 110825 54.37 53.68 53.79—.35 Visa s 1 61458 142.42 141.05 141.49—1.04 WPXEngy 78794 13.05 12.71 12.89—.03 WellsFargo 1.80f 119911 49.53 WPXEngy 78794 13.05 12.71 12.89—.03 WellsFargo 1.80f 119911 49.53 49.07 49.22—.05 WmsCos 1.36 58832 27.33 27.02 27.06—.29 Yamanag .02 91990 2.85 2.74 2.75—.06 Zendesk 94079 78.85 71.01 72.40+3.80 iPtShFutn 167866 33.91 33.08 33.53—.18 