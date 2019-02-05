BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 166635 3.19 3.00 3.16+.16 AT&TInc 2.04f 290199 29.71 29.47 29.63+.02 AbbVie 4.28f 77338 80.06 78.22 79.69+1.16 Alibaba…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 166635 3.19 3.00 3.16+.16 AT&TInc 2.04f 290199 29.71 29.47 29.63+.02 AbbVie 4.28f 77338 80.06 78.22 79.69+1.16 Alibaba 127373 171.95 168.00 171.83+5.13 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 161925 10.07 9.96 10.03+.02 Alticen 79876 20.50 19.84 20.44+.62 Altria 3.44f 176737 49.15 48.62 49.04—.07 Ambev .05e 296205 5.10 4.96 5.03+.06 Annaly 1.20e 114288 10.44 10.35 10.44+.04 Aphrian 230974 10.89 9.25 10.71—.13 ArchDan 1.34 103042 43.71 41.42 41.85—2.64 AuroraCn 497202 8.24 7.52 7.90—.14 Avon 113095 2.76 2.56 2.64 BPPLC 2.38 111158 42.89 42.52 42.82+1.43 BRFSA 85351 7.00 6.70 6.99+.48 BcoBrads .06a 116960 12.54 12.25 12.40+.01 BcoSantSA .21e 84385 4.72 4.65 4.71+.06 BkofAm .60 466115 28.88 28.57 28.78—.10 BarrickGld 87211 13.40 13.12 13.36+.01 Boeing 8.22f 72132 410.75 399.55 410.18+13.18 BostonSci 104508 38.14 37.58 37.75—.18 BoxIncn 83750 23.68 22.19 23.45+1.88 BrMySq 1.64f 150055 51.07 50.09 50.15—.70 BrixmorP 1.12f 584497 17.76 17.26 17.72+.20 CNXResc .04 70138 11.27 10.63 10.70—.01 CVSHealth 2 66933 66.38 65.39 65.67—.24 CanopyGrn 106663 49.86 47.57 48.64—1.08 CntryLink 2.16 286754 14.99 14.47 14.58—.45 ChesEng 596683 2.81 2.70 2.70—.09 ChurchDwts .91f 75453 62.00 59.64 60.46—4.91 CgpVelLCrd 144855 14.38 13.49 13.63—.82 CgpVelICrd 78676 9.52 8.96 9.42+.50 Citigroup 1.80 133070 64.20 63.35 63.81—.25 ClevCliffs .20 78103 10.72 10.41 10.47—.15 CocaCola 1.56 123584 49.47 49.10 49.26+.01 ConAgra .85 105783 22.22 21.66 22.09+.42 Coty .50 103311 8.02 7.67 7.81+.17 DeltaAir 1.40f 87257 51.06 50.02 50.54+.20 DevonE .32 89162 27.38 26.85 26.86—.30 DxGBullrs 75830 21.03 19.99 21.03+.28 DrGMBllrs .09e 64407 11.39 10.85 11.39+.29 DxSCBearrs 67627 10.63 10.34 10.46—.03 Disney 1.76f 131913 112.74 111.45 112.66+.86 DowDuPnt 1.52 138576 54.39 53.05 54.26+1.13 EliLilly 2.58f 77456 121.74 120.40 120.43+.26 EmersonEl 1.96f 68567 67.28 65.20 66.90—.75 EnCanag .06 229995 7.04 6.78 6.80—.21 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 113274 15.19 14.99 15.10+.02 ENSCO .04 92001 4.76 4.59 4.66+.02 EntProdPt 1.74f 66011 28.74 28.35 28.58 EsteeLdr 1.72f 105174 157.01 148.42 152.02+15.85 ExxonMbl 3.28 127850 75.64 75.01 75.59+.77 FstDatan 132470 25.46 24.82 25.43+.40 FirstEngy 1.52f 98806 38.75 38.34 38.69+.15 Fitbitn 98068 6.50 6.11 6.35+.18 FordM .60a 261269 8.76 8.65 8.75+.05 FrptMcM .20 184961 12.01 11.77 11.87+.01 GenElec .04m 1025689 10.65 10.17 10.63+.42 GenMotors 1.52 115839 39.36 38.73 39.30+.37 Gerdau .02e 69104 4.39 4.31 4.34+.03 Goldcrpg .24 75041 11.18 10.97 11.16+.05 HPEntn .45e 66257 16.10 15.78 15.89+.10 HostHotls 1a 84367 18.36 18.19 18.32+.10 iShGold 113964 12.61 12.57 12.59+.03 iSAstla 1.01e 76278 21.10 21.03 21.07+.34 iShBrazil .67e 172296 45.49 44.87 45.21—.25 iShCanada .48e 82212 27.36 27.19 27.36+.16 iShChinaLC .87e 287208 43.55 42.89 43.41+.62 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 89135 107.14 106.95 107.11+.23 iShEMkts .59e 786692 43.46 42.96 43.42+.59 iShiBoxIG 