BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|166628
|3.02
|2.84
|2.94—.01
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|408737
|30.36
|29.90
|30.00—.06
|AbbVie 4.28f
|67051
|80.73
|79.11
|80.50+.21
|Alibaba
|107309
|169.40
|167.63
|167.97—.52
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|203364
|9.97
|9.80
|9.94+.10
|Altria 3.44f
|155957
|49.63
|48.80
|49.20—.15
|Ambev .05e
|230827
|4.94
|4.79
|4.93+.12
|Annaly 1.20e
|154975
|10.48
|10.35
|10.40—.04
|Aphrian
|286110
|10.00
|8.90
|9.62+.88
|AuroraCn
|292594
|7.45
|7.06
|7.40+.31
|Avon
|165071
|2.55
|2.25
|2.50+.16
|BcoBrads .06a
|157505
|12.30
|12.05
|12.22—.20
|BcoSantSA .21e
|73639
|4.70
|4.63
|4.66—.08
|BkofAm .60
|641369
|28.84
|28.31
|28.38—.09
|BarrickGld
|125721
|13.40
|13.01
|13.25—.14
|BrMySq 1.64f
|185120
|50.04
|48.58
|49.89+.52
|BrixmorP 1.12f
|156628
|18.07
|17.29
|17.50+.37
|CNXResc .04
|102915
|12.01
|11.14
|11.16—.98
|CVSHealth 2
|166453
|65.72
|62.88
|65.22—.33
|CanopyGrn
|112472
|50.49
|48.77
|48.88—.10
|CenovusE .20
|63897
|7.90
|7.64
|7.70—.09
|CntryLink 2.16
|162576
|15.57
|15.21
|15.25—.07
|ChesEng
|615902
|2.87
|2.74
|2.84—.01
|Chevron 4.76f
|
|109178
|119.25
|116.60
|118.37+3.72
|CgpVelLCrd
|123798
|15.16
|14.07
|14.94+1.02
|CgpVelICrd
|102059
|9.22
|8.46
|8.60—.71
|Citigroup 1.80
|x169906
|64.66
|63.59
|63.67—.34
|CitizFincl 1.28f
|74510
|34.44
|33.90
|34.19+.27
|ClevCliffs .20
|86619
|10.72
|10.35
|10.53—.18
|CocaCola 1.56
|189859
|48.78
|48.40
|48.70+.57
|ConAgra .85
|67014
|21.72
|21.36
|21.40—.24
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|74771
|69.45
|68.10
|68.68+.99
|Coty .50
|88938
|7.83
|7.47
|7.54—.22
|DRHorton .50
|80748
|39.20
|37.95
|37.99—.46
|DenburyR
|73298
|2.09
|2.02
|2.07+.04
|DeutschBk .83e
|125588
|8.93
|8.57
|8.85—.03
|DxGBullrs
|112155
|21.19
|19.93
|20.98—.36
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|102916
|11.59
|10.91
|11.50—.12
|DxSCBearrs
|67529
|10.99
|10.75
|10.84—.05
|Disney 1.76f
|65099
|112.05
|110.93
|111.30—.22
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|210201
|54.03
|52.77
|53.47—.34
|Dril-Quip
|74378
|38.47
|37.31
|37.86+.42
|EnCanag .06
|244088
|7.02
|6.79
|6.88
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|106243
|15.04
|14.75
|15.04+.33
|ENSCO .04
|110615
|4.55
|4.31
|4.41+.01
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|
|229647
|76.49
|74.32
|75.92+2.64
|FstDatan
|83369
|24.84
|24.45
|24.65
|FirstEngy 1.52f
|78794
|39.32
|38.56
|38.78—.42
|FordM .60a
|341099
|8.81
|8.62
|8.72—.08
|FrptMcM .20
|242390
|11.63
|11.40
|11.51—.13
|GenElec .04m
|1562000
|10.43
|9.96
|10.19+.03
|GenMotors 1.52
|79727
|39.15
|38.52
|38.78—.24
|Goldcrpg .24
|71608
|11.17
|10.91
|11.04—.15
|GranitPntn 1.60f
|
|81924
|19.13
|18.81
|18.95—.57
|GraphPkg .30
|66418
|12.35
|12.02
|12.29+.22
|HPInc .64
|79441
|22.29
|21.93
|22.26+.23
|Hallibrtn .72
|77741
|32.42
|31.37
|32.12+.76
|Hanesbdss .60
|77388
|15.21
|14.77
|15.19+.20
|HPEntn .45e
|90283
|15.81
|15.57
|15.69+.10
|ICICIBk .16e
|77465
|9.95
|9.82
|9.88—.33
|iShGold
|322557
|12.68
|12.60
|12.62—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|200502
|45.50
|44.81
|45.40+.03
|iShEMU .86e
|82602
|37.52
|37.24
|37.38+.03
|iShSpain .99e
|65737
|28.53
|28.28
|28.36—.30
|iShSilver
|66519
|15.08
|14.91
|14.92—.13
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|305662
|42.88
|42.53
|42.74—.40
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|70647
|107.15
|106.88
|106.97—.49
|iShEMkts .59e
|657624
|42.84
|42.63
|42.76—.34
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|151584
|116.31
|115.92
|115.99—.63
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|120225
|121.57
|120.85
|120.96—1.01
|iSEafe 1.66e
|220560
|62.83
|62.50
|62.66—.02
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|247498
|84.76
|84.54
|84.68—.43
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|170383
|149.68
|148.58
|149.18+.12
|iShREst 2.76e
|226982
|83.80
|81.86
|82.97—.57
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|102198
|58.84
|58.54