3.87 92980 116.48 116.09 116.30+.47 iSh20yrT 3.05 69827 121.23 120.66 120.97+.55 iSEafe 1.66e 289911 63.43 63.20 63.38+.49 iShiBxHYB 5.09 329382 85.27 84.93 85.18+.30 iShR2K 1.77e 182446 151.60 150.24 151.12+.16 iSUSAMinV .87e 87850 56.06 55.81 56.04+.16 iShREst 2.76e 132652 84.07 83.13 84.04+.51 iShCorEafe 1.56e 81131 59.41 59.19 59.41+.48 Infosyss 69263 10.92 10.83 10.84—.03 InvMtgCap 1.68 185440 15.97 15.65 15.94—.36 iShJapanrs 98171 54.53 54.31 54.40+.22 iShCorEM .95e 188055 52.18 51.62 52.14+.65 ItauUnHs 636670 10.46 10.17 10.21—.57 JPMorgCh 2.24f 125584 104.55 103.29 103.79—.46 JohnJn 3.60 63642 133.88 132.75 132.88 Keycorp .56 138472 16.63 16.28 16.36—.24 KindMorg .80 111854 18.48 18.27 18.47+.11 Kinrossg 88571 3.44 3.32 3.44+.10 Kroger s .56f 65727 28.43 27.96 28.30+.18 Macys 1.51 88410 26.22 25.76 25.96+.09 MarathnO .20 72575 16.20 15.87 15.94—.21 McDerIrs 69227 9.66 9.30 9.49+.05 Merck 2.20 123610 78.38 77.06 77.15+.28 MorgStan 1.20 99715 42.56 42.22 42.45—.01 Nabors .24 89479 3.25 3.13 3.22—.02 NikeB s .88f 64665 83.19 81.93 82.86+.87 NokiaCp .19e 272087 6.09 6.02 6.04—.02 OasisPet 132847 6.16 5.79 5.81—.33 Oracle .76 132404 51.37 50.89 51.24+.21 PG&ECp 2.12f 91519 14.25 13.17 14.08+.79 Penney 77868 1.40 1.32 1.35+.01 PetrbrsA 64198 14.24 14.05 14.18+.02 Petrobras 117779 16.70 16.37 16.63+.14 Pfizer 1.44f 200416 42.73 42.06 42.11—.33 PitnyBw .20m 120129 6.90 6.16 6.60—.15 ProctGam 2.87 97722 98.02 97.21 97.44—.59 QEPRes .08 76334 8.46 8.06 8.12—.34 RegionsFn .56 79416 15.52 15.31 15.41—.06 SpdrGold 62910 124.42 124.05 124.28+.32 S&P500ETF 4.13e 794313 273.44 271.88 273.10+1.14 SpdrLehHY 2.30 238058 35.43 35.29 35.37+.12 SpdrS&PRB .74e 64775 54.11 53.40 53.80—.23 SpdrOGEx .73e 133333 30.96 30.36 30.46—.42 Schlmbrg 2 104144 45.27 44.39 45.14+.54 Schwab .52 115063 47.50 46.12 46.59—.61 SnapIncAn 551254 7.05 6.80 7.04+.11 SwstnEngy 133525 4.42 4.23 4.24—.11 Sprint 245382 6.25 5.83 5.87—.37 Squaren 191098 75.17 72.27 72.28+.53 SPHlthC 1.01e 89204 91.15 90.34 90.36—.13 SPCnSt 1.28e 112960 53.71 53.42 53.57+.01 SPEngy 2.04e 78489 65.25 64.78 65.14+.10 SPDRFncl .46e 390944 26.23 25.99 26.09—.07 SPInds 1.12e 90762 73.48 72.70 73.44+.63 SPTech .78e 117132 68.48 67.89 68.31+.57 SPUtil 1.55e 122360 54.85 54.33 54.75+.11 Synchrony .84 85252 30.09 29.61 29.99+.27 Sysco 1.56f 69330 65.73 64.91 65.35—1.29 TaiwSemi .73e 73118 38.27 37.88 38.25+.31 Transocn 80898 8.96 8.74 8.84—.07 Twitter 173638 34.57 33.92 34.37+.43 USOilFd 218810 11.47 11.23 11.29—.21 USSteel .20 109588 23.23 22.51 23.09+.42 ValeSA .29e 296614 12.18 11.94 12.11—.04 VanEGold .06e 332687 22.61 22.22 22.61+.12 VnEkSemi .58e 73141 99.22 98.01 98.85+.55 VEckOilSvc .47e 94726 17.57 17.31 17.46+.05 VanEJrGld 68109 32.78 32.23 32.78+.31 VangREIT 3.08e 102790 84.03 83.06 83.98+.48 VangEmg 1.10e 185202 42.07 41.67 42.03+.47 VangFTSE 1.10e 91770 40.31 40.16 40.31+.32 Vereit .55 64966 8.12 8.00 8.11+.04 VerizonCm 2.41f 141245 54.34 53.61 54.14+.10 Vipshop 68967 7.92 7.63 7.88+.29 Visa s 1f 84481 142.95 141.83 142.53+1.03 WPXEngy 112077 13.30 12.88 12.92—.07 WellsFargo 1.80f 147843 49.32 48.75 49.27+.21 WstnUnion .76 69237 18.73 18.41 18.51+.10 Yamanag .02 110414 2.82 2.74 2.81+.05 iPtShFutn 206560 33.98 32.96 33.71—.29 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.