|58.71+.03
|Infosyss
|66512
|10.93
|10.81
|10.90+.10
|iShJapanrs
|88846
|54.21
|53.88
|54.06—.22
|iShCorEM .95e
|160191
|51.47
|51.24
|51.39—.29
|ItauUnHs
|x142020
|10.61
|10.42
|10.58—.05
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|127881
|104.85
|103.52
|103.88+.38
|JohnJn 3.60
|94854
|134.69
|133.47
|134.20+1.12
|JohnContln 1.04
|69110
|34.10
|32.90
|33.25—.52
|Keycorp .56
|117114
|16.71
|16.51
|16.63+.16
|KindMorg .80
|110091
|18.36
|18.03
|18.35+.25
|Kinrossg
|93450
|3.38
|3.29
|3.37+.01
|MGM Rsts .48
|120897
|30.21
|29.44
|29.75+.31
|MarathnO .20
|129656
|16.24
|15.81
|16.00+.21
|MasterCrd 1.32f
|
|64495
|214.64
|211.20
|213.77+2.64
|McDnlds 4.64
|
|64934
|180.49
|176.48
|176.72—2.06
|Merck 2.20
|150436
|77.49
|75.33
|76.45+2.02
|MorgStan 1.20
|133204
|42.73
|41.79
|41.82—.48
|Nabors .24
|113054
|3.24
|2.95
|3.13+.17
|NOilVarco .20
|84163
|30.65
|29.51
|29.91+.43
|NYCmtyB .68
|75971
|11.97
|11.60
|11.97+.35
|NokiaCp .19e
|456990
|6.26
|6.09
|6.13—.22
|OasisPet
|76645
|6.23
|6.05
|6.13+.11
|Oracle .76
|146544
|51.10
|50.29
|50.81+.58
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|64743
|13.25
|12.81
|13.08+.08
|PetrbrsA
|91667
|14.26
|13.92
|14.26+.12
|Petrobras
|150045
|16.44
|16.15
|16.43+.13
|Pfizer 1.44f
|258344
|43.12
|42.55
|42.88+.43
|PhilipMor 4.56
|77728
|77.05
|75.33
|75.73—.99
|PUltSP500s
|71701
|43.71
|42.75
|43.15+.06
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|127205
|97.61
|95.99
|97.47+1.00
|RegionsFn .56
|121197
|15.50
|15.16
|15.33+.16
|SpdrGold
|124724
|125.05
|124.37
|124.50—.25
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|857286
|271.20
|269.18
|270.06+.13
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|236960
|35.22
|35.09
|35.17—.18
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|140399
|31.01
|30.42
|30.70+.16
|Schlmbrg 2
|82984
|44.97
|44.20
|44.56+.35
|SibanyeG .14r
|65808
|3.69
|3.50
|3.68+.25
|SnapIncAn
|217577
|7.15
|6.73
|6.91+.23
|SonyCp
|69575
|50.04
|45.12
|46.15—3.97
|SwstnEngy
|134859
|4.43
|4.32
|4.38+.01
|Sprint
|97427
|6.27
|6.16
|6.22—.02
|Squaren
|126682
|71.28
|69.72
|70.80—.55
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|90798
|90.96
|90.13
|90.75+.08
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|144234
|53.55
|53.00
|53.22—.17
|SPEngy 2.04e
|145844
|65.27
|64.26
|64.89+1.11
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|428751
|26.17
|25.95
|26.05+.11
|SPInds 1.12e
|118449
|72.41
|71.69
|71.88+.11
|SPTech .78e
|97377
|67.03
|66.21
|66.67+.39
|SpdrRESel
|98292
|34.47
|33.67
|34.12—.21
|SPUtil 1.55e
|155528
|54.76
|54.08
|54.55—.21
|TJX .78
|98753
|49.69
|48.65
|48.90—.83
|TaiwSemi .73e
|64382
|37.87
|37.44
|37.57—.05
|Transocn
|111234
|8.95
|8.57
|8.71+.14
|Twitter
|187973
|34.09
|32.96
|33.19—.37
|USOilFd
|188972
|11.69
|11.39
|11.63+.28
|USSteel .20
|130530
|22.60
|21.61
|22.04—.50
|ValeSA .29e
|278973
|12.65
|12.41
|12.57+.13
|VanEGold .06e
|408189
|22.66
|22.20
|22.57—.12
|VnEkRus .01e
|79956
|21.21
|21.06
|21.12—.11
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|76918
|17.45
|16.90
|17.22+.35
|VanEJrGld
|81745
|32.95
|32.30
|32.84—.12
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|158534
|83.75
|81.72
|82.88—.53
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|204026
|41.57
|41.38
|41.47—.31
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|119938
|39.93
|39.73
|39.85—.02
|Vereit .55
|108732
|8.12
|7.85
|8.02—.06
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|136596
|55.30
|54.47
|54.55—.51
|Vipshop
|75225
|7.73
|7.54
|7.64—.05
|Visa s 1f
|131815
|140.35
|135.26
|140.15+5.14
|WPXEngy
|75031
|12.62
|12.23
|12.51+.25
|WalMart 2.08f
|124866
|96.00
|93.11
|93.86—1.97
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|211209
|49.08
|48.79
|48.91
|WstnUnion .76
|70627
|18.57
|18.24
|18.48+.23
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|68518
|27.60
|26.06
|26.75+.51
|WmsCos 1.36
|96932
|27.51
|26.85
|27.43+.50
|Yamanag .02
|102733
|2.84
|2.73
|2.82—.01
|iPtShFutn
|249718
|35.65
|34.87
|35.09—.34